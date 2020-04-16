Pictured: Kimberly Wyss, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class prepares to assist the first civilian patients who will board the U.S. Navy Ship Mercy, docked in Los Angeles on March 29, 2020. Photo by Ryan M. Breeden, U.S. Navy Mass Community Specialist 2nd Class.

by Kimberly Rivers

On March 29, Kimberly Wyss, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class, from Ventura, prepares to assist the first patients who will board the U.S. Navy Ship Mercy docked to serve in Los Angeles.

The ship will be serving non-COVID-19 patients from the area to make room in hospitals for the anticipated surge of patients needing care related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The ship is staffed by 800 medical professionals.

This mobilization is part of collaboration between the Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA is the lead agency.

This week the Navy announced that seven crewmembers on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation off of the ship. Any person they were in contact with are being quarantined, all but one have tested negative. Procedures are in place on the ship to protect the safety of all crew members and patients on board.

ONLINE UPDATE: Friday, April 17:

According to the Navy, FEMA has requested that “approximately 40 medical personnel, who have been properly screened for COVID-19 and undergone a 14-day ‘Restriction-of-Movement,’ to a skilled nursing facility in the Los Angeles area. This mission expands USNS Mercy’s mission to serve as a ‘relief valve’ for state and local healthcare providers.”

Patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 including elderly patients are still being referred to the ship to support local hospitals.

In order to further protect ship personnel and patients on board, the medical personnel are moving off the ship while still caring for patients on board.