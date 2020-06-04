June 4, 2020

George Floyd protests

My condolences to the family of George Floyd. Sadly, George Floyd’s death and the resulting aftermath is just the most recent horrific event of this type we have witnessed. We have a responsibility to assure that everyone receives equal treatment under our country’s laws. We have the right to demonstrate under our Constitution to show our support for this. However, it is unfortunate that some are using peaceful demonstrations to loot and that is not helping the cause.

I believe we need to support our minority communities with equal education, jobs, housing and other social and economic opportunities. Speaking out in a united peaceful voice is the way to support each other, not lawless vandalism and looting.

We need to safeguard all our residents and their constitutional rights by also supporting our public safety officials who understand that without the support of the communities they protect, they become ineffective. Law enforcement agencies throughout the United States must re-evaluate hiring, training and disciplinary procedures to assure these types of events are not repeated. Government must have the support of the people to be effective.

This is a difficult time, especially with the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is not under control and we still have much to do before there are vaccines or treatments for this illness. Consequently, I am asking that we support our county officials, especially in Oxnard.

Our Constitution allows us as citizens more opportunities to effect change than any other country in the world. We are able to voice an opinion, assemble to demonstrate and, most importantly, we decide who will represent us in government. I am also asking all our residents of all nationalities to please vote this November to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and treated fairly.

Finally, I am asking all residents to please follow the guidelines set forth for your protection from the coronavirus, especially during these trying times.

John Zaragoza

Ventura County Supervisor, District 5