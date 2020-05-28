INCHING OUR WAY BACK

After Dark has been on hiatus since March 17, 2020. As the county slowly reopens, we expect that there will be music and other entertainment to offer up here. Most events continue to be virtual, and the pickings are slim, but there are a few items (VERY few at the moment) you might want to check out in the meantime. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Spanish guitar sensation El Twanguero (aka Diego Garcia) is featured on this week’s Ventura Music Festival: Music Connects digital music festival as of Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. PHOTO COPYRIGHT © 2013 -2017 | NÍA ROSAS

MUSIC

CONCERTS AT HOME Sunday, May 31. Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on YouTube Live, and 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. This week features Adiran Spence, Jose Franch-Ballester, Paul Huang and others, along with an interview with John Harbison. cameratapacifica.org/

SUNDAY FUN DAY with Gary Ballen “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday at 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

VMF MUSIC CONNECTS Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

COMEDY

LIVE COMEDY IN YOUR LIVING ROOM Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m. Jason Love presents an all-star lineup of comedy talent, including Rich Aronovitch, Mark Eddie and Mary Gallagher. $5. Via Zoom. zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-GR04pwkT8GKbd7wWgZQtw