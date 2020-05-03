Pictured: Free nasal swab, or PCR testing is now available to qualifying Ventura County residents to determine if they have the live novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available regarding novel coronavirus in Ventura County. The most recent, up to date information will be at the top of the page.

Sunday, May 3, 5:55 p.m. – FREE testing for Ventura County residents who meet criteria begins Monday, May 4. State testing sites prioritizing frontline workers. No physician referral is required, no insurance is required. County status report: 7 new cases, and no new deaths since yesterday have been reported.

The testing being made available is the nasal swab testing for the virus, it is not the antibody testing.

County of Ventura Expanded COVID-19 Testing Begins 5/4/20: Testing for COVID-19 has expanded to multiple locations throughout the County. Any Ventura County resident who meets the following criteria may schedule an appointment for testing by calling a State Location at 1-888-634-1123 or the County’s Ambulatory Urgent Care-sponsored testing site hotline at 805-652-7660.

CRITERIA FOR TESTING

To qualify for testing through the County you must meet ONE of the following TWO criteria:

Symptomatic for COVID-19: any person with cough or shortness of breath OR two of the following symptoms: fever greater than 100.4F, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Asymptomatic close contacts of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case (see criteria below). For Asymptomatic individuals please note the following:

Asymptomatic close contacts may be tested at 2 time points, both at the beginning and the end of the 14-day quarantine period. If they are positive at the first test, they do not need to be re-tested at 14 days.

A “close contact” of a “case” of COVID-19 is defined as living or staying at the same residence, being an intimate sexual partner, staying within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the case is not wearing a mask, or having direct contact for any amount of time with the body fluids or secretions of the case (e.g. was coughed or sneezed on, shared utensils with, was provided care by, or provided care for the case, without wearing a mask, gown, and gloves).

Process for getting tested

Testing is available for all adults and children who live in Ventura County who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (see criteria above).

A physician referral for testing is not necessary. County residents will not be charged for the test and are not required to have health insurance, although they will be asked for insurance information if available.

REGISTRATION FOR TESTING: Please pre-register for a testing appointment at the following centers:

FRONTLINE AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS (e.g., grocery workers, food supply workers, utility workers, etc.) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Optumserve State Locations: Register online: Register online: www.lhi.care/covidtesting . Phone: 1-888-634-1123

Location 1 – Oxnard Performance Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Location 2 – Conejo Creek Parks South, 1300 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

GENERAL PUBLIC See location information for days and times. Ventura County Ambulatory Care Urgent Care Locations. For pre-screening and appointment, call the hotline at 805-652-7660

OXNARD – Two Locations:

Las Islas Family Medical Group – South, Seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 325 West Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard.

Magnolia Family Medical Center, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 2240 E. Gonzales Rd., Oxnard.

VENTURA – Three Locations:

Academic Family Medicine Center, Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 300 Hillmont Ave., Bldg. 340, Ventura.

West Ventura Medical Clinic, Seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 133 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura.

SANTA CLARA RIVER VALLEY – One Location:

Fillmore Family Medical Group, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 828 W. Ventura St., Fillmore.

EAST COUNTY – Two locations:

Conejo Valley Family Medical Group, Seven days a week, 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 125 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 200, Thousand Oaks.

Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 1227 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley,

County status:

7 new cases

566 total cases

402 recovered cases

25 hospitalized

9 in the ICU

145 under quarantine

19 deaths

10,861 tested

Saturday, May 2 – 15 new cases, County reporting 19 deaths total.

15 new cases

145 current cases

559 total cases

395 recovered cases

25 hospitalized (5 long term care facility patients being cared for at the hospital to protect other long term care facility residents)

11 in the ICU

19 deaths (ages 37-99, 9 females and 10 males, 1 additional death, male in his 50s)

10,470 people tested

Thursday, April 30 – County sees uptick in new cases, reports one new death and works to get out the messages that emergency rooms are safe.

Statement issued by Ventura County Public Health on Thursday:

18 new cases

535 total cases

377 recovered cases

27 currently in the hospital (5 patients are long term care facility patients that do not need hospital care but are being cared for in the hospital setting to protect other long term care facility residents)

9 in the ICU

18 deaths (37-99; 9 males and 9 females)

9,962 people tested

Press Conference: Here’s an update from 4/29/20 https://vimeo.com/413333237. Tune in tomorrow at 1 pm for the Friday update. Streamed live onwww.vcemergency.com.

Beaches: Beaches remain open in the County of Ventura. Visitors are permitted to walk, jog, run, swim and surf while enjoying the beach. Visitors must “keep moving” and cannot sit/sunbathe. Parking and bathrooms remain closed.

Updated Parking Along Pacific Coast Highway: In order to continue the success of Ventura County flattening the COVID-19 curve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, working in collaboration with the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, California State Parks, and Ventura County Parks Department, will be updating parking standards along northern and southern stretches of the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.



The Pacific Coast Highway from Point Mugu State Beach south to the Los Angeles County line will be closed for all parking. Additionally, the Pacific Coast Highway from Emma Wood State Beach north to the Santa Barbara County line will be closed for all parking. This change in parking regulations is a continued effort to comply with the “Stay at Home Order” issued by the Ventura County Health Officer, which was most recently updated on April 20, 2020. Areas will be clearly marked, and enforcement action related to parking and/or violations of the “Stay at Home Order” may be taken.



Beginning today, April 30, 2020 at 8:00 am, Caltrans posted “No Parking” signs along both sides of Pacific Coast Highway as well as coning off the area. Law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the area to ensure compliance with the new parking restrictions, beach closures and the “Stay at Home Order.”



These agencies are committed to keeping the residents of Ventura County safe, and at this time, that includes restricting access to parking in certain areas. The goal of this temporary parking restriction is to keep the curve flattened related to new cases of COVID-19 within the County.



All beaches south of Naval Base Ventura County at Point Mugu extending to the Los Angeles County line are completely closed. All beaches north of Point Mugu to the Santa Barbara County line are open with some restrictions. Beach goers will only be allowed to participate in activities on the beach such as running, walking, swimming, and surfing. Gathering on the beach in groups with items such as blankets, chairs, and coolers will not be allowed.

Message from County of Ventura Emergency Departments Director of Quality and Safety, Dr. Rick Rutherford: On behalf of those working in our emergency departments during this difficult time, I would like to express our deepest gratitude. By staying at home and participating in social distancing, you are allowing us to care safely for our patients and preventing the Coronavirus from overwhelming our hospitals here in Ventura County.

I want to update you about the status of our emergency departments. We are seeing a small number of patients with COVID-19 every day. We have also seen a dip in the total number of emergency room visits. This is to expected when people are not out and about. But we are also concerned that some members of our community are staying home when they truly have a medical emergency. I have heard folks say they don’t want to bother us during the pandemic. Or that they are scared that they may become infected with the COVID virus. We have seen patients with heart attacks, strokes and other time sensitive illnesses who have waited too long to come in. As you know, delaying care in for these events can make it difficult for our team to restore you to health.

I want to assure you that we have put in place processes to make sure you don’t get infected when you come to our emergency departments for other non COVID related illnesses. In our ER, patients suspected of having COVID-19 do not share space with those not suspected of having the illness. We have separate entrances for those being evaluated for COVID-19, and we use special isolation rooms and tents to care for these patients. We put a mask on every person who enters the building and have special PPE for our staff, so they don’t spread the disease. We even have staff who only job is to observe our doctors and nurses to make sure every member of our team performs our infection control practices perfectly. These procedures start before you enter the building and continue until you are safely back home.

If you feel you have an emergency condition and you would normally go to the emergency department, please come the day you feel that way. Don’t wait. If you are not sure whether to come, call your doctor for advice. We will soon have a way for you to use video conferencing to interact directly with our emergency room doctors physician assistants and nurse practitioners. We will post the hotline number on VCemergency and social media when available.

Staying at home doesn’t feel like a very active way to fight. But when 850k individuals make this sacrifice together, it makes a powerful impact. My team is truly humbled by your actions. You are making a difference. And if you need us, we are here for you and will protect you during your visit to the hospital. Be safe.

Tuesday, April 28 – 5 new cases, no new deaths.

5 new cases

135 current cases

508 total cases

356 recovered cases

26 hospitalized (5 patients are long term care facility patients not in need of hospital care but being cared for at the hospital to protect others at long term care facilities)

11 in the ICU

17 deaths: age range 37-99 years; 9 males and 8 females

Video Update: View the weekly COVID-19 response update at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting at: https://ventura.granicus.com/player/clip/5416?view_id=67

Sunday, April 26 – County reporting just one new case, 17 deaths and providing a trend line showing positive cases by the date the sample was taken.

1 new case

209 current cases

497 total cases

271 recovered cases

29 currently at the hospital (7 are long term care facility patients that are not acute for hospital care but staying at the hospitals throughout the county to protect others)

7 ICU patients

17 deaths (9 males and 8 females ages 37-99, 11 passed in the hospital and 6 at home, all had comorbidities)

9,161 tested

More info at www.vcemergency.com.

Saturday, April 25 – County of Ventura will align with Gov. Newsom’s 6 points needed for “reopening.” –

County update: 20 new cases are reported – total of 496 people have tested positive in the county. The county did not report any additional deaths – that number stayed at 16, as reported on Friday, April 24. 267 people who tested positive have recovered.

Good Evening, Here is your daily update on COVID-19 in the County of Ventura.

20 new cases

213 current cases

496 total cases

267 recovered cases

21 hospitalized

7 in the ICU

8,503 people have been tested

Preparing for the Road to Reopening

The County of Ventura has been taking steps to prepare for reopening. “We are positioned to focus on the road to reopening because our residents and businesses have sacrificed so much to comply with the Public Health Orders and slow the spread of the virus in our community,” said Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO. “Our current situation is further strengthened by the work of our local hospitals to expand their capacity.”

“These steps are critical because we know that, while the virus poses an unprecedented health threat, efforts to stem the virus come at a significant economic and health toll as we have seen with so many business closures and lost jobs,” Powers emphasized. “Along with the business leaders in our community, including local cities, chambers, the Economic Development Collaborative, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Workforce Development Board, Ventura County Community Foundation and Small Business Administration, the County will continue to work to support these impacted individuals and businesses.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has laid out six goals for reopening and our County has been meeting those goals:

Point One: The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed

The Public Health Lab’s testing capacity has doubled.

The Public Health Lab is one of few in the state that are continuing to conduct contact tracing.

More resources are being added for expanded contact tracing.

Already providing isolation in hospitals, at designated facilities and isolation at home

Point Two: The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19

Providing meal support for isolated seniors.

Providing isolation locations for at-risk homeless or quarantined individuals that do not have adequate housing.

Relocating COVID-19 exposed or positive individuals out of long-term care facilities.

Point Three: The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges

Added over 800 beds to meet surge.

Implemented contracts and agreements for surge staffing.

Added nearly 100 additional ventilators.

Point Four: The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand

Established plasma donor registration to provide possible access to COVID antibodies.

Point Five: The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing

Working closely with partners in education, community-based organizations and the business community to prepare for steps for reopening.

Our community continues to take steps to social distance.

The doubling rate of spread is slowing to 26 days.

Point Six: The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Daily tracking of test results, hospital utilization and capacity is in place.

“We are not out of the woods. We must continue to practice social distancing to protect our community. We will continue to expand our testing capacity and focus on protecting populations most at risk including seniors, homeless, and the brave farmworkers who work every day to put food on our tables,” added Powers.

Stay Well At Home Order

View the frequently asked questions page at: https://www.vcemergency.com/staywellvc.

Friday, April 24 – The cities of Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and the County of Ventura are asking for the public’s assistance in ensuring public safety during the warm weather and while they have allowed more access to public and open spaces are asking that social distancing still be practices and reminds the public about the prohibition on gatherings.

Notice from the City of Ventura:

City Parks and Beaches – Limited Closure Reminder

On Monday, April 20, 2020, City Council voted to institute a limited closure of City beaches and parks. Below are reminders about the limited closure:

ALLOWED on City Park and Beach Sidewalks, Pathways, and Trails:

Walking

Hiking

Jogging

Running

Biking

Ocean Activities

NOT ALLOWED at City Parks and Beaches:

Gatherings

Sitting

Standing

Laying Down

Fishing

CLOSED at City Parks and Beaches:

Playgrounds

Picnic Areas

Parking Lots

Restrooms

Pools

Sports or Recreational Fields or Courts

During the limited closure, all social distancing rules outlined in the County’s “ Stay Well at Home ” order are still required.

Beach Update from the county of Ventura and several cities:

Soft closures at County of Ventura, City of Port Hueneme, City of Oxnard and City of Ventura Beaches. Basically, you must keep moving. No sunbathing, chairs, blankets, coolers, sun shade umbrellas. You must keep moving walking, running, surfing and swimming. Please follow social distancing guidance. Gatherings are prohibited unless you are with members of your household. A message from the County of Ventura Harbor Director: Residents who visit County of Ventura-managed beaches will be limited to essential physical activity such as walking, jogging, swimming and surfing while practicing social distancing guidelines, the Ventura County Harbor Department announced. Harbor Department Director Mark Sandoval said residents who want to visit Hollywood, Silver Strand, and Kiddie beaches will not be allowed to sit, lounge, or gather. Gatherings are prohibited by the Stay Well At Home Order issued by Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin. Director Sandoval said the move is consistent with soft closure guidelines set forth by neighboring beaches in the cities of Port Hueneme, Oxnard, and Ventura in the past week. Prior to moving to soft closure guidelines, County of Ventura-managed beaches were open to the public provided social distancing requirements were met and gatherings were limited to households. “With the weather heating up and beaches being unavailable in Los Angeles County, our beaches have gathered quite a bit of attention,” Director Sandoval said. “It was apparent with large crowds at the beaches this week and we anticipate more people planning to visit this weekend, particularly from outside of Ventura County.” Harbor Department staff and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrolling of the three beaches to ensure the soft closure guidelines are being met. “Not following these soft-closure guidelines may result in our County-managed beaches being shut down for the foreseeable future,” Director Sandoval said. Parking lots and bathrooms at the three beaches will remain closed. View today’s joint press conference on beach enforcement at https://vimeo.com/411617073. Good Evening, Here’s your daily update on COVID-19 from the County of Ventura on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. 11 new cases

476 total cases

255 recovered cases

25 in the hospital

7 in the ICU

8,503 people tested

16 deaths

Thursday, April 23 – 4 p.m. – County reports 14 new cases, an increase, and a total of 16 deaths. One 37 year old man died from a drug overdose who also tested positive for COVID-19.

14 new cases

465 total cases

245 recovered cases

26 in the hospital *5 of which are not in need of hospitalization but are long-term care facility patients being cared for at hospitals to protect the other long-term care facility members.

7 in the ICU

8, 256 people tested

16 deaths

Age range of deaths 37-99: 8 males and 8 females. All individuals had comorbidities.

Unfortunately, a 37-year-old male died as the result of a drug overdose with COVID-19 infection as a significant comorbidity and contributing condition. Questions can be directed to the Medical Examiner’s Office at MeoAdmin@ventura.org.

Resources

Behavioral Health and Substance Use Services Clinics are open. Ventura County Behavioral Health provides a continuum of care for substance use problems, with six locations and a wide range of treatment options for achieving and maintaining recovery. The 24/7 access line is 1-844-385-9200. Learn more at https://vcbh.org/en/programs-services/substance-use-services.

Press Conference

Watch the latest press conference at https://vimeo.com/410818369. Highlights include telemedicine, the Health Care Foundation for Ventura County and transportation. Please tune in 4/24/20 at 1 pm for a press conference update on beach/park enforcement.

Beach Guidelines

Residents who visit County of Ventura-managed beaches are urged to follow guidelines outlined in the Stay Well At Home Order issued by County of Ventura Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin.

Kiddie Beach, Silver Strand Beach and Hollywood Beach, managed by the Ventura County Harbor Department, have remained open for outdoor activity to afford residents relief. Residents are encouraged to use the beaches for essential physical activity such as walking, running, and jogging, while practicing social distancing guidelines. Beach visitors are not allowed to gather with groups on the beach outside their household.

“Ventura County residents should be proud of their efforts during this time and we want to make sure we continue to flatten the curve,” said Mark Sandoval, Harbor Department Director. “Practicing social distancing guidelines, particularly at the beach, is important. Not following these guidelines may result in our County-managed beaches being shut down for the foreseeable future.”

Director Sandoval said the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrolling of the three beaches to ensure guidelines are being met.

Parking lots and bathrooms at the three beaches will remain closed.

Please check in with your City to learn about guidelines for your area. All beaches have parking lots and bathrooms closed.

More resource information at www.vcemergency.com.

Wednesday, April 22 – County reports 8 new cases, with 243 recovered and 8 currently in Intensive Care and provides info on the “road to reopening.”

8 new cases

451 total cases

243 recovered cases

25 hospitalized

8 in the ICU

194 active cases under quarantine

8,053 tested

14 deaths

Zip codes are now included in the data.

ww.vcreporter.com

Tuesday, April 21 – County reports 15 new cases, with 230 recovered and 11 currently in Intensive Care and provides info on the “road to reopening.”

15 cases

443 total cases

230 recovered cases

28 hospitalized

11 in the ICU

200 active cases under quarantine

7,881 tested

Zip codes are now included in the data.

View an update on the Road to Reopening at: https://vimeo.com/410433636.

The Stay Well At Home Order has been modified.

Please view the updated order at https://vcportal.ventura.org/CEO/VCNC/2020-04-18_Signed_15V8544-Final-Final_Master_Ord.pdf.

View the list of essential businesses that are permitted to operate at https://covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf.

Page 4 item 2 of the Stay Well At Home order describes which businesses can now operate with no more than ten employees.

View today’s full presentation on COVID-19 Response at: https://ventura.granicus.com/player/clip/5413?view_id=67

Sunday, April 19 – new number and racial data included.

Good Evening, Here’s your daily COVID-19 update from the County of Ventura.

6 new cases

207 recovered cases

30 hospitalized

9 currently in the ICU

13 deaths

7,302 tested more info at www.vcemergency.com.

Saturday, April 18 –

Good Evening, Here is your daily COVID-19 Update from the County of Ventura.

20 new cases

416 total cases

207 recovered cases

21 people in the hospital

8 people ICU

196 people under quarantine

13 deaths

7, 207 people tested California Governor Gavin Newsom provided a press conference today with an update on Project Roomkey, the state’s initiative to provide safe isolation capacity for Californians experiencing homelessness in order to protect them from COVID-19. He mentioned the County of Ventura and other Counties that have been working to meet these needs. The County of Ventura, with guidance from the California Department of Public Health, has been taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in the community. The County secured housing options, at the beginning of the emergency situation, at local motels in the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Newbury Park. County agencies are coordinating to provide transportation, medical and mental health care, nutritional needs and on-site security. Referrals are made by community homeless service providers including nonprofit organizations, county service providers, city partners and homeless liaison officers. Persons are medically evaluated before they are cleared for intake. “We are trying to place persons in a location near their home community whenever possible and commit to helping individuals reconnect with that community when it is safe to do so,” said Tara Carruth, Program Manager with the Ventura County Continuum of Care. “Facilities of at-risk individuals are supported by the Human Services Agency as the site lead, meals are provided and there is 24/7 security on-site. Our County Health Care Agency partners including Whole Person Care and the Healthcare for the Homeless and Backpack Medicine team are also assisting to support these efforts. We are encouraging nonprofit partners and other community partners to also support their clients if placed in these locations while practicing safe social distancing,” she added. We have been able to place more than 255 people in motels and continue to accept referrals for people that meet the high-risk criteria of 65+ and those with serious health conditions. We are working to place 100-150 more people who have been identified through our partners. United Way has 18 veterans that don’t meet the high-risk criteria placed in motels and has raised funds for hygiene kits that backpack medicine is distributing during outreach. Our shelters and transitional housing programs have 450 persons in their programs. Our One Stop programs continue to operate and provide basic hygiene and healthcare services. Our nonprofit partners throughout the region continue to provide food, showers, laundry and linkages to housing, shelter and motel placements. Learn more about local resources for the unsheltered at https://www.vcemergency. com/homeless or by calling 2-1-1. View the Press Conference HERE.

Friday, April 17 – County reopens parks, effectively now at 5 p.m. – playground, tennis courts, community centers, campground and golf courses remain closed. Update at 7:15 – openings include Beaches. Parking lots and bathrooms at parks and beaches are still closed.

Statement from Ventura County – April 17, 2020

The County of Ventura has announced they are reopening County Parks today at 5 pm. The parks have been closed to support the health of community members during the COVID-19 response efforts. Playgrounds, tennis courts, community centers, campgrounds and golf courses will remain closed at this time.

“Our parks and open spaces are wonderful places for our community members to enjoy. This is one step on the road to reopening. We are so grateful for the sacrifices made by so many during this time. We appreciate that those steps helped save lives and helped lead us to a place where we can now reopen these great facilities. We thank our community members for continuing to follow the guidance by the Public Health Department so that we can continue to reopen even more facilities throughout our County,” said Mike Powers, County of Ventura CEO.

“We are happy to be able to open the County Parks for day use for our community members to enjoy. We are able to do this because the residents of Ventura County have been very cooperative in complying with Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin’s orders to stay well at home,” said Dave Sasek, Director of the General Services Agency. “County Parks will continue to assess park operations while providing access to healthy outdoor options. We’re asking the community’s help to keep these facilities open. When visiting our parks please remember to practice social distancing so that we can continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Sasek.

The County of Ventura Parks Department is a department of the General Services Agency and is charged with the planning, development, maintenance, and operation of various recreational facilities throughout Ventura County. County parks are funded and operated with revenues received from user fees and grants. The department is not supported by local tax dollars through the County General Fund. All user fees are retained by the Parks Enterprise Fund for the continued maintenance and enhancement of its recreational facilities.

For more information on County parks and trails, please visit http://www.ventura.org/general-services-agency/parks-department or call (805) 654-3951.

Beaches: County of Ventura beaches are also open. Silverstrand, Hollywood Beach and Kiddie Beach Park at Channel Islands Harbor are open. Parking is closed.

2-1-1: In time of need, know that you have help just a phone call away. Call 2-1-1 if you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills, or for any other essential services. You can also text the keyword COVID19 to 211211 for local information and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, or search for resources at www.211ventura.org

Wellness Everyday for Coping with Stress During the COVID-19 Outbreak: www.wellnesseveryday.org/coping-during-coronavirus

Ventura County residents can join a free ongoing online help and support line to connect with others and learn healthy habits to maintain emotional well-being through the pandemic. Online support/help is available at the following times. Feel free to join in at any time. You can come and go as you would like: ENGLISH Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays – 4:30 to 6:30 pm Saturdays – 10:00 am to 12 noon

SPANISH Tuesdays & Thursdays – 4:30 to 6:30pm Saturdays – 1:00 to 3:00pm

Learn more: www.giveanhour.org/initiatives-and-programs/covid19-ca/

Thursday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Ventura County Public Health status update:

19 new cases

384 total cases

191 recovered cases

27 in the hospital

9 in the ICU

13 deaths (2 people in their 50s and the remainder in their 70s and 80s)

6,823 tested

Unemployment Assistance:

Employment Development Department benefits are available to workers and employers whose earnings are impacted by COVID-19. Access information at https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm.

As part of the federal CARES Act, the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program helps unemployed Californians who are business owners, self-employed, independent contractors, have limited work history, and others not usually eligible for regular state UI benefits who are out of business or services are significantly reduced as a direct result of the pandemic. Learn more at https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm.

Those in need of further assistance with the application can make an appointment with America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) by calling 805-20​4-5186.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities by calling the AJCC at the number provided by the County of Ventura at 800-735-2922 or by dialing California Relay at 711.

If you do not have a phone, you can receive information or set up an appointment be sending an email to the Workforce Services Information inbox at WSBOxnardInformation@edd.ca.gov.

For information on training, seeking work, or career guidance inquiries can be made through the local AJCC Portal at www.venturacountyajcc.org)/CalJOBs

Tune in on April 17 at 1 pm at www.vcemergency.com, News Channel 3, ABC 7, Spectrum 10, Facebook @ countyofventura and Twitter @ countyventura for a press conference update from the County of Ventura highlighting efforts to support businesses throughout the County.

Wednesday, April 15, 9:20 a.m. – Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner issues advisory for farmworkers – current county numbers.

April 15, 2020: Agricultural Commissioner Issues Advisory for Agricultural Worker Protection During COVID-19 Crisis

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura, in a collaboration with the County Executive Office, the Farmworker Resource Program, Farm Bureau of Ventura County, Ventura County Agricultural Association, Reiter Affiliated Companies, Lideres Campesinas en California, Good Farms, Brokaw Ranch and the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, has issued an Advisory for Agricultural Worker Protection to be used during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Agriculture is part of Ventura County’s critical infrastructure and farmworkers are carrying out essential functions to keep our food supply safe and strong every day. Agriculture operations adhere to stringent policies related to worker safety and hygiene and each person in the chain of development, growth and production is vital to this effort.

“I want to say how grateful I am to all of the hardworking farmers, farmworkers, pest control workers, fresh food packers and all those who bring high quality food from our fields and ranches to our communities near and far. Our food system is critical to our County and Nation’s collective health. Our Farmworkers are critical in keeping the system strong and healthy. This advisory has been issued to help make sure that agricultural workers throughout our County are protected,” said Ed Williams, County of Ventura Agricultural Commissioner.

The Advisory provides information for employee hygiene emphasizing hand washing, staying home when sick and social distancing to avoid the spreading of illness during work activities and breaks. The advisory also provides guidance for employers to have soap or disinfectant, potable water and single-use disposable towels available at worksites and throughout facilities. Instruction for routine environmental cleaning in high traffic areas, training and limiting nonessential visits and travel are included in the advisory.

“Our farmworkers are essential to providing food,” said Talia Barrera, County of Ventura Farmworker Resource Program Manager. “During this time, we have been working to provide more than 43,000 farmworkers with important information so they are informed about the situation and where they can get needed resources. This outreach is important during this time and has been very important throughout the year in meeting the needs of this important population.”

The Farmworker Resource Program coordinators assist in facilitating prompt resolutions to workplace concerns such as payroll issues and working conditions, navigating services available from public agencies, and leveraging existing resources. The program is staffed by two trilingual employees who are knowledgeable about the agricultural industry and serve as outreach resources to farmworkers and their employers.

The partnerships developed through this program have been helpful in the COVID-19 response and outreach. Educational outreach materials have been provided with Farmworker paychecks, information has been provided through WhatsApp which helps community members who do not read or write, videos have been created in multiple languages and new platforms have been developed on social media to share the message.

Through effective outreach activities, the Farmworker Resource Program has established partnerships between healthcare, education, human services and many other agencies that serve the agricultural community. “Building trust and relationships with farmworkers, employers, farmers, and advocates has allowed this program to be very successful in assisting with resolutions for workplace issues while also providing information when it is needed most for basic needs. These partnerships have been so helpful during this time of emergency. We are working together to help support people when they need it most,” said Program Coordinator Israel Vazquez-Nicolas.

For additional information about the Farmworker Resource Program, call (805) 385-1899, email HSA-AGFRP@ventura.org or visit www.ventura.org/human-services-agency/farmworker-resources/ .

For more information about the Agricultural Worker Protection Advisory please contact the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at (805) 388-4222, or online at https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/.

April 14 report from Ventura County on current coronavirus and COVID-19:

33 new cases (*many lab reports from the weekend and from yesterday came in today)

350 total cases

136 recovered cases

65 ever hospitalized (23 current)

22 ever in the ICU (8 current)

13 deaths ages 51-89 all had preexisting conditions

5,806 people tested as of 4/13/20

Business Spotlight:

The Economic Development Collaborative Business Resource Guide is updated daily in English and Spanish at https://edcollaborative.com/covid19/ .

. You can also call the business resource hotline for assistance at 805-409-9159 or 805-309-5874.

More information at https://www.vcemergency.com/business.

Mental Health and Wellness:

Watch five mental health wellness tips for self-quarantine at: https://vimeo.com/400729063.

Wellness everyday resources at https://www.wellnesseveryday.org/coping-during-coronavirus.

Sunday, April 12, 3 p.m. – Ventura County Public Health strengthened stay at home orders and rules for essential businesses and issues daily status report:

Information on April 9 VC Public Health order online at www.vcemergency.com.

5 new cases

132 active cases

314 total cases

172 recovered cases

21 hospitalized (64 ever hospitalized for COVID-19)

9 in the ICU (22 have ever been in the ICU for COVID-19)

144 cases under quarantine

10 deaths

Please tune in Monday, 4/13/20 for a video update on COVID-19 response. Watch the live feed at www.vcemergency.com . Also streamed on News Channel 3, ABC 7, Spectrum Channel 10, Public TV and County of Ventura social media @ CountyofVentura.

Video of Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health:

The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging is offering a full-service food and supply pantry at no cost for Ventura County residents who are 60 or older and people with disabilities. A two week food supply is delivered to those in need. More information about resources at: https://www.vcaaa.org/ covid-19/

Have kids at home? Join your favorite Ventura County Librarians for fun online stories and songs. Storytime is live on Facebook Monday through Friday at 10:30 am (Includes STEAM story time on Thursdays). Bilingual Storytime Monday at 3:30 pm. Follow on Facebook @ VenturaCountyLibary www. vencolibrary.org/youth/ virtual-storytimes . No kids but want to read? Lots of online options to download your favorite books at www.vencolibrary.org

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. – County Public Health advising public to wear cloth/home made masks when they leave their homes.

Press release issued by Ventura County Public Health this morning:

New public health comments about masks

Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health Officer changes position on face masks, no longer advising against wearing them in public. Instead, he supports those residents who wish to cover their nose and mouth when leaving home for essential travel to doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

The face coverings should not be hospital grade at this time because there is a shortage and our health professionals need them. Masks should be homemade and cover the nose and mouth. There are numerous sites online which demonstrate or give patterns for how to make fabric masks. The Camarillo Sewing Brigade provides video instruction at the following link. Additional instruction at the following link. Fabric masks can be washed and used again.

(Not part of county statement: Here is a link to a non-sewing method of making a cloth mask using a scare/bandana/handkerchief)

For decades, Public Health officials nationwide and locally have said that wearing a mask for protection against the flu is unnecessary for the general public. Now, Ventura County Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin says circumstances have changed.

“There is growing evidence that people can have COVID-19 without any symptoms and that they can pass it to others at this stage. Many people wear masks thinking it will protect them from a virus, and in certain cases it may. That may also be true for COVID-19 especially if accompanied by good hand hygiene and social distancing, but now there may be a better reason to wear a mask; it will decrease the chance of you spreading it to someone else if you have the infection asymptomatically.”

This is particularly important if decreasing spread means not infecting a senior or someone with other chronic conditions.

“In light of building evidence, I support those who wish to wear a mask in public. I don’t think everyone must do so, but I look upon those who do as making a responsible decision. I never thought I’d say that.”

It is imperative though, that the use of masks by members of the public not contribute to the shortage of personal protective equipment needed by first responders like health care workers. If someone chooses to wear a mask in public, it should be home made, at least until there is no more shortage.

“I’m not ready to wear a mask yet but I will respect those who do. It’s going to be hard for me to not start wearing one,” said Doctor Levin. “Covering your face doesn’t change the orders everyone must abide by to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but it’s an extra layer of protection that I think is reasonable to add.”

The rationale for covering one’s face comes from the belief that transmission occurs primarily through droplets from an infected individual, which fabrics may filter. This not only helps to reduce the risk a well person can breathe those droplets in, but also protects others around someone with mild or no symptoms who may not yet realize they have the COVID-19 infection. Face coverings may be worn anytime a person is outside of their home, even in offices of essential businesses.

“We must work together to stop the spread and save lives in our County,” said Doctor Levin. “That means that flattening the curve may benefit from another layer of protection against the virus. Consider the additional step to cover your face.” Health officials continue to stress that frequent hand washing, social distancing and staying home are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay in your place, maintain your space and cover your face.

Updated status of the virus in the county: www.vcemergency.com

Monday, March 30, 6 p.m. – County issues update – 17 new cases since yesterday.

17 new cases.

126 total cases.

16 people have recovered.

106 active cases.

2, 213 people have been tested in the County of Ventura.

4 people have passed away.

28 have ever been hospitalized.

The data system assigns, by address, the cases to our county by city or unincorporated area.

Question of the day: What is being done to assist the homeless?

The County of Ventura, with guidance from the California Department of Public Health, has been taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in the community. The County has secured housing options at local motels in the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Newbury Park. County agencies are coordinating to provide transportation, medical and mental health care, nutritional needs and on-site security. Referrals are made by community homeless service providers including nonprofit organizations, county service providers, city partners and homeless liaison officers. Persons are medically evaluated before they are cleared for intake.

“We are trying to place persons in a location near their home community whenever possible and commit to helping individuals reconnect with that community when it is safe to do so,” said Tara Carruth, Program Manager with the Ventura County Continuum of Care. “Facilities of at-risk individuals are supported by the Human Services Agency as the site lead, meals are provided and there is 24/7 security on-site. Our County Health Care Agency partners including Whole Person Care and the Healthcare for the Homeless and Back Pack Medicine team are also assisting to support these efforts. We are encouraging nonprofit partners and other community partners to also support their clients if placed in these locations while practicing safe social distancing,” she added.

The Backpack Medicine team is providing rapid response in the community to encampments and other unsheltered locations for anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The Backpack Medicine team may be reached at 805-515-6940 between the hours of 8 am -5 pm, Monday – Friday.

Homeless Services are considered essential services. Persons wanting to seek connection to a service provider may call 2-1-1 for linkage to programs and services.

More information at www.vcemergency.com/homeless .

State of California Recommendations

Sunday, March 29: 8 p.m. – 109 cases in the county, 4 have died, all over 70 years old. 26 people are hospitalized.

Statement from County of Ventura:

Question of the day: I am pregnant and worried that my partner will not be allowed to be at the delivery. Are partners allowed in the hospital for births during this time? “The Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital have no plans to restrict partners from being present for delivery. This is happening in other states that are severely impacted by COVID-19,” said Doctor Minako Watabe, Associate Chief Medical Officer VCMC and SPH and Associate Director Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “The County of Ventura Medical Providers hope to keep parents together during this special time,” she added. The County of Ventura has a 1 support person policy at County hospitals. A partner is welcome for the big day. Read more about labor and delivery during COVID-19 at https://www.babycenter.com/ 0_labor-and-delivery-during- coronavirus-covid-19-what- pregnant_40007022.bc

Santa Paula Hospital now offers a full-scope midwifery service offering both outpatient and inpatient care. To learn more email Denise.ellison@ventura.org . Follow on FB @SantaPaulaMidwives.

Thurs. March 26, 8 p.m. – Ventura County Public Health reporting 61 cases in county after 1288 total tests completed.

Question of the day: Which types of businesses are considered “essential” under the Public Health Stay Well At Home Order? Please take some time to read the Order. The Order outlines which businesses can remain open during this time. All other business must be closed. This is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 with the goal of saving lives. Page 4 and 5 of the order list “essential” businesses. Read the Order at the following link: www.vcemergency.com/ staywellvc

Thurs., March 26 11 a.m. – yesterday county updated numbers to 50 cases, 7 hospitalized, 808 tested with results returned.

City and age breakdown at www.vcemergency.com. All press releases at: www.vcemergency.com/ newsroom. Community members are urged to stay home to stop the spread. A list of essential businesses is included in the Stay Well At Home Order: www.vcemergency.com/ staywellvc.

Thurs. March 19, 7:49 p.m. – Gov. Newsom issued stay at home order for all Californians | Order some businesses closed | Ventura County reports details on locations and ages of positive cases.

In a facebook video address and written order Gov. Newsom today ordered all Californian’s to stay at home and when they must go out for “essential” activities to practice social distancing.

Newsom stated that allowed activities include grocery shopping and walking your dog.

From state website:

The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health is ordering all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.

Read the full Executive Order here (pdf).

How long will we stay home?

This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.

What can I do? What’s open?

Essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Where does this apply?

This is in effect throughout the State of California.

Thurs., March 19, 1:49 p.m. – County emphasizes that seniors may leave their home for certain things.

Statement from County:

Misinformation out there:

False info: Seniors can’t leave their house.

Seniors impacted by the health order to self isolate can leave their homes for essential reasons like medical care, food and fresh air. If they are unable to leave there are services offered for seniors. You can learn more at the following:

www.vcaaa.org/covid-19/

https://211ventura.org

www.vcemergency.com

Thurs. March 19, 8:35 a.m. – 13 cases, County revising how it reports cases and announces CDC will no longer be confirming test results.

Statement from Ventura County Public Health: COVID-19 Update 3/18/20 6:51 pm

There are now 13 cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County. 1 was confirmed by the CDC and 12 were presumptive. As of today we will not be reporting presumptive positive cases. They will be counted as positive cases. The CDC lab will no longer be providing confirmation. The local lab will provide the final results.

Cases include travel related, community transmission, person to person and those under investigation.

Travel related: Means the person was exposed while traveling.

Community transmission: Means there is no known point of exposure.

Person to person: Means someone was exposed by someone they are close to that was already positive. In this case it was the spouse of someone that already tested posted.

Under investigation means they are determining if the case falls under the three previous categories.

Stay informed on the current situation by texting covid19 to 211211. You will get a text notification when there is an update.

Wednesday, March 18, 2:34 p.m. – Community transmission confirmed in Ventura County | tests being conducted by private labs, like Quest Diagnostics are not included in total number tested until results are back.

VCEmergency.com – 2:48 p.m. (3/18/20) –

255 people tested. 11 either known positive or pending. 244 negative.

The numbers are from the cases tested by the Ventura County Public Health Lab. Private labs are also conducting testing. Their numbers are not part of these numbers. We only include the private lab numbers in reporting postive or presumptive postive numbers.

Statement issued by Ventura County Public Health at 2:25 p.m.: 5 Community Transmission Cases Announced Ventura, CA –Ventura County Public Health has confirmed five new presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These cases have an unidentified source of exposure. They are considered community transmission cases. Public health is completing contact investigations. To date, Public Health has identified 1 positive case and 10 presumptive positive cases; of these, 5 cases are likely due to community transmission because they have an unidentified source of exposure. Cases are occurring across Ventura County, so all community members should be aware and practice social distancing. The following is the case information to date: One confirmed positive case travel related.

Two presumptive positive travel related.

One presumptive positive person to person transmission (from a known presumptive positive spouse).

Two presumptive positive cases under investigation.

Five cases with an unidentified source of exposure. Considered community transmission. Public Health is investigating these cases and has notified close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Those exposed and symptomatic have been advised to be tested. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. Community members with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should call their health care provider prior to arrival for a phone screening. “We are seeing an increase in cases and evidence of community spread as more testing occurs,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin. “Community members are encouraged to follow the orders that were enacted today. We must work together to prevent the spread of this disease. Each and every one of us, both businesses and residents, must do our part by practicing social distancing and taking common sense infection control precautions.”

Tues., March 17, 6:54 p.m. Breaking – county issues shelter in place order for those over 75, and orders certain businesses to close, effective tomorrow, March 18.

View order HERE.

1 confirmed positive. 9 presumed positive. (County revised “presumed positive” due to a subsequent negative test of previously positive test, CDC is confirming)

Tuesday, March 17, 9:35 a.m. – 1 confirmed positive, 10 presumed positive.

VC Public Health is still reporting one positive case in the county, but the number of presumed positive has jumped in the past day from 6 to 10. Those received a positive test results processed locally and are awaiting confirmation from the CDC.

193 total have been tested, 181 negative results. (one other person, a child was tested, first result was positive, then had two negative test results – pending CDC confirmation).

Ventura County farmers markets have been cancelled.

Gov. Newsom has issued an order authorizing local municipalities (cities and counties) to halt evictions related to decrease income or increased medical expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Newsom has issued a 60 day grace period for expired drivers licenses and vehicle registration to reduce the demand for unperson services at the DMV.

Sun., March 15 11 a.m. – Tax filing deadline extended to June 15.

More Time to File, Pay for California Taxpayers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sacramento — The Franchise Tax Board (FTB) today announced special tax relief for California taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Affected taxpayers are granted an extension to file 2019 California tax returns and make certain payments until June 15, 2020.

This relief includes moving the various tax filing and payment deadlines that occur on March 15, 2020, through June 15, 2020, to June 15, 2020. This includes:

Partnerships and LLCs who are taxed as partnerships whose tax returns are due on March 15 now have a 90-day extension to file and pay by June 15.

Individual filers whose tax returns are due on April 15 now have a 60-day extension to file and pay by June 15.

Quarterly estimated tax payments due on April 15 now have a 60-day extension to pay by June 15.

The FTB’s June 15 extended due date may be pushed back even further if the Internal Revenue Service grants a longer relief period.

Taxpayers claiming the special COVID-19 relief should write the name of the state of emergency (for example, COVID-19) in black ink at the top of the tax return to alert FTB of the special extension period. If taxpayers are e-filing, they should follow the software instructions to enter disaster information.

The FTB will also waive interest and any late filing or late payment penalties that would otherwise apply.

Sunday, March 15, 10:40 a.m. – VC Public Health says no confirmed community transmission yet in county.

Last night VCPH issued a statement:

UPDATE: The presumptive positive case for an 8-year-old being treated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was retested by Los Angeles Children’s Hospital with a new sample from the child. The results were negative. Ventura County Public Health retested the original specimen and also had a negative result. The same specimen is with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ventura County Public Health is waiting for the official results. “Ventura County Public Health can no longer confirm a case of community transmission at this time. This is good news, it may put us further ahead on the curve of preventing the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in Ventura County,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin.

School Closure and meal program for students available HERE.

Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. – Ventura County Declares State of Emergency. Schools and businesses close and cancel events.

Schools districts across the county have announced school closures and various businesses are announcing closures for various lengths of times. Event venues are announcing event cancellations, check all schedules to confirm.

Ventura Unified School District,

closed March 16-April 10

Ojai Unified School District: – closed March 16-March 20

Check your school district for more information details.

VC status: www.vcemergency.com

95 tested, 90 negative rest results

1 positive travel related, 2 presumptive positive awaiting CDC confirmation

2 pending results

Statewide information from the California Department of Public Health:

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers (as of 8 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time):

5 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

247– Positive cases (this does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 4 cases

Age 18-64: 143 cases

Age 65+: 98 cases

Unknown: 2 cases

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

223 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

65 – Travel-related

52 – Person to person

56 – Community transmission

50 – Under investigation

11,400+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self monitoring

21 – Labs with test kits, 18 of which are already testing

Thursday, March 12, 3:44 p.m. Ventura County Community College District going virtual

Statement issued by VCCCD:

VCCCD Announces Move to Virtual Classes Proactive move aims to protect students, faculty and staff during pandemic March 12, 2020 – Chancellor Greg Gillespie has announced that after monitoring the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic daily and consulting with and reviewing information from local, regional, state, and federal health agencies, Moorpark, Oxnard, Ventura colleges and Ventura College – East Campus will begin transitioning to virtual and alternative instruction for lecture classes beginning the week of March 16 through March 20. Following the week-long transition, lecture classes will move to virtual and alternative instruction beginning March 23. Student services on campuses and other support resources—such as libraries, computer labs, food pantries and admissions and records—will continue to be open and available to students.

Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. – Second case in Ventura County – from travel to Italy / Gov. Newsom orders all events with over 250 people cancelled./ CSUCI going to online courses after spring break, March 23.

Statement from CSUCI:

Our campus continues to remain safe and we have zero presumptive and no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on or related to our campus . However, out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with VCPH, our educational partners in the community, the Chancellor’s Office, and our academic and student leadership, CSUCI will begin to transition to virtual and alternate modalities of learning following our spring break scheduled for March 23-29, 2020. Full statement HERE.

Governor says to cancel large events:

Early this morning Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order that larger events “should” be cancelled.

“State public health experts announce that gatherings with 250 people or more should be rescheduled or canceled Smaller gatherings can proceed if organizers implement 6 feet of social distancing” Read entire statement HERE.

Second case in Ventura County:

On March 11 at 7:45 p.m. Ventura County Public Health issued a statement that a second “presumed” positive case of the virus has been declared in the county. Here is the statement from VCPH:

March 11, 2020

Ventura County Public Health COVID-19 Update

2nd presumptive positive case reported

Individuals at higher risk of severe illness urged to take precautions

Ventura, CA – A second travel related COVID-19 case has been reported in Ventura County. The traveler returned from a trip to Italy, became symptomatic and sought medical attention. The testing was completed by a health care provider in Los Angeles County. The traveler is under home quarantine in Ventura County. The test is presumptive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this time, the Ventura County Public Health Lab has conducted 77 COVID-19 tests. There is 1 positive, travel related, case of COVID-19 in Ventura County and now 1 presumptive positive travel related case. There are 25 travelers on home quarantine. There are no confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health is encouraging all community members who are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 to take actions to reduce their risk. Older adults, individuals with compromised immune systems, and individuals who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer or lung disease are encouraged to practice social distancing. Such individuals are encouraged to avoid crowded settings, avoid people who are sick and avoid hugging or shaking hands.

Wednesday, March 11, 3:52 p.m. – Status in Los Angeles County, WHO declares pandemic,

Los Angeles County Public Health reports there are 27 total cases. This includes 3 cases previously reported by the City of Long Beach and the 7 new cases announced today. The new cases include the 1 death in a non-resident case and the 6 additional resident cases.

This morning the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. HERE are the director’s remarks today.

Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m. – one confirmed case in Ventura County from travel on cruise ship.

The presumptive case has become a positive test result that was confirmed by the CDC today. The person with COVID-19 is quarantined at home with their spouse who was also on the cruise ship but has showed no symptoms (see below). A second Ventura County resident on the ship tested negative. Four other passengers of the cruise ship are on home quarantine in Ventura County.

Friday March 6, 9:11 p.m. – one “presumptive” case in Ventura County – pending verification of test results.

Here is the full and entire press release from the Ventura County Public Health department issued this afternoon:

March 6, 2020

Ventura County Public Health reports one presumptive positive case of COVID-19

Ventura, CA – One presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed by the Ventura County Public Health Lab. Secondary confirmation is pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The patient had traveled on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship from San Francisco to Mexico. The patient returned to the port of entry in San Francisco on February 21, 2020. This was the same ship on which an elderly adult traveled and later died, in Placer County, after testing positive for COVID-19. The cruise destination was not on the list of at-risk destinations so the travelers that disembarked the ship on February 21, 2020 were not under travel restrictions or health checks upon return.

Once Princess Cruises learned of the passenger’s death, they began notifications to passengers. The California Department of Public Health notified Ventura County Public Health on March 4, 2020 at 7:40 pm that there were six Ventura County residents that had traveled on the cruise. Ventura County Public Health quickly began contacting cruise travelers on the same evening. One of the six travelers had already been in contact with their primary doctor. The primary care doctor had requested that the traveler be tested for COVID-19. In an abundance of caution, the doctor had the patient remain in their vehicle during curbside specimen drop off. This was requested to limit any possible exposure. The Ventura County Public Health Lab, one of eleven labs in the state able to conduct testing, confirmed preliminary positive results on March 5, 2020. Results are pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient was not feeling well upon return from the cruise and remained home resting. The patient only left their home to seek medical attention. Ventura County Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health to provide notifications to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient while seeking medical attention or during transit to Ventura County from San Francisco. The patient is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. The patient’s spouse was also on the cruise but has no symptoms. The spouse also remains under home quarantine.

Public Health has contacted the four remaining passengers. One passenger is symptomatic and being tested at this time. The remaining three have no symptoms.

“There is no evidence of community transmission in Ventura County. This is a travel related case. We appreciate our lab and nurses for quickly responding. Their swift action helped limit community exposure,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low. Community members are encouraged to take the same steps they would take to help prevent colds and the flu. Preparing for social distancing is still recommended.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of March 5, 2020, there are a total of 60 positive cases in California: 24 travel related cases and 19 other confirmed cases. This is the first positive case, pending CDC confirmation, in Ventura County. As of March 6, 2020, there have been 8 people tested, 7 negative results, 2 pending result, 25 travelers on home quarantine, and 1 traveler under quarantine with no symptoms at Naval Base Ventura County – Point Mugu.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are like the flu, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

If you are presenting symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or had recent international travel please contact your health care provider. Before seeking medical care, consult with your provider first to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.

Recommendations for the Public

Take these precautions to stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water and rub for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing;

Stay home if you are sick; and

Get a flu shot to protect yourself and others from flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Stay informed at www.vcemergency.com

Friday, March 6, 10:30 a.m. – no confirmed cases in Ventura County, 8 tested- results pending.

Since yesterday one more person is being tested for the virus in the county. those test results are pending.

From the California Department of Public Health:

What is the treatment for COVID-19?

Most people with illnesses due to common coronavirus infections recover on their own; there are no specific treatments for coronavirus infections. For patients who are more severely ill, hospitals can provide supportive care. We are continuing to learn more about this novel coronavirus and treatment may change over time.

How is it decided whether a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 can self-isolate at home or must be confined to a hospital or elsewhere?

Local health departments are working in partnership with the California Department of Public Health and the CDC, and making determinations on whether a person ill with COVID-19 requires hospitalization or if home isolation is appropriate. That decision may be based on multiple factors including severity of illness, need for testing, and appropriateness of home for isolation purposes.

Thursday, March 5, 8:19 a.m. – no cases in Ventura County, 7 tested in VC, more on self quarantine.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY

7 people tested, all negative.

25 travelers with no symptoms on home quarantine/isolation

1 traveler with no symptoms on quarantine at NBVC Pt. Mugu

Public Health recommending businesses, agencies plan for social distancing. Details HERE.

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL INFO:

Gov. Newsom has declared statewide emergency allowing for coordinated planning.

A cruise ship that carried the person who has died in California with coronavirus is being held 100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, testing kits are being flown to the ship, as reported HERE by NPR.

Zero cases in Santa Barbara County

7 cases in Los Angeles County

4 people being tested in Kern County, no confirmed cases.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:53 a.m. – first California coronavirus death reported

An elderly man with other health issues who tested positive for novel coronavirus has died in Placer County, in Northern California. Health officials there believe the man was exposed during a cruise to Mexico.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:20 a.m. – Los Angeles County declares local emergency with 6 new cases

Tuesday morning Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a “local emergency” and cited an “abundance of caution” in light of six new cases of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County. She emphasized the proclamation approved by the Supervisors is made to “facilitate coordination” between partners to ensure residents are protected. The Los Angeles Public Health Dept. also declared a “local health emergency.”

CLICK HERE to view press conference with announcements by Barger.

Nine deaths have occurred in the U.S., all in Washington State. Almost 100,000 reported cases around the world are reported.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY (www.vcemergency.com)

Five people have been tested, all five tests were negative.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

19 people who traveled to areas where they may have been exposed to the virus are currently under home quarantine/isolation. Right now none of them are reporting any symptoms to Ventura County Public Health.

One traveler remains in federal quarantine at Navy Base Venture County, Pt. Mugu. Another traveler was released after spending the required amount of time without any symptoms.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) about how novel coronavirus spreads:

How does COVID-19 spread?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the ways COVID-19 is spread and will continue to share updated findings. Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air? Studies to date suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air. See previous answer on “How does COVID-19 spread?” Can CoVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms? The main way the disease spreads is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing. The risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms at all is very low. However, many people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms. This is particularly true at the early stages of the disease. It is therefore possible to catch COVID-19 from someone who has, for example, just a mild cough and does not feel ill. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the period of transmission of COVID-19 and will continue to share updated findings. CLICK HERE to visit the WHO COVID-19 website.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5 p.m. – no cases in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health has issued a statement urging businesses, agencies, organizations and groups to plan for “social distancing” in the event the virus is confirmed in the county or nearby.

Businesses should identify employees who can work from home. Details at www.vcemergency.com.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY (www.vcemergency.com)

Five people have been tested, all five tests were negative.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

19 people who traveled to areas where they may have been exposed to the virus are currently under home quarantine/isolation. Right now none of them are reporting any symptoms to Ventura County Public Health.

One traveler remains in federal quarantine at Navy Base Venture County, Pt. Mugu. Another traveler was released after spending the required amount of time without any symptoms.

CURRENT STATUS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTIES/AREAS:

No cases in Santa Barbara County.

One reported case in Los Angeles County.

11 confirmed cases in Santa Clara County – San Jose area. Reported by the LA Times.

ONLINE RESOURCES:

County of Ventura Resources:

Ventura County Public Health – www.vcemergency.com

Ventura County Coronavirus News Group Official on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/groups/868716840244142/

Grupo Informativo de Coronavirus del Condado de Ventura – OFICIAL- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2367667666668715/

Link to March 17 meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors SKYPE meeting- https://ventura.granicus.com/player/event/654?view_id=67

Ventura County Office of Education, with information on school closures, distance learning, school meals and child care – www.vcoe.org/coronavirus

California Online Resources:

California Department of Public Health – https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Gov. Gavin Newsom executive orders regarding COVID-19 – https://www.gov.ca.gov/category/executive-orders/

Directives from Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Monday, March 16, visit- https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/16/california-issues-directive-to-fight-covid-19/

Gov. Newsom’s facebook statement on March 16 asking all restaurants to close their dine-in business, and requesting all movie theaters and gyms/spas to close:

https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/videos/560533608146352/UzpfSTEwMTI4OTE4MTE2OjEwMTU4Mjg1NzcwNTczMTE3/

California Department of Education – https://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/coronavirus.asp

Federal and Global online resources –

National Institutes of Health: https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC website on ways to protect oneself and others – https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/index.html

Travel Advisories:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/before-you-go/about-our-new-products.html