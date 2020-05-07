Pictured: Amtrak Surfliner will be getting a $38.7 million upgrade.

UPDATE: This story was edited on May 7 to reflect the fact that the Oxnard School District Board vacancy was a result of the departure of Jesus Vega, not Denis O’Leary as originally published.

by Kimberly Rivers

Oil company submits plan for two new oil wells in Upper Ojai

Carbon California Company LLC, an oil company operating several leases in Upper Ojai has submitted a Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) as required pursuant to a court order dated December 4, 2017, in the case of CFROG v. County of Ventura, et al.

CFROG, a ventura based nonprofit organization, appealed the original project approval and ultimately filed legal action to enforce the five pound per day significance threshold for ROX and NOX emissions in the Ojai Valley Area Plan, saying the County failed to properly calculate air emissions when the County excluded emissions from oil wells. The court agreed with CFROG’s argument and said the emissions from oil wells must be part of the project emissions calculations.

Carbon has revised the original project, reducing the proposed number of wells from three to two new oil wells, reducing the air emissions of the project and is seeking permission to redrill an existing well, for oil tanker trucks to use Koenigstein Road and to utilize a gas flare, both parts of the original project. Both the trucks and flare are not allowed on the existing Conditional Use Permit that governs the operation but have been allowed for decades by the county.

The SEIR was submitted to the county last month, and is being reviewed. Kristina Boero, planner with the Ventura County Planning Department said the project will go directly to Ventura County Board of Supervisors for review at a public hearing, expected to take place this fall.

The SEIR is online: https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2015021045/3/Attachment/Kn12FW.

Oxnard School District Board seeks trustee

A vacancy on the Board of Trustees for the Oxnard School District will be filled through an appointment. The vacancy has occurred because trustee for area two in the district, Jesus Vega, moved out of the area.

To be eligible to fill the vacancy applicants must be registered voters and live in OSD Trustee Area two. To confirm which area they live in, interested applicants should contact the Ventura County Elections Office at 805-654-2781. Applications are due Friday, May 15 and are available online at www.oxnardsd.org, or can be picked up at the district office at 1051 South A Street, Oxnard. Applicants will be interviewed at a special public meeting of the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

For more information call Lydia Garcia at 805-385-1501 ext. 2034 or email lgarcia@oxnardsd.org.

Presumed shark bite at Padaro Lane Beach

On May 1, Robert M. Kovach, Battalion chief with the Summerland Fire Protection District issued a statement that a swimmer sustained injuries at Padaro Lane, which are being presumed to be the result of a shark bite. Padaro Lane is located in Southern Santa Barbara County just north of Carpinteria.

The swimmer, a woman in her 50’s, was taken to Cottage Hospital and reportedly had minor injuries, including two, one-inch lacerations on her foot. The woman reported the shark was about five to six feet in length and had a black tip on the dorsal fin. The local sheriff dispatch office received several reports of sightings of sharks in the area.

In the summer of 2017 several juvenile great white sharks were videoed in the waters off Padaro Lane beach.

Amtrak Surfliner gets multi-million dollar grant

$38.7 million has been awarded to the agency overseeing the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service as part of projects across the state to reduce greenhouse gas emission by improving rail and other public transportation services. The project is part of the 2020 Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) aimed at expanding and improving passenger service.

The Surfliner provides rail service between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, through Ventura County.

The grant is funded by state cap and trade fees, and is just one of 45 applications for almost $2.5 billion allocated to the TIRCP.

Ventura Unified approves long range plan

At its April 28 meeting the Board of Education for Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) approved a Long Range Facilities Master Plan for its facilities, identifying projects totaling $809.5 million in expenditures, most occurring in the next 10 to 15 years.

The plan was prepared by Betsy George, assistant superintendent of business services for VUSD, in consultation with PBK Architects and stakeholders over nine months. Six guiding principals were used to develop the plan: Student Learning, Innovation and Inspiration, Safety and Security, Indoor/Outdoor Spaces, Community Engagement, and Historical Perspective.

A major change since the last facilities master plan was completed in 1997 includes a shift from dedicated computer labs to the 1:1 computer trend.

Projects include improvements, renovations and new construction. Projects listed in the plan include roof repairs, electrical improvements, drinking fountains, STEM centers, Science Labs, pools and Special Education Program spaces.

George recognizes funding is not available now to fund the projects in the plan and said it’s been over 20 years since voters in VUSD approved Measure M, to fund school projects. “The majority of Districts in Ventura County have been able to renovate and keep up on building maintenance through the use of General Obligation Bonds. These bonds serve as a way for local governments to raise funds for projects that will serve the public community.” She said facility grants will also be pursued. The facility master plan is available online: www.venturausd.org/business/BusinessServices/Long-RangeFacilitiesMasterPlan.aspx.