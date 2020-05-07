Pictured: Bing, a neutered Siberian Husky is one of 75 dogs at Ventura County Animal Services that can now be adopted after a temporary stoppage of adoptions due to the coronavirus.

County providing childcare for essential workers

Child Development Resources of Ventura County has received targeted state funding to provide financial assistance for childcare for essential workers including healthcare workers, caregivers, first responders, farmworkers, social workers, and at risk population including children receiving child protective services at the risk of abuse, neglect and children whose families are experiencing homelessness. To determine if your child qualifies call 805-485-7878 ext. 470. Information online HERE.

Pet adoptions allowed

Dr. Robert Leven, health officer with Ventura County Public Health has authorized Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS) to begin limited pet adoptions at the Camarillo Animal Shelter. All other restrictions remain in effect and all adoptions will occur through appointments and the shelter remains closed.

There are 75 dogs and 29 cats currently available for adoption, in addition to rabbits and other animals.

VCAS has activated an online scheduling system. Only two family members can interact with the animals at a time. Only people under 65 are allowed, and everyone should be healthy. Animals can be viewed online in advance HERE. Appointments can be made online HERE.

Port Hueneme helping to feed the frontline

The Port has provided over 180 meal vouchers to working longshoremen for dining at local restaurants. “We wanted to show our support for the men and women moving cargo during this difficult time, and what better way then to support local businesses in the process,” said Jess Ramirez, president of the Oxnard Harbor District Board.

The effort has expanded to partner with Feeding the Frontline, a group of volunteers ensuring farm workers and employees at packing houses have food on the table. Port customer Del Monte Fresh Produce has donated over 10,000 pounds of pineapples and melons as part of the program.

National Forest Service closures extend to May 15

The Forest Service has expanded the closures of certain recreation sites to May 15. This includes parts of the Los Padres National Forest and is meant to discourage large gatherings of people. Closed areas include campgrounds, restrooms, day use sites and picnic areas. Information on individual recreation sites is available on Los Padres National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

Jackson calls for privacy to be protected

Senator Hannah Beth Jackson has called on Governor Gavin Newsome to ensure individual privacy is protected as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her statement to the Governor included seven components of privacy protection involved with technological initiatives: transparency, data minimization, consent, anonymization, use and sharing limitations, secure maintenance and transmission. The full text of the letter is available here.

Community college foundation in crisis mode

The Ventura College Foundation manages an endowment of $25 million that funds scholarships for students of Ventura College. Operating expenses are usually funded through the weekly marketplace on the Ventura College campus, which has been closed due to the pandemic. Those funds are now running low and the foundation may have to lay off it’s staff and close its office.

To avoid that the foundation has launched an “urgent” fundraising campaign, Stronger Foundation, Stronger Future.

“With the Marketplace shut down and little income coming in, we’ve had to drastically reduce our professional staff while still trying to keep our student support programs running,” says Anne Paul King, executive director of the foundation. “We are in crisis mode.”

If the offices close there would be no staff to run the student support programs and annual scholarship awards of the foundation, both of which benefit over 10,000 students annually.

“About 70 percent of Ventura College students can’t attend school full time so they don’t qualify for the state-sponsored tuition-free schooling program, the VC Promise. They rely on foundation scholarships, financial aid and our textbook support programs so they can afford to stay in school,” says King.

The foundation has already received $30,000 in pledges as part of the fundraising effort and are now asking community members, alumni and other supporters of the college to donate.

For questions about “Stronger Foundation, Stronger Future” or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact King at 805-289-6503, aking@vcccd.edu. More information can be found at www.VenturaCollegeFoundation.org.