FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005978-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AJK ETERNAL VALOR PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Amani J. King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amani J. King, Amani J. King, Amani J. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30219

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INSPIREBY MIKAELI, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2005. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30220

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005996-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOOD TO DREAM PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/3/2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30221



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200421-10006079-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INTEGRATOR DESIGNS, 2) INTEGRATOR ELECTRONICS, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Daniel P Grieder, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/01/2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30216



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200421-10006083-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIGN 4 U. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 02/12/2019. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20190212-10002623-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. 1DAY2LA LLC, 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ 1DAY2LA LLC, Jonathan Patrick, Jonathan Patrick. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30218



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200423-10006171-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIPOSA BAGS, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melinda Diane Angle, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 23, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30229

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 23, 2020.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30229

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200415-10005967-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PAPE POWER SYSTEMS , 1061 S. Industrial Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Oregon, Pape Material Handling, Inc., 355 Goodpasture Island Rd., Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/20/20. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 15, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30532

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200424-10006259-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO SEA HAIR DESIGNERS, 1104 S. Seaward, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Elayne Ramey, 1104 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03-02-1990. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30536

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200427-10006308-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GLORY RISING 2 HIM, PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2005. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30531

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200428-10006339-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LITTLE SALT WAGON, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Amanda Cox, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 13, 2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30539

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200501-10006500-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: COOKING WITH ANA, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 1, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20. /30629

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200511-10006737-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ZODIAC GIRLS, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, CA, James W. Mooney, 716 N. Ventura Rd. #139, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/05/2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/21/20, 5/28/20, 6/4/20 and 6/11/20./30732

LEGAL NOTICES

INVITATION TO BID #6001,

6002, 6003, 6026, 6027 (General

JOC) – Bid Opening 3:00 P.M.

Sealed bids will be received by the Ventura County Purchasing Agent until June 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) at Ventura County Procurement Services, online only at https://ventura.bonfirehub.co m/portal/?tab=login.. Time is of the essence. Bids may not be submitted by facsimile machine.Return only those pages on which a response is required. Note: The website www.time.gov (pacific time zone) will be used as the official US Time.

Bid Openings will be AT THE

FOLLOWING ZOOM MEETING:

Topic: JOC BID OPENING BIDS 6001, 6002, 6003, 6026, 6027

Time: Jun 17, 2020 03:00 PM

Pacific Time ( US and Canada )

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96335097474?p

wd=VnorQjJVMDRyUTJoM2xuM

kErc3dGdz09

Meeting ID: 963 3509 7474

Password: 8LaN82

FIVE (5) JOB ORDER

CONTRACTS

A Job Order Contract (hereinafter called JOC) is a competitively bid, firm fixed priced indefinite quantity contract. It is placed with a Contractor for the accomplishment of repair, alteration, modernization, maintenance, rehabilitation, construction, etc., of buildings, structures, or other real property. It includes a collection of detailed repair and construction tasks and specifications that have established Unit Prices. In order to be considered responsive, the bidder must submit Adjustment Factors to the published Unit Prices contained in the Unit Price Book at www.Buildingincloud.net. Individual projects are priced by selecting the proper construction tasks and multiplying them by the correct quantity and appropriate Adjustment Factor. Ordering is accomplished by means of issuance of a Work Order against the Contract. The Contractor, under the JOC contract, furnishes all management, labor, materials and equipment needed to perform the work.

It is the intention to award up to Five (5) JOC Contracts under these solicitations for a one (1) year term or the expenditure of the Maximum Contract Value, whichever occurs first. The Maximum Contract Value will be as allowable by the Public Contract Code Section 20128.5, adjusted annually to reflect the percentage change in the California Consumer Price Index since January, 1998. There is no minimum value associated with individual Work Orders issued under this contract. The County reserves the right to make additional awards under this solicitation for a period of one year after the opening of bids, to be executed up to 5 years.

This JOC is authorized by Public Contract Code Section 20128.5 and may be awarded annually under the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) Sections 22030-22045. Public projects of $200,000 or less may be let to contract by the informal bid procedures set forth in California Public Contract Code Section 22032(b). Under Section 20128.5, each JOC is currently limited to $5,233,000,

This contract requires a current and active B.

All Bidders are required to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Zoom meeting will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. (PT) May 29, 2020 for the purpose of explaining the JOC concept, discussing JOC from the contractor’s perspective, distribution of documents and answering questions. Please see the following meeting information:

Meeting ID: 822 9000 7399

Password: 963701

One tap mobile +16699006833,,82290007399#,,

1#,963701# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,82290007399#,,

1#,963701# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

All questions concerning this Bid should be submitted online at https://ventura.bonfirehub. com/portal/?tab=login under the “Messages” tab. Deadline for questions, concerns, clarifications, or general information is June 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. (PT).

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the Purchasing Office and are by reference made a part of this Notice. Plans may be obtained online at https://ventura. bonfirehub.com/portal/?t ab=login. For additional bid information, call (805) 477- 7111 or email jody.howard@ventura.org, Jody Howard, Principal Buyer, County of Ventura. The County of Ventura reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive all technicalities and formalities.

5/21/20

CNS-3366238#/30706

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 6/2/2020: 16-NISS License: 7TJU351 / CA Vin: 1N4AL3AP3GC215413

MasterCraft Motors-Ventura, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 6/2/2020: 17-NISS License: 8AZH866 / CA Vin: 3N1AB7AP0HY399662. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/21/20./30708

SUMMONS

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064, 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

The real property which is the subject of this litigation is located at 701 North Wendy Drive, Thousand Oaks, California, in Ventura County and more specifically described as:

THAT PORTION OF LOT 14 IN TRACT NO. 1313, IN THE CITY OF THOUSAND OAKS, IN THE COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 32 PAGE 40 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 243.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF THE TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

2ND: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

3RD: NORTH 48° 16′ 00″ WEST, 306.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 560.00 FEET, LAST SAID CURVE ALSO BEING TANGENT AT ITS WESTERLY TERMINUS WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD, 700.00

FEET WIDE, AS SAID ROAD IS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313; THENCE,

4TH: NORTHWESTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 268.72 FEET TO SAID POINT OF TANGENCY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID CONEJO ROAD,

5TH: NORTH 75° 45′ 36″ WEST, 119.24 FEET TO A POINT, LAST SAID POINT BEING DISTANT ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD SOUTH 75° 45′ 36″ EAST, 420.00 FEET FROM THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 14; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO

6TH: SOUTH 14° 14′ 24″ WEST, 592.39 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH A LINE PERPENDICULAR TO THAT CERTAIN COURSE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS HAVING A BEARING AND DISTANCE OF “NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 597.67 FEET“, SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE PASSING THROUGH A POINT IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14 DISTANT THEREALONG NORTH 64° 18’ 42” EAST, 16.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED COURSE IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE,

7TH: SOUTH 25° 41′ 18″ EAST 216.59 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14,

8TH: NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 381.67 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313, AS BEING “CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET”; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 218.31 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST, LAST SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE,

2ND: CONTINUING NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 25.14 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

3RD: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO LAST SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

4TH: NORTH 48° 16’ 00″ WEST, 140.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO.

5TH: SOUTH 41° 44’ 00″ WEST 140.00 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THAT RADIAL LINE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED AS HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43′ 04″ EAST AND WHICH PASSES THROUGH THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG LAST SAID RADIAL LINE,

6TH: SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST 151.88 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONDEMNED BY THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE FINAL ORDER OF CONDEMNATION A CERTIFIED COPY OF WHICH WAS RECORDED JUNE 19, 1967 IN BOOK 3157 PAGE 375 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

ALSO EXCEPT AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST OF ALL OIL, GAS AND HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER AND UPON SAID LAND, WITHOUT THE RIGHT, HOWEVER TO DRILL, DIG OR MINE THROUGH THE SURFACE THEREOF, AND WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO ENTER OR ENCROACH UPON ANY PORTION OF SAID LAND LYING WITHIN 500 FEET OF THE SURFACE AS RESERVED BY CASPER BORCHARD, JR., AND IDA FRANCES BORCHARD, BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 1959 AS DOCUMENT NO. 47712 IN BOOK 1809 PAGE 210 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

APN: 668-0-250-085

4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21/20

CNS-3361837#/30210

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525194-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO BARROSO AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247. Date (Fecha): 02/25/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30596

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la inlormación a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago decuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/25/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30596

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525382-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRITTANI HALL AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self – Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247. Date (Fecha): 02/28/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30597

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legates gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/28/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30597