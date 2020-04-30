Pictured: Mike Garcia (left) and Assemblymember Christy Smith are on the ballot May 12 for the special election in California’s Congressional District 25.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Tuesday, May 12, in what will be the first election in Ventura County during the pandemic, voters in the U.S. Congressional 25th District will determine who will serve out the remainder of Rep. Katie Hill’s term. The seat was made vacant when Hill resigned last year following a scandal that disappointed many local voters, as her election had flipped the republican seat for the democratic party.

Due to the pandemic, the election is being conducted entirely by mail and may be a test run of an all vote-by-mail election well before the Nov. 2 presidential election. Ballots were mailed out April 13 to all registered voters in the eastern areas of Ventura County included in the district. Voters did not need to request a vote-by-mail ballot. (Those who did not receive a ballot can contact the Ventura County Elections Division. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 805-654- 2664.) Ballots must be signed and returned no later than May 12.

The two candidates on the May 12 ballot are Mike Garcia (Rep.) and Assemblymember Christy Smith (Dem-38). The same two candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for the next full congressional term.

Garcia is a businessman and veteran Naval Aviator, having served multiple tours in Iraq. His endorsements include President Donald Trump, Simi Valley Mayor Keith Mashburn, former Ventura County District Attorney Michael Bradbury, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub and the Ventura County Republican Party. His top three donors include Raytheon (a former employer), Santa Clara Studios and C&R Molding. More information about Mike Garcia: www.electmikegarcia.com.

Smith currently serves in the California State Assembly, representing the 38th District. Endorsements include the Los Angeles Time, the International Association of Firefighters, The Sierra Club and the Simi Valley and Ventura County Democratic Club. Her top three donors include Equality Political Acton Committee, the Los Angeles Young Democrats and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. More information about Assemb. Christy Smith: www.christyforcongress.org.