Pictured: Screen shot of air quality in Ventura County at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from the AirNow.gov interactive website HERE.

by David Goldstein

Shortly after worldwide coronavirus lockdowns began, news stories began appearing with analyses of a beneficial side effect: Air pollution declined. Thousands re-posted pictures, such as beautiful views of the Himalaya Mountains, previously seldom seen from the Indian city of Jalandhar. Later, reports circulated about countries meeting gas-emission reduction targets set by the Paris Climate Accords.

Locally, at the May 12 meeting of the Ventura County Air Pollution Control Board, Dr. Laki Tisopulos, the executive officer of the Air Pollution Control District, presented data showing declines in ozone and particulate matter, making Ventura County’s air better than it has been in years. Not only were people driving less, but coincidentally, “meteorology also chose this time to be our friend,” Tisopulos summarized for me recently. April and May are always months of lower air pollution for Ventura County, he explained, “and this time we had the right amount of wind and rain, combined with moderate temperatures,” to prevent the accumulation of pollutants in the air.

In a sad irony, while some people were suffering from a respiratory pandemic, others with non-life-threatening respiratory illnesses were enjoying the cleanest air they have experienced in years. Tisopulos also noted, “The very young, and the very old are also harmed when levels of particulates and atmospheric ozone are higher… lung health, lung capacity and even lung development in young children can be affected.”

You can see Tisopulos’ presentation on Ventura County air quality at vcapcd.org by clicking on “Boards/Committees” and going to the May 12 board meeting. The board meeting was held on and recorded through Zoom, the online virtual meeting Internet platform many people are using in lieu of in-person meetings during the pandemic.

Virtual meeting platforms have been available online for years, but they exploded in popularity in response to social distancing requirements and are one of the social adaptations the Air Pollution Control District hopes will continue to reduce commuting after the initial stages of response to the pandemic.

Another important measure is telework. Tisopulos reported to the board on the success of work-from-home arrangements for district employees. Some staff still go “into the field” for tasks such as the collection of data from air monitoring stations and facility inspections, but the vast majority of district work is now conducted by employees working in their own home. Tisopulos said the keys to ensuring continued productivity are appropriate assignments, monitoring by management, and follow-up on fulfillment of tasks. The APCD has developed assignment and monitoring tools for its own workforce, produced versions usable as templates by other employers, and will share these tools in response to requests sent to laki@vcapcd.org.

Additional measures expanded in the public sector during the pandemic are vote-by-mail initiatives, city and county online permitting and, for the first time, even some court hearings allowed online with the consent of the litigating parties.

Some Earth Day events in April morphed into a mix of online speeches, lectures and performances of music and poetry. The county’s Public Works Week event, usually highlighted by displays of heavy equipment, instead became an online hub for public outreach and distance-learning school curricula, with public works employees presenting information and demonstrations of a variety of programs.

Those who were reluctant to shop online, and those who considered themselves too technology averse to participate in online meetings, have been forced by circumstances to try these options and have learned enough to continue using these options in the future.

One such lesson took place during an incident CNN dubbed “The flush heard around the country.” In a “supreme embarrassment” last month, during the United States Supreme Court’s first-ever remotely held oral arguments session, the public, who were allowed to listen live, heard “the distinct sound of a toilet flushing.” As people learn how to use technology, such as a mute button, remote meetings and similar options will become more popular, and this type of progress might help clear the air for everyone.

David Goldstein is an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency.