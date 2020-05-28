FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200415-10005967-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PAPE POWER SYSTEMS , 1061 S. Industrial Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Oregon, Pape Material Handling, Inc., 355 Goodpasture Island Rd., Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/20/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Pape Material Handling, Inc., Seth Smythe, Seth Smythe, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 15, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30532

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200424-10006259-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO SEA HAIR DESIGNERS, 1104 S. Seaward, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Elayne Ramey, 1104 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03-02-1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patricia Elayne Ramey, Patricia Elayne Ramey. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30536

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200427-10006308-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GLORY RISING 2 HIM, PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30531

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200428-10006339-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LITTLE SALT WAGON, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Amanda Cox, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 13, 2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amanda Cox, Amanda Cox. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30539

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200501-10006500-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: COOKING WITH ANA, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho, Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 1, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20. /30629

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200511-10006737-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ZODIAC GIRLS, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, CA, James W. Mooney, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/05/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James W. Mooney, James W. Mooney, James W. Mooney, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/21/20, 5/28/20, 6/4/20 and 6/11/20./30732

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200515-10006940-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ZANZILLA, 2) COMPOSITION YOGA, 2750 E. Main St., “F”, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Sabrina Zan Ferris, 6322 Egret Ct., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sabrina Zan Ferris, SZ Ferris. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/28/20, 6/4/20, 6/11/20 and 6/18/20. /30799

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 17, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083 B071 – Wilson, Janetta; F040 – Farkas, Roberta; F043 – Farkas, Roberta; F211 – Klein Epstein & Parker, KEP MTM 1 LLC; F357 – Killen, Jean; F421 – Ramirez, Valerie; F473 – Carrillo, Ivonne

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011 B073 – Thomas, Georgette; H080 – Darling, Tara; L008 – Munoz, Angel

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329- 5384 C067 – Brown, Serena; C164 – HENDERSON, T.C.; C176 – Martin, Frank; D004 – Flores, Michelle; D012 – Leon, Victoria; D171 – Kohler, Robert; D208 – Estrada, Veronica; D341 – Valenzuela, David

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312- 9304 B118 – Balolong, Trish; C215 – Mercer, Mark; C232 – Rouda bush , Ste v e n ; C240 – Ellinger, Heather; D397 – Gonzalez, Luis

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd , Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430 B568 – Estrada, Jimmy; B616 – Gomez, Jose; R280 – Wright, Bryan; R430 – Kennedy-Hammond, Christopher

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 28th of May & 4th of June 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

5/28, 6/4/20

CNS-3367803#/30804

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072. Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am on 06/12/2020, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons:

NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#:

Unit #128 David Brown household items, clothes, tools, furniture.

Unit #129 Jeff Spector household items, clothes, tools, furniture.

Unit #156 Stan Roberts household items, clothes, tools furniture.

Unit #115 Larry Reynolds household items, clothes, tools, furniture.

Unit #164 Larry Reynolds household items, clothes, tools, furniture.

Date: 5/20/2020, /S/: LaDonna Hodge (Manager). This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30800

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION

TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq.

and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 131930580

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made.

The name(s) and address of the Seller(s)/Licensee( s) are:

Maria Socorro Santana aka Maria Socorro Velasquez,

663 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030

The business is known as: El Tapatio Nite Club

The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s)/Transferee are:

BLVD & 7TH, INC, dba Vida Live!

4231 Berkshire Street, Oxnard, CA 93033 As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee with three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: None

The assets being sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURES AND EQUIPMENT AND LIQUOR LICENSE and are located at: 663 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030

The kind of license to be transferred is: ON-SALE GENERAL PUBLIC PREMISES now issued for the premises located at: 663 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93030

The anticipated date of the seller/transfer is 06/15/20 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041

The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of Twenty Thousand And No/100 Dollars

($20,000.00), which consists of the following:

Description Amount FURNITURE, FIXTURES AND EQUIPMENT

$-0– LIQUOR LICENSE

$ 20,000.00

It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below.

BLVD & 7TH, INC. dba Vida Live!

Dated: 4/11/2020

BY: S/ Bardo Garcia President

Maria Socorro Santana

aka Maria Socorro Velasquez

Dated: 4-25-2020

By: S/ Yoland Cristina Pina,

Executor

5/28/20

CNS-3367069#/30801

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525194-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO BARROSO AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la inlormación a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago decuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/25/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30596

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525382-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRITTANI HALL AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self – Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legates gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/28/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30597