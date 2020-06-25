by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

30 girls in Santa Paula have received STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education kits from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria as part of their programs aimed at keeping kids healthy and ready for school over the summer.

The kits were provided to girls ages 9-14 as part of the organization’s efforts to bring science, technology, engineering, arts and math into every member’s home.

The organization also began the roll out of virtual summer camps, open to Ventura County kids. Camp activities online will include virtual field trips, group trivia games and themed group events.

“We remain committed to supporting local girls in Ventura County in new and engaging ways during these unprecedented times,” said Jamie Collins, executive director. “Our virtual programming is designed to inspire them to develop goals, stay healthy and ultimately prepare for the school year ahead. We look forward to continuing to serve girls in Santa Paula and expand into other cities in Ventura through these experiences that help spark their creativity and motivate them to succeed.”

Other online programs include wellness sessions and workouts and daily STEAM content through the Girls Inc. YouTube channel, daily read-a-louds and delivery of supplies and books.

Virtual camp is now open for Ventura County girls ages 9 to 14.

For more information or to register for summer camp, call 805-684-6364 or email Yvana Velasco at yvana@girlsinc-carp.org.

English Online Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmQB0ld8r_8EbcjmigZvQF6S9wA1xvIgmk4ZNafkjj61qD2g/viewform

Spanish Online registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf_HQ6ewQkvk2AuA8mHrbPeSGq7saFxLJYGTxaumEb_jVv0Kw/viewform

www.girlsinc-carp.org.

