Coronavirus is causing a rough ride for the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Pictured: At the 2018 Ventura County Fair a Charro rider balances during the bronco event. Photo by Jon Osumi.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In a unanimous vote on May 4, the Board of the Ventura County Fairgrounds has cancelled the 2020 Ventura County Fair due to state and public safety orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the most heartbreaking decision I’ve ever had to make,“ said Barbara Quaid, CEO of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. She felt compelled to make this recommendation due to economic and logistical challenges related to complying with social distancing and sanitizing requirements for food service and other activities.

Two other fairs in the region, Orange County and Del Mar, have also been cancelled. Events such as these draw carnival rides and other vendors from out of state. If the Ventura County Fair were the only one to go forward, Quaid said that she was not sure how that would impact concessionaires, who would now be coming for just a single event.

She and Board Chair Leslie Cornejo reported that they were on a call with state officials last Monday who told them that mass gatherings will be the last thing to come back.

“They are trying not to mandate [fair closures],” said Cornejo. They are “trying to give us our individual right to decide and telling us we must be patient.” She said Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, told fair operators that loosening restrictions on mass gatherings will come in a “long while.”

During public comment, Alex Flores, Future Farmers of America advisor for Santa Paula High School, asked whether certain parts of the fair could still go forward, like the livestock or 4H portions. “Are there any alternatives to the entire fair being cancelled?” He said 4H and other groups “figured this would happen,” but asked the board if a livestock show or some other event “where it’s just the animals” had been considered.

Many other members of the public participating in the Zoom meeting voiced their support of Flores’ idea.

Cornejo said the board is precluded from answering any questions raised by members of the public and cannot “engage” with them in any way about comments submitted during the meeting.

“I just think it’s really not wise and feasible to plan any large gatherings of any type until we get an all clear,” said Dan Long, director on the board.

“I am heartbroken and angry,” said Cornejo. It is “a terrible decision to have to make,” and it’s “not being taken lightly by anyone . . . I’m angry such a thing would have to happen.”

Members of the public interested in any aspect of the fair, including questions regarding livestock, are asked to contact Barbara Quaid, bquaid@venturacountyfair.org and Chris Garmon, cgarmon@venturacountyfair.org.