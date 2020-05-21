HONORING OUR HEROES CONCERT Monday, May 25, 7 p.m. FREE The New West Symphony is offering a virtual concert in honor of Memorial Day. Curated and directed by Michael Christie, GRAMMY winner and NWS Music Director. Highlights will include patriotic favorites America the Beautiful and You’re a Grand Old Flag, with poignant pieces such as Zion’s Wall and At the River. Joining the NWS symphony will be Sean Chen of Oak Park on piano and soprano Jessica Rivera, from Thousand Oaks. The concert will be online at: https://bit.ly/concertforheroes. Register for the event HERE.

Thursday – May 21

BOOK MARKETING 101 10 a.m. A three part series bringing you effective tools for success in getting your book done and to market. Kathleen Kaiser will share her expertise and knowledge of the self-publishing industry. $60 for the full series. Information and registration online HERE.

POETRY OPEN MIC – KAREN KEVORKIAN 7:30 p.m. FREE Zoom event opens at 7 p.m. with the reading starting at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Phil Taggart. Zoom meeting LINK HERE. Meeting ID: 884 870 8233

Friday – May 22

WILD AT HOME May 22-31 This annual event is going online and expanding the reach. Normally the main fundraising event for local nonprofit Los Padres ForestWatch takes place in the Ojai Valley, but this time you can enjoy the festivities from your own home. By contributing to the event you can get meals delivered from local restaurants, help local families and businesses in need and enjoy great video presentations and music performances. Details online HERE.

MEMORIAL DAY FLAG PLACEMENT 5 p.m. May 21-23, The Tierra Rejada Boy Scout District will be placing flags at the graves of veterans for Memorial Day. Families have signed up for shifts, and social distancing will be enforced. Pierce Brothers Cemetary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd. Westlake Village.

Saturday, May 23

PUBLIC WORKS WEEK Final Day, All Day A week long online event celebrating the work of this public agency. Online informational and education videos explore hydrology, public safety, how the agency is using drones and much more. Online HERE.

30 NATIVES IN 30 MILES 10-11:30 a.m. FREE A water wise gardening class offered by the City of Ventura. Learn about the best local native plants for a low-water garden with a focus on plants found within 30 miles of Ventura. Online using the WebEx Link here. Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388. Meeting number: 624 869 686

Monday – May 25

HONOR OUR FALLEN VETERANS 4 p.m. “To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen… to be forgotten is the worst, “ – Pierre Claeyssens. The Pierre Clayessens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) will be presenting their annual Memorial Day event online through KEYT for residents of the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas to gather together, virtually. The event will include a traditional bagpipe processional at the Santa Barbara Cemetary and opening remarks by PCVF Board Chairman, Col, Philip J. Conran, U.S. Air Force (ret.). Other speakers include LTC. Jack Armstrong, U.S. Army (ret.), Brig. General Fred Lopez and PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship U.S. Navy (former) will speak on the work of service members involved in the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote speaker will be Anthony J. Mastalir, Commander, 30th Space Wing and Western Launch and Test Range, Vandenberg Air Force Base. Music presentations will include a choir performance of “Shenandoah,” and the National Anthem will be sung by David Gonzales. A concluding performance of Taps will wrap the event with a “Missing Man” fly-over formation. It will be broadcast live on KEYT and will be available for viewing at www.PVCF.org.

Tuesday – May 26

TOUR THE MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM 10 a.m. Every Tuesday on Instagram you can take a live tour of a different part of the amazing collection of vehicles at this local museum. On Instagram HERE.

Thursday – May 28

SELF-HEALING WEBINAR 10 a.m. Explore holistic approaches to wellbeing. Topics covered will include increasing your sensitivity to energy, staying grounded and balanced, and learning about Distant Healing. For more information call: 805-640-0211 info@healinginamerica.com. Register online www.healinginamerica.com.

EASTERN CLASSICS: BHAGAVAD GITA 12 – 2 p.m. A free community seminar series presented by The Agora Foundation through Zoom. Like the west, the east has its own tradition of influential texts that address the perennial questions of humankind. Centering around the bodies of work from China, Japan, and India, this series will focus on the texts of Taoism, Confucius, Buddhism, and Hinduism. This webinar will cover two chapters available online HERE. https://www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars. Zoom meeting ID: 821 6029 3531 Password: 042367

CELEBRATE FUTURE ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDS 4-5:30 p.m. The MERITO Foundation, a local nonprofit working to protect the world’s oceans by fostering multicultural educational resources presents a celebration of local students who are working to combat climate change and heal the worlds oceans. Keynote speaker is Jean- Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society. The event will be on YouTube. Details HERE.

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION AFTER COVID-19? 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. A free online Ojai Chautauqua Panel discussion exploring what local education – public and private – will look like in the new normal. Schools are unsure what Fall 2020 will look like, and how can they make online learning successful for the students they serve. Many area private schools rely on international students, how will they adapt? The panel includes leaders from K-12 public and private schools, a regional university and a K-12 religious home school. The audience will be able to send in questions. Moderated by Tom Krause, Board President of the Agora Foundation. FREE registration HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Theaters, museums and galleries remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Unless otherwise noted, all classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

THEATER

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, May 23, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on “Fetch” dance moves taught by Broadway actor Jonalyn Saxer. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

RUBICON THEATRE Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26. “The Rubicon Experience” podcast series reflecting on past productions with Melanie Cruz (May 22) and Patrick Vest (May 26). Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org/podcast.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Ongoing. Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Fossil Fridays and Women in STEM Wednesdays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM May 22-June 6. Virtual art auction featuring around 25 maritime-themed works from contemporary established and emerging artists as well as an assortment of historic ship models. Proceeds support the museum. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/CIMM-Art-Auction-11488.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibit: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through May 31. Virtual edition of the 43rd Annual Art in the Park celebration, featuring works and bios from a variety of artists. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits including Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org/stayhome/.

VITA ART CENTER Art Classes via Zoom: May 28-June 18, 2-5 p.m.: Adult oil painting taught by Gabriel Islas. $140. May 19-June 9: 3-4:30 p.m.: Drawing for ages 6-10 and 10 and up taught by Colin Fraser Gray. $75. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

