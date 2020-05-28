HEARINGS FOR COMMUNITIES NEAR OIL AND GAS FIELDS – Spanish: Thursday, May 28, 4-6 p.m., English: Tuesday, June 2, 1-3 p.m. The state oil and gas regulatory agency for California, called California Geologic Energy Division (CalGEM) is holding a series of hearings to receive public input on developing policies to protect communities near oil and gas fields and production operations. Both sessions are online and via telephone. En Español REGISTRESE https://ems8.intellor.com/?do=register&t=1&p=826205. Si no puede registrarse (sin acceso a Internet), únase a la reunión marcando:Llamada gratuita en EE.UU.: 1 (877) 369-5243. Código de acceso: 0800009## (presione signo the número dos veces). In English Register HERE https://ems8.intellor.com/?do=register&t=1&p=826206. To join the meeting via telephone: 1-877-369-5243. Access Code: 0333038## Pictured: An oil well in the Ventura Oil Field operated by AERA Energy, located along Ventura Avenue.

THURSDAY – MAY 28

SELF-HEALING WEBINAR 10 a.m. Explore holistic approaches to wellbeing. Topics covered will include increasing your sensitivity to energy, staying grounded and balanced, and learning about Distant Healing. For more information call: 805-640-0211 info@healinginamerica.com. Register online www.healinginamerica.com.

EASTERN CLASSICS: BHAGAVAD GITA 12 – 2 p.m. A free community seminar series presented by The Agora Foundation through Zoom. Like the west, the east has its own tradition of influential texts that address the perennial questions of humankind. Centering around the bodies of work from China, Japan, and India, this series will focus on the texts of Taoism, Confucius, Buddhism, and Hinduism. This webinar will cover two chapters available online HERE. Zoom meeting ID: 821 6029 3531 Password: 042367

CELEBRATE FUTURE ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDS 4-5:30 p.m. The MERITO Foundation, a local nonprofit working to protect the world’s oceans by fostering multicultural educational resources presents a celebration of local students who are working to combat climate change and heal the worlds oceans. Keynote speaker is Jean- Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society. The event will be on YouTube. Details HERE.

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION AFTER COVID-19? 6-7:30 p.m. A free online Ojai Chautauqua Panel discussion exploring what local education – public and private – will look like in the new normal. Schools are unsure what Fall 2020 will look like, and how can they make online learning successful for the students they serve. Many area private schools rely on international students, how will they adapt? The panel includes leaders from K-12 public and private schools, a regional university and a K-12 religious home school. The audience will be able to send in questions. Moderated by Tom Krause, Board President of the Agora Foundation. FREE registration HERE.

Friday – May 29

BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST 8-9 a.m. A virtual event with guest speaker Karen Gabler, attorney with LIghtGabler who will speak about labor issues related to reopening during the pandemic. Each attendee with have “20 seconds of Fame,” during the ZOOM event. Register to receive Zoom access: Email CEO@camarillochamber.org

Saturday – May 30

NAMI-WALKS All Day – The Ventura County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is participating in the Nation Day of Hope to bring the community together and raise awareness about available resources and need related to mental illness. To join the NAMI Ventura County NAMIWalks Virtual Takeover as a team, walker or sponsor, visit www.namiventura.org

WEEKEND MARKETPLACE Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Ventura College Marketplace is reopening after a two month closure. Come browse the wares, including fresh produce, baked goods, household supplies, cleaning supplies and other items deemed “essential” – this includes masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Vendors will set up six feet apart. They are required to wear masks and gloves, disinfect work surfaces and payment machines, and have hand sanitizers available for the public. Caution tape and markings on the ground in front of each booth will help keep customers and vendors separated. Safety posters will be on display to remind everyone of their responsibilities. The Marketplace is located in the East Parking Lot of Ventura College at the corner of Telegraph and Day Roads.

CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS MEET AND GREET – RONDA KENNEDY 3 p.m. An online opportunity to hear from this Republican candidate for Congress for District 26. District 26 includes: Port Hueneme,Oxnard, Camarillo, most of Ventura, Ojai, Santa Paula, Filmore, parts of Simi, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and Oak Park. Register online for meeting link and password. REGISTER HERE.

ODYSSEY BY HOMER 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. An online seminar from The Agora Foundation exploring the Ocean and Underworld through classic writings. Discussion led by Elizabeth Reyes. Scholarships available. Details and registration online HERE.

Sunday – May 31

VIRTUAL DINNER PARTY WITH CHEF NANCY SILVERTON 6:30-8 p.m. To benefit Make a Wish Tri-Counties join Chef Nancy Silvertion for dinner. She is an award winning chef and author of 10 cookbooks and is the current Culinary Ambassador at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa. A fabulous multicourse meal with cocktails and wine will be delivered to your home and you’ll log in to Zoom with the chef and a mixologist who will demo how to make a few fabulous cocktails and other recipes. $35-$175. Details and Registration online HERE.

Monday – June 1

EVERYONE DESERVES A HOME COMPASSION CAMPAIGN June 1-5, All Day. The Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County is hosting this five day event to highlight the need for local affordable workforce housing. The lack of available affordable housing in Ventura County negatively impacts the quality of life for – farmworkers, veterans, public safety officers, low-income families, people with disabilities, the elderly, educators, healthcare workers . . . . the list goes on. We can be part of the affordable housing solution in Ventura County. Live presentations and celebrity performances are part of the week long event. Details online HERE.

VIRTUAL CINEMA – Any time The Oxnard Film Society has taken it’s screenings online. Watch great, unique films any night (or day) of the week. Multiple international films currently streaming. $9.99-$12 per film (you’ll have 3-5 days to watch it). Films and details online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – June 2

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING 5 p.m. Agenda and packet online at: www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/. To submit a Speaker Request Form (by 3 p.m.) or public comment visit: https://forms.gle/BZDd38HnL8QS2tfF7.

VIRTUAL SONG CIRCLE 6-9 p.m. Every first Tuesday this Virtual “hoot” is bringing musicians together in song. Conducted via zoom. Attendees are reminded to keep your mic “muted,” So it’s your turn to lead! Due to lag time through ZOOM it doesn’t work to truly sing together. Led by Steven Mark Berman and Valerie Kotas valkat_8@yahoo.com Join via: https://zoom.us/j/3941807512?pwd=V3VQbmFvNjBlV1RCejJLM2dPMWJQUT09. Meeting ID: 394 180 7512 Password: song4fun

Wednesday – June 3

VIRTUAL OPEN MIC 7 p.m. Signs ups start at 6:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. Prepare two songs, or plan to play for eight minutes. To register and receive link contact Joel Amromin openmicGM@gmail.com. www.songmakers.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

Theaters, museums and galleries remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Unless otherwise noted, all classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

THEATER

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, May 30, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on perfecting your monologue taught by veteran actor Vivien Latham. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

THE ELITE Through June 5. Youth New Works Playwright Competition open to residents of Ventura County ages 12-19. Winning entry will be developed into a streaming performance to be presented on the Elite’s new digital platform. Deadline for entry is June 5 at midnight. www.theelite.org/news/etc-digital-youth-new-works/.

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER June 1-27. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in acting, audition techniques, dance, music and comedy. https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Ongoing. Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Fossil Fridays and Women in STEM Wednesdays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through June 6. Virtual art auction featuring around 25 maritime-themed works from contemporary established and emerging artists as well as an assortment of historic ship models. Proceeds support the museum. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/CIMM-Art-Auction-11488.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through May 31. Virtual edition of the 43rd Annual Art in the Park celebration, featuring works and bios from a variety of artists. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits including Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org/stayhome/.

VITA ART CENTER Art Classes via Zoom: May 28-June 18, 2-5 p.m.: Adult oil painting taught by Gabriel Islas. $140. Through June 9: 3-4:30 p.m.: Drawing for ages 6-10 and 10 and up taught by Colin Fraser Gray. $75. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.