FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005978-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AJK ETERNAL VALOR PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Amani J. King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amani J. King, Amani J. King, Amani J. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30219

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INSPIREBY MIKAELI, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30220

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005996-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOOD TO DREAM PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/3/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30221



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200421-10006079-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INTEGRATOR DESIGNS, 2) INTEGRATOR ELECTRONICS, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Daniel P Grieder, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/01/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel P Grieder, Daniel P Grieder. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30216



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200421-10006083-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIGN 4 U. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 02/12/2019. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20190212-10002623-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. 1DAY2LA LLC, 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ 1DAY2LA LLC, Jonathan Patrick, Jonathan Patrick. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30218



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200423-10006171-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIPOSA BAGS, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melinda Diane Angle, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melinda Diane Angle, Melinda Diane Angle. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 23, 2020.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30229

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200415-10005967-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PAPE POWER SYSTEMS , 1061 S. Industrial Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, Oregon, Pape Material Handling, Inc., 355 Goodpasture Island Rd., Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/20/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Pape Material Handling, Inc., Seth Smythe, Seth Smythe, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 15, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30532

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200424-10006259-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO SEA HAIR DESIGNERS, 1104 S. Seaward, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Patricia Elayne Ramey, 1104 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03-02-1990. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patricia Elayne Ramey, Patricia Elayne Ramey. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 24, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30536

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200427-10006308-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GLORY RISING 2 HIM, PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 27, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30531

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200428-10006339-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LITTLE SALT WAGON, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Amanda Cox, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 13, 2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amanda Cox, Amanda Cox. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 28, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/7/20, 5/14/20, 5/21/20 and 5/28/20./30539

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200501-10006500-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: COOKING WITH ANA, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho, 426 Galvin Circle, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho, Ana Barbara Szabo De Carvalho. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 1, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20. /30629

LEGAL NOTICES

TSG No.: 8762335 TS No.: CA2000286183 APN: 075-0-211-095 Property Address: 3209 PORTER LANE VENTURA, CA 93003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/04/2020 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/26/2007, as Instrument No. 20070426-00086479-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JANET M. WENTLING, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 075-0-211-095 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3209 PORTER LANE, VENTURA, CA 93003 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 494,890.20. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA2000286183 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0370038 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 04/30/2020, 05/07/2020, 05/14/2020/30168

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 27, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-7018 A008 – Aerolife Enterprises Duncan, Clyde; B010 – Gibson, Dean; C059 – Bondy, Bill; C095 – Watson, Steven; C146 – Mohler, Brian; D033 – Gibson, Ashlee; D102 – Casteel, Kyle; D176 – Haefliger, Michelle; D233 – Fiore, Hannah

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285- 7073 A007 – Moe, Erick; A038 – Haddad, William; A051 – Santiago, Gisel; B033 – Segura, Ketty; C083 – giannotta, paul; D001 – Harper, Anthony; D002 – Carey, Pam; D003 – Johnson, Gabrielle; D036 – Vaca Ceja, Karina; D043 – Turkalj, Danny; D081 – Gonzalez, Hector; F065 – rico, Enrique; F077 – Burnside, Spencer; F080 – Basura, Alexa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285- 7067 119 – Schneider, Tyler; 137 – Ray, Tina; 164 – Pacheco, Jonathan; 215 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 244 – Hoffman, Lloyd; 257 – polley-krasowski, kersti; 451 – Hughey, Kristine; 474 – Rogers, Linda

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 010 – Dilbeck, Jim; 058 – Dilbeck, Jim; 1014 – Krueger, Kristlle; 395 – Lokken, Benjamin; 538 – Roberts, Victoria; 728 – Jellison, Bryan; 791 – Thompson, Courtney

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 7th of May 2020 and 14th of May 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

5/7, 5/14/20

CNS-3363040#/30527



NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED PERSONAL

PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Gregory Harris and Cynthia Harris, whose last address was 705 Capitol Expressway Automall 110, San Jose, California 95136 will be sold at public auction at 3203 S. Victoria Avenue, Oxnard, California 93035 on May 20, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock A.M. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: 50 foot CHB Aleutian boat named ‘Amnesia,’ 1978 model year, Hull ID# CHB510050678. Boat sold where is, as is, no representations or warranties. Buyer to remove boat from dry storage within three (3) days of sale.. Dated May 3, 2020

5/7, 5/14/20

CNS-3363675#/30553

SUMMONS

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064, 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

The real property which is the subject of this litigation is located at 701 North Wendy Drive, Thousand Oaks, California, in Ventura County and more specifically described as:

THAT PORTION OF LOT 14 IN TRACT NO. 1313, IN THE CITY OF THOUSAND OAKS, IN THE COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 32 PAGE 40 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 243.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF THE TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

2ND: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

3RD: NORTH 48° 16′ 00″ WEST, 306.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 560.00 FEET, LAST SAID CURVE ALSO BEING TANGENT AT ITS WESTERLY TERMINUS WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD, 700.00

FEET WIDE, AS SAID ROAD IS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313; THENCE,

4TH: NORTHWESTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 268.72 FEET TO SAID POINT OF TANGENCY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID CONEJO ROAD,

5TH: NORTH 75° 45′ 36″ WEST, 119.24 FEET TO A POINT, LAST SAID POINT BEING DISTANT ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD SOUTH 75° 45′ 36″ EAST, 420.00 FEET FROM THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 14; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO

6TH: SOUTH 14° 14′ 24″ WEST, 592.39 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH A LINE PERPENDICULAR TO THAT CERTAIN COURSE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS HAVING A BEARING AND DISTANCE OF “NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 597.67 FEET“, SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE PASSING THROUGH A POINT IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14 DISTANT THEREALONG NORTH 64° 18’ 42” EAST, 16.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED COURSE IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE,

7TH: SOUTH 25° 41′ 18″ EAST 216.59 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14,

8TH: NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 381.67 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313, AS BEING “CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET”; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 218.31 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST, LAST SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE,

2ND: CONTINUING NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 25.14 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

3RD: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO LAST SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

4TH: NORTH 48° 16’ 00″ WEST, 140.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO.

5TH: SOUTH 41° 44’ 00″ WEST 140.00 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THAT RADIAL LINE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED AS HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43′ 04″ EAST AND WHICH PASSES THROUGH THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG LAST SAID RADIAL LINE,

6TH: SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST 151.88 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONDEMNED BY THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE FINAL ORDER OF CONDEMNATION A CERTIFIED COPY OF WHICH WAS RECORDED JUNE 19, 1967 IN BOOK 3157 PAGE 375 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

ALSO EXCEPT AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST OF ALL OIL, GAS AND HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER AND UPON SAID LAND, WITHOUT THE RIGHT, HOWEVER TO DRILL, DIG OR MINE THROUGH THE SURFACE THEREOF, AND WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO ENTER OR ENCROACH UPON ANY PORTION OF SAID LAND LYING WITHIN 500 FEET OF THE SURFACE AS RESERVED BY CASPER BORCHARD, JR., AND IDA FRANCES BORCHARD, BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 1959 AS DOCUMENT NO. 47712 IN BOOK 1809 PAGE 210 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

APN: 668-0-250-085

4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21/20

CNS-3361837#/30210

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525194-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO BARROSO AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la inlormación a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago decuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/25/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30596

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2019-00525382-

CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRITTANI HALL AND DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CREDIT LENDING SERVICES, INC

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self – Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Sin o presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legates gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar la s cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James D. Roberts, Esq., 3428 Heartland Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, 818-535-0247.

Date (Fecha): 02/28/2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/14/20, 5/21/20, 5/28/20 and 6/4/20./30597

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

MANUEL L. PRADO,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540391-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MANUEL L. PRADO

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BEATRICE A. PRADO-JIMENEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: BEATRICE A. PRADO-JIMENEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L Collins 297122, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20 and 5/14/20./30215