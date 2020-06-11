FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200511-10006737-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ZODIAC GIRLS, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, CA, James W. Mooney, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/05/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James W. Mooney, James W. Mooney, James W. Mooney, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/21/20, 5/28/20, 6/4/20 and 6/11/20./30732

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200515-10006940-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ZANZILLA, 2) COMPOSITION YOGA, 2750 E. Main St., “F”, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Sabrina Zan Ferris, 6322 Egret Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sabrina Zan Ferris, SZ Ferris. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/28/20, 6/4/20, 6/11/20 and 6/18/20. /30799

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200528-10007392-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: POPULAIRE WINES, 5757 Olivas Park Drive Suite K, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporat i o n / O r g a n i z a t i o n , Delaware, VeroVino, Inc., 5757 Olivas Park Drive Suite K, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VeroVino, Inc., Sheila Donohue, Sheila Donohue, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/4/20, 6/11/20, 6/18/20 and 6/25/20./ 3 1 1 1 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200528-10007397-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VISTA MED. LTD, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, William B. Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: December 20, 1983. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/4/20, 6/11/20, 6/18/20 and 6/25/20./ 3 1 1 3 8

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200522-10007235-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THRIVE AT IRIMIYA, 5450 Ralston St., Suite 109, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Teresa Raquel Morales, 2228 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Teresa Raquel Morales, Teresa Raquel Morales. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 22, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/4/20, 6/11/20, 6/18/20 and 6/25/20./31137

LEGAL NOTICES

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans an existing concrete light pole at 1720 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818- 898-4866 regarding site CRAN RLOS OXVEN 21A. 6/4, 6/11/20 CNS-3369119#/31107

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 C158 – Denson, Steven; D029 – Hutton, Douglas; D139 – Pedraza, Luis; D241 – Tooman, Scott; D263 – Bell, Zachary PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285- 7073 C003 – Cohen, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 529 – Smith, Stacy; 569 – Meza, Brian; 586 – Toney, J a s m i n e ; 6 1 2 – m a s o n , quincy; 664 – Andreasen, Robert Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 4th of June 2020 and 11th of June 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western A v e n u e , G l e n d a l e , C A 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365. 6/4, 6/11/20 CNS-3369229#/31108

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Sec t ion 2328, Sec t ion 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 16th day of June, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit# Michael De-Santiago 255C Jorge Estrada 433 Michael Hill 600 Raul Martinez 554 Edward Zavala 243 Alan Flesher 015 Arnold Lopez 735 Victor Munoz 422 Max Shapiro 715 Gabriel Cisneros 306 Gerardo Flores 070 Beverly Footman 656 Alex Gaona 025 Ian Hill 428 Agustin Lopez 778 Susan Wolvington 547 Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 4th day of June and 11th day of June, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564- 7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/4/20 and 6/11/20./30986

T.S. No.: 19-13698-02 Loan No.: **0748 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached* *[pursuant to civil code § 2923.3(a), the summary of information referred to above is not attached to the recorded copy of this document, but only to the copies provided to trustor.] you are in default under a deed of trust dated 10/6/2017. unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. if you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Original Trustor(s): Jack Eugene Teeters, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: WT Capital Lender Services, a California corporation Recorded 10/13/2017, as Instrument No. 20171013-00133075-0, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California Date of Sale: 06/23/2020 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: The Main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $15,042.82 Estimated Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1523 North Eighth Street, Port Hueneme, CA Legal Description: Lot 20 Of Tract No. 1226, In The City Of Port Hueneme, County of Ventura, State Of California, As per map recorded in book 30, page 64 of maps, in the office of the county recorder of said county. except all oil, gas, petroleum and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals lying in, on or under said land, without the right to go upon the surface of said land or within 500 feet measured vertically of the surface thereof for development purposes. A.P.N.: 205-0-434-185 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice to Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case file number. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 22, 2020 WT Capital Lender Services, a California corporation 7522 North Colonial Ave Suite 101, Fresno, California 93711 (559) 222-4644 WTCap.com By Debra Francesconi, Senior Vice President (IFS#21561, 06/04/20, 06/11/20, 06/18/20)

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING

FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on JULY 7TH, 2020, and afterwards opened, for PAVEMENT RESURFACING – LAS POSAS ESTATES, for Specification No. RD20-09, which consists of construction of pavement resurfacing including Type II Emulsion-Aggregate Slurry with Fiber, Public Access & Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control & Construction Signing, Water Pollution Control, Roadway Preparation, Surface Preparation & Crack Treatment (crack sealing & crack filling), Tack Coat, AC Base Repair, AC Dike Rehabilitation, AC Miscellaneous Paving, Alkali Resistant Glass Fiber, AC Dike Seal, Pavement Delineation & Striping, & appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $ 2,000,000.00. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.or g/esd/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access.

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts. Bids must be submitted by mail on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

6/11/20

CNS-3370440#/31207