Pictured: The lower Ventura River watershed is part of the adjudication process commenced by the City of Ventura last year. Photo by Jimmy Young

by Kimberly Rivers

Ventura City Council Actions this week

At their Monday, May 18 meeting The Ventura City Council postponed a vote to renew a contract with Redflex, a company that manages the issuance of tickets for failing to stop at red lights and using camera footage as evidence. The item was continued to a future date, to be determined.

At the same meeting the council approved an additional $150,000 to pay for legal services from the firm Best, Best and Krieger, LLP, which is representing the city in the watershed adjudication matter involving the water users of the Ventura River Watershed. The total amount the city has allocated to date for that matter is just over $4.8 million, through June 20, 2022.

The city also authorized an additional $50,000 in funding for a service agreement with Mustang Marketing, a communications firm, bring that contract total up to $100,000 through Feb, 28, 2025.

The city has also renewed a contract with AXON Enterprises Inc, for the body video cameras used by the Ventura Police Department, the necessary hardware and storage capacity for the video footage obtained. The contract now totals $214, 015 annually, with a maximum expenditure of $1,070,077 over the five year period from June 24, 2020 to June 23, 2025.

New members sought by Ventura Arts and Culture Commission

The volunteer Arts and Culture Commission for the City of Ventura is seeking new members. Those interested in applying are asked to contact Emily Fox at efox@cityofventura.ca.gov.

Oxnard Planning to review 430 acre plan for Sakioka Farms Business Park

On Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m. the Oxnard Planning Commission will review and consider modifications requested in the Development Agreement (DA) for a plan created in 2012 for a business park located between Rice Road and Del Norte Blvd. at the 101 Freeway. The proposal includes subdividing the property into 129 lots and ultimately building 8.5 million square feet of commercial, business research and light industrial building space.

The overall plan was approved in 2012, along with an Environmental Impact Report and the developer was given 15 years to execute the conveyed vested rights. The developer is seeking an additional five years, which staff does not recommend.

Changes proposed include allocating special district funds to fire personnel rather than a new fire station and eliminating the need for the use of recycled water, which will be replaced by the participation in the Groundwater Recovery and Enhancement Treatment (GREAT) program aimed at improving water sustainability. The city program is designed to reduce overall water demand and recharge the local aquifer and will require the developer to dedicate water rights and purchase city water instead of requiring a recycled water program at the site.

The applicant is: Scott Uhles, Delane Engineering, Inc., 400 West Ventura Boulevard, Suite 265, Camarillo, CA 93010.

City planners on this project are: Scott Kolwitz, manager of Planning and Environmental Services, and Sarah LeJeune, contract planner.

Project documents are online at: www.oxnardca.civicclerk.com/web/UserControls/DocPreview.aspx?p=1&aoid=2976.

Meathead movers has 120 job openings

Locally based Meathead Movers has announced the end of its hiring freeze with 120 job openings as they see increased demand for moving services. Open positions include packers, movers and call center representatives. The company reports CDC compliance safety measures and will be hiring across it’s five locations including Ventura and Oxnard.

For pay and training information visit: www.meatheadmovers.com/careers

CSUCI grants honorary degrees

Esther Wachtell of Ojai and Irene Pinkard, Ed.D., of Oxnard are being recognized for their generous philanthropy with honorary degrees from California State University at Channel Islands. The conveyance of the Doctor of Humane Letters to each will be held in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m.

“It feels wonderful. I’m still on cloud nine,” said Pinkard about receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Pinkard and her husband, Bedford Pinkard gave generously for years to the university.

“Dr. Pinkard is an advocate for social justice and educational equity,” said Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., president of CSUCI.

Wachtell said she believes deeply in CSUCI’s mission of providing educational opportunity to all students. “The most important thing about CSUCI as far as I’m concerned is the students,”

“In Mrs. Wachtell you will find a leader who looks for every opportunity to give back to and serve her community,” said Beck. Wachtell’s support made CSUCI a reality.

A livestream link will be made available at: www.csuci.edu/commencement/commencement-info.htm.