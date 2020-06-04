INCHING OUR WAY BACK

After Dark has been on hiatus since March 17, 2020. As the county slowly reopens, we expect that there will be music and other entertainment to offer up here. Most events continue to be virtual, and the pickings are slim, but there are a few items (VERY few at the moment) you might want to check out in the meantime. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Milo Sledge and friends perform at The Winery in Ventura on Saturday, June 6, 6-9 p.m.

FRIDAY, 6/5

Live Music

The Winery: Tony Ybarra, 6-9 p.m.

Streaming

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: A special presentation from Camerata Pacifica featuring pianist Owen Espinosa at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on YouTube Live, and 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. cameratapacifica.org/

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

SATURDAY, 6/6

Live Music

The Winery: Milo Sledge and friends, 6-9 p.m.

Streaming

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast of Jeff Young, 7-9 p.m. https://www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events/2020/6/6/jeff-young-live-broadcast-performance

SUNDAY, 6/7

Live Music

The Winery: Native Vibe, 5-8 p.m.

Streaming

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on YouTube Live, and 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. cameratapacifica.org/

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday at 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1