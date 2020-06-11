BAD AUDITIONS…ON CAMERA June 12-14. A pool of hilariously inappropriate actors audition for a role in a crime procedural. The audience will vote on the best actor. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/bad-auditions-camera-0.

Thursday – June 11

WHAT OLDER ADULTS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID 4 -5 p.m. FREE Join Dr. Carlo Reyes, assistant medical director of Los Robles Medical Center to learn about the coronavirus in Ventura County. Current statistics, how to stay safe and healthy, information on cloth masks and more. Presented by Senior Concerns via ZOOM. Link will be provided when you register online by emailing: mshapiro@seniorconcerns.org

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST CHOREOGRAPHY AND TALK BACK 4-6 p.m. at 4 p.m. Choreographer Cheryl Baxter will lead an online dance class teaching dances from Thousand Oaks 5-Star Theatrical’s production of Beauty and the Beast. Then join in with several dancers and creative team members from the production to discuss the how and current state of theater. Zoom link HERE. https://zoom.us/j/94561699474?pwd=dmg5TjRQdVdCNW9pakZKaHR4OW9tdz09 Meeting ID: 945 6169 9474 Password: 5StarZoom

Friday – June 12

PEACEFUL MARCH FOR UNITY AND JUSTICE 3:30 p.m. Wear masks, practice social distancing. No violence will be tolerated. Constitution Park, 1113 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo.

VIRTUAL BREAKFAST WITH CAMARILLO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 8-9:30 a.m.Gather for a virtual breakfast with quest speaker Michael Shannon, executive director of kidStream children’s museum in Camarillo. Register and receive Zoom access info email: CEO@Camarillochamber.org.

Saturday – June 13

VIRTUAL MEET-UP WITH VENTURA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY 5:30 p.m. During the GP National Weekend of Action join the VC GOP to hear from Lt. Colonel Buzz Patterson “who carried the Nuclear Football in a non-partisan position during President Clinton’s presidency.” For more information email contact Lea Williams at lwilliams@cagop.org. Register to receive link HERE.

SONGS FROM INTO THE WOODS, JR. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. An online preview showcase from Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES) of two casts performing songs that will be performed on stage in the future. These musical selections are from the Tony-Award winning musical Into The Woods (Jr.), with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are by donation. Questions about the show? Text your message to 805-646-4300. Tickets online HERE. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songs-from-into-the-woods-live-streaming-preview-performance-tickets-106878197566

Tuesday – June 16

DRIVE THROUGH HIRING DRIVE 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Express Employment Professionals is hosting a hiring drive to help residents of Ventura County get back to work. Social distancing will be practiced and reinforced through a drive through format. In the parking lot at Express Employment Professionals, 600 Hampshire, Suite 100, Thousand Oaks. For more information call: 805-973-1870 or 805-418-1111.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING 4:30 p.m. A regularly scheduled meeting of the Oxnard City Council. Agenda packet online HERE. To make a public comment submit a speaker form before 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting: https://forms.gle/ 5Lzy9QyrMuJrgunX7. To view the live meeting visit: www.oxnard.org/city- meetings/.

Wednesday – June 17

Thursday – June 18

BLOOD DRIVE 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to give blood. Due to the pandemic supplies are limited. Hosted by Vitalant and Ventura County Fire Department. Safety precautions including social distancing and face coverings will be used. To make an appointment, visit www.blood4life.org and use sponsor code 8425. Donors can also contact VCFD coordinator Crystal Stratton at (805) 389-9745 or Crystal.Stratton@Ventura.org. Bloodmobile will be located at: 555 Airport Way, Camarillo Airport.

MEET THE CAST 4-6 p.m. At 4 p.m. gather online with casting director Tal Fox of Thousand Oaks 5-Star Theatrical to talk about his career and experiences, then at 5:15 p.m. join the cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes and show creator/director Roger Bean for a conversation. Zoom link HERE. https://zoom.us/j/94561699474?pwd=dmg5TjRQdVdCNW9pakZKaHR4OW9tdz09 Meeting ID: 945 6169 9474 Password: 5StarZoom

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Unless otherwise noted, all classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

THEATER

5-STAR THEATRICALS June 11, 4-6 p.m. via Zoom. 5-Star At Home presents a dance class teaching choreography from Beauty and the Beast taught by Cheryl Baxter, followed by a reunion of the actresses that played Belle on Broadway and other productions. 5startheatricals.com/athome/

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop for young actors (ages 6-18) on picking an audition song, taught by Michael Kronenberg. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

THE ELITE Through July 1. Youth New Works Playwright Competition open to residents of Ventura County ages 12-19. Winning entry will be developed into a streaming performance to be presented on the Elite’s new digital platform. New, extended deadline for entry is July 1 at midnight. www.theelite.org/news/etc-digital-youth-new-works/.

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through June 27. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in acting, audition techniques, dance, music and comedy. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM June 13-Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 11, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Crystal Salas and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS June 15-Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Fossil Fridays and Women in STEM Wednesdays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 24. Shore Lore: How Prohibition Changed Ventura County, photos and artwork featuring rumrunners of the 1920s. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/CIMM-Art-Auction-11488.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

realART Opened June 7. The Horse Show, images of the horse in contemporary art. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura, whatisrealart.com/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Santa Paula Sojourn, online exhibit of over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS June 13-July 25. There and Back Again, works by Peggy Pownall, Sandra Klein, Frances Elson, Daggi Wallace and Katherine Chang Liu. The Blackboard Gallery opens June 13 with protocols in place to maintain the health and safety of patrons and staff. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org/stayhome/.

VITA ART CENTER June 15-Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-10. Art Classes via Zoom: Through June 18, 2-5 p.m.: Adult oil painting taught by Gabriel Islas. $140. $75. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.