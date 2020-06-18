Pictured: Statue of Father Junipero Serra in front of Ventura City Hall. Photo by Stephen Heap.

by Kimberly Rivers

Call for statue of Junipero Serra to come down

A group of local residents has organized a rally and march on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at the statue Ventura to call on the Ventura City Council to remove the statue of Father Junipero Serra in front of Ventura City Hall.

Serra was the Franciscan priest who founded the first nine missions in Alta California and in doing so was responsible for the forced conversion and killing of many members of the local indigenous peoples where the missions were erected. He was canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church in 2005.

“Father Serra was not a very holy godly man,” said Eleanor Arellanes Fishburn, a descendant of the Chumash people who lived in this area when the mission was built, speaking in a video statement regarding the removal of the statue. “He was a man of rule. He wanted the Chumash to convert to another way of life.”

As of press deadline, a petition, calling for the statues removal and a renaming of two schools in Ventura Unified School District, has nearly 5,000 signatures.

The petition names the Black Lives Matter movement as a catalyst for seeking this local action. It asks for the statues of Serra outside and inside city hall to be removed and that Junipero Serra Elementary School and Blanche Reynolds Elementary School be renamed, noting that “the atrocities that Junipero Serra committed against the original peoples of this area and the racist segregationist views that Blanche Reynolds imposed upon the Mexican population of our county, no longer represent who we are as a community.”

“We noticed a trend throughout the country and world, a people’s movement of taking down racist statues,” said Ben Leanos, 23, originally from Ventura, now a resident of Camarillo. “Serra murdered and enslaved the original people that lived here.” He said they are trying to influence the City Council, “maybe an executive order from the mayor,” to remove the statue.

As for where it goes, he said it has to be somewhere that tells both sides of the story and is concerned that if the statues is put in the Mission that story will not be told with the statue. The Museum of Ventura County might be a good location he said. “If you go to the mission now, you don’t hear about the people they enslaved, or see the quarters where they were chained.”

He emphasized the group of younger activist-organizers are working with local Chumash members on the action.

“The history of the United States is very complicated…one build on the blood sweat and tears of not only indigenous people but of African Americans,” said Arellanes Fishburn. “I think it’s time for us to let go of that part of the history…take it down, history can be rewritten anytime. We are writing history today.”

The group plans to submit the petition to the Ventura City Council and the Ventura Unified School Board.

Link to the petition: www.change.org/p/ventura-city-council-removal-of-father-serra-statue-name-change-of-schools.

Grand Jury report on cybersecurity

The Ventura County Grand Jury has issued a report recommending that cities and the county adopt various basic security measures to ensure strong cybersecurity.

Recommendations include: Implementing trustworthy website addresses; using free federal services for cyber risk assessments, cybersecurity evaluations, incident assistance coordination and cyber exercises/training; partnering with local educational institutions and federal programs to recruit cybersecurity interns or graduating students; and requiring cyber liability insurance of the cities’ IT vendors

The recommendations extend to libraries, community colleges, hospitals, schools, harbors, airports and water districts. The report is available online at: www.ventura.org/grand-jury/fiscal-year-2019-2020/.

County COVID update

Each day Ventura County continues to report new cases of coronavirus and as of Wednesday, June 17 had 38 people being treated in hospitals, with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit. Just over 39,000 people have been tested with a total of 1,655 cases. 424 people are under active quarantine in their homes.

The county has changed the main website for finding resources and information the new web address is: www.venturacountyrecovers.org.

Information on the county Pandemic Rental Assistance Program, which is accepting applications between June 17 and July 1 as well as a Business Assistance Grant Program, accepting applications between June 24 and July 8 are available online.

Drive thru testing continues

No appointment or insurance (testing is free) is needed. Hours at all locations Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Rd., Ventura CA 93003

Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021

Ford Dealership, 128 S. Hallock Dr., Santa Paula, CA 93060

Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, CA 93033 (Fri-Tue)

County government center reopens

The Ventura County Hall of Administration building has been reopened following a three month closure due to the pandemic. Anyone, including employees and members of the public who enter the building will have their temperature checked at the entrance.

Masks are not required and the number of community members allowed in the building – to provide for social distancing as been set at 140 people.

Courts open, masks required.

The Ventura County Superior Court has opened, along with the Public Defender’s Office. Pop up tables are also being set up outside the building allowing meetings for criminal case management. More information online at http://www.ventura.courts.ca.gov/.

Current clients and new clients that want but cannot afford their own attorney for a criminal matter, are asked to enter the Government Center from Telephone or Hill Roads and park in lots E or F. Then proceed to the courtyard between the Hall of Administration and the Hall of Justice to check in at the Public Defender table.

For more information about the Public Defenders Office call your attorney or 805-654-2201.