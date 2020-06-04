MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org. Pictured: Three pieces from the exhibit. Left, “Couldn’t Care Less #2,” Taylor Wilcox, Foothill Technology High School; Center, “In a Fairytale,” Juan Carillo, Ventura High School; High, “Trains” Jaelen Hsu, Ventura High School.

Thursday – June 4

STANDING UP FOR JUSTICE 1 p.m. Ventura. Organized by the Ventura Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). A peaceful demonstration. All are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. At the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave. The action will be at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Telephone Rd., near the flagpole circle. www.naacp-venturacounty.org.

VIRTUAL KIDS CLUB 1 p.m. FREE Through June 11 join with other families for activities, birthday shout outs and more. June 4 theme is Alice in Wonderland. Hosted by The Collection at Riverpark www.facebook.com/TheCollectionRP.

FESTIVAL OF GOODWILL 6 p.m. FREE A global group Zoom meditation with full moon presentation by Diana Lang and introduction with Michael Lindfield. Hosted by Meditation Mount of Ojai. Details and registration HERE.

Friday – June 5

FOOD, WINE AND BREW – SILENT AUCTION Through June 7 This fundraising event for Casa Pacifica will help the nonprofit organization continue it’s mission of offering adolescent and family services designed to treat victims of abuse and neglect, substance abuse, homelessness, and other behavioral and mental health issues. This auction includes private dinners with top chefs, spa and golf packages, getaways, vacation rentals and more. Register and bid online at www.hope4kids.givesmart.com. Questions? Contact Anna Coulson 805-366-4023 acoulson@casapacifica.org.

MARCH FOR GEORGE FLOYD 2 p.m. Oxnard: A peaceful youth led event organized by Get Loud Movement with support from The Lab 805. Bring signs. At Wilson Park, 255 Palm Dr. Oxnard. www.getloudmovement.org.

OJAI FILM FESTIVAL ONLINE All Day FREE screenings through July 17. Two more films added The Perfect Firestorm and August in Berlin. Details and screening info online: www.ojaifilmfestival.com/category/festivalhighlights/.

Saturday – June 6

VENTURA COLLEGE MARKETPLACE 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. FREE entry to this market with vendors selling varied wares from fresh produce to home goods. Vendor fees benefit the Ventura College Foundation. At Ventura College. www.facebook.com/vcfmarketplace/

SILENT PEACEFUL BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Simi Valley. Bring signs, and social distance. At the corner of Cochran and Sycamore in Simi Valley.

FEEDING THE FRONTLINE 4-6 p.m. The Port of Hueneme is sponsoring a food distribution event with Nyeland Promise and Clinicas to assist local residents in need. A youth mariachi group will be providing fun entertainment. Water District Building, 2838 Friedrich Rd., Oxnard. Questions? Contact Miguel Rodriguez mrodriguez@portofh.org 805-754-1058

Sunday – June 7

VENTURA COLLEGE MARKETPLACE 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. FREE entry to this market with vendors selling varied wares from fresh produce to home goods. Vendor fees benefit the Ventura College Foundation. At Ventura College. www.facebook.com/vcfmarketplace/

DEEP LISTENING IN THE TIME OF PANDEMIC 12-2 p.m. An online special event with the 74th Annual Ojai Music Festival and The Agora Foundation. This seminar will help prepare you to listen to the offerings of the Ojai Music Festival in a new way. Led by tutor, Lance Brunner, professor at the University of Kentucky. $25. Register online HERE.

VENTURA COUNTY BLACKOUT 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Ventura. A peaceful gathering, “no violence will be tolerated.” Masks and social distancing are required. Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Monday – June 8

DIANA KENNEDY – NOTHING FANCY Streaming The Oxnard Film Society has taken their Monday night screenings virtual. This film has been added to the many dynamic films offered. Kennedy, who prefers being called “The Mick Jaggar of Mexican Cuisine” was decorated with an Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government in 1982. She is a prolific author of cook books on Mexican cuisine after spending nearly 70 years exploring Mexico in her truck. This film and others are available for $12, which allows you to stream them over 3-5 days. More films and streaming at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Thursday – June 11

WHAT OLDER ADULTS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID 4 -5 p.m. FREE Join Dr. Carlo Reyes, assistant medical director of Los Robles Medical Center to learn about the coronavirus in Ventura County. Current statistics, how to stay safe and healthy, information on cloth masks and more. Presented by Senior Concerns via ZOOM. Link will be provided when you register online by emailing: mshapiro@seniorconcerns.org

ARTS LISTINGS

Theaters, museums and galleries remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Unless otherwise noted, all classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

THEATER

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, June 6, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on intermediate acting with Mystic Pizza director Donald Petrie. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

THE ELITE Through June 5. Youth New Works Playwright Competition open to residents of Ventura County ages 12-19. Winning entry will be developed into a streaming performance to be presented on the Elite’s new digital platform. Deadline for entry is June 5 at midnight. www.theelite.org/news/etc-digital-youth-new-works/.

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through June 27. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in acting, audition techniques, dance, music and comedy. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

MODERN MAGIC Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. A YouTube live performance featuring magicians Aaron O’Brien and Austin Janik. Option to interact with performers via Zoom available. $25. Presented by Hillcrest Center for the Arts.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 4, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Mary Ann McFadden and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Ongoing. Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Fossil Fridays and Women in STEM Wednesdays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through June 6. Virtual art auction featuring around 25 maritime-themed works from contemporary established and emerging artists as well as an assortment of historic ship models. Proceeds support the museum. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/CIMM-Art-Auction-11488.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

realART Opening June 7. The Horse Show, images of the horse in contemporary art. Tailgate party opening reception on Sunday, June 7, 3-6 p.m. (please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask). Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura, whatisrealart.com/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Santa Paula Sojourn, online exhibit of over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Saturday, June 6, 6 p.m. (Facebook Live): Annual Collector’s Choice fundraiser, now virtual and featuring an entertaining game show-inspired theme. Art and prizes will be raffled off. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits including Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org/stayhome/.

VITA ART CENTER Art Classes via Zoom: Through June 18, 2-5 p.m.: Adult oil painting taught by Gabriel Islas. $140. Through June 9: 3-4:30 p.m.: Drawing for ages 6-10 and 10 and up taught by Colin Fraser Gray. $75. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.