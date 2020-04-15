This page will be updated as new information becomes available regarding novel coronavirus in Ventura County. The most recent, up to date information will be at the top of the page.

Wednesday, April 15, 9:20 a.m. – Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner issues advisory for farmworkers – current county numbers.

April 15, 2020: Agricultural Commissioner Issues Advisory for Agricultural Worker Protection During COVID-19 Crisis

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura, in a collaboration with the County Executive Office, the Farmworker Resource Program, Farm Bureau of Ventura County, Ventura County Agricultural Association, Reiter Affiliated Companies, Lideres Campesinas en California, Good Farms, Brokaw Ranch and the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, has issued an Advisory for Agricultural Worker Protection to be used during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Agriculture is part of Ventura County’s critical infrastructure and farmworkers are carrying out essential functions to keep our food supply safe and strong every day. Agriculture operations adhere to stringent policies related to worker safety and hygiene and each person in the chain of development, growth and production is vital to this effort.

“I want to say how grateful I am to all of the hardworking farmers, farmworkers, pest control workers, fresh food packers and all those who bring high quality food from our fields and ranches to our communities near and far. Our food system is critical to our County and Nation’s collective health. Our Farmworkers are critical in keeping the system strong and healthy. This advisory has been issued to help make sure that agricultural workers throughout our County are protected,” said Ed Williams, County of Ventura Agricultural Commissioner.

The Advisory provides information for employee hygiene emphasizing hand washing, staying home when sick and social distancing to avoid the spreading of illness during work activities and breaks. The advisory also provides guidance for employers to have soap or disinfectant, potable water and single-use disposable towels available at worksites and throughout facilities. Instruction for routine environmental cleaning in high traffic areas, training and limiting nonessential visits and travel are included in the advisory.

“Our farmworkers are essential to providing food,” said Talia Barrera, County of Ventura Farmworker Resource Program Manager. “During this time, we have been working to provide more than 43,000 farmworkers with important information so they are informed about the situation and where they can get needed resources. This outreach is important during this time and has been very important throughout the year in meeting the needs of this important population.”

The Farmworker Resource Program coordinators assist in facilitating prompt resolutions to workplace concerns such as payroll issues and working conditions, navigating services available from public agencies, and leveraging existing resources. The program is staffed by two trilingual employees who are knowledgeable about the agricultural industry and serve as outreach resources to farmworkers and their employers.

The partnerships developed through this program have been helpful in the COVID-19 response and outreach. Educational outreach materials have been provided with Farmworker paychecks, information has been provided through WhatsApp which helps community members who do not read or write, videos have been created in multiple languages and new platforms have been developed on social media to share the message.

Through effective outreach activities, the Farmworker Resource Program has established partnerships between healthcare, education, human services and many other agencies that serve the agricultural community. “Building trust and relationships with farmworkers, employers, farmers, and advocates has allowed this program to be very successful in assisting with resolutions for workplace issues while also providing information when it is needed most for basic needs. These partnerships have been so helpful during this time of emergency. We are working together to help support people when they need it most,” said Program Coordinator Israel Vazquez-Nicolas.

For additional information about the Farmworker Resource Program, call (805) 385-1899, email HSA-AGFRP@ventura.org or visit www.ventura.org/human-services-agency/farmworker-resources/ .

For more information about the Agricultural Worker Protection Advisory please contact the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at (805) 388-4222, or online at https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/.

April 14 report from Ventura County on current coronavirus and COVID-19:

33 new cases (*many lab reports from the weekend and from yesterday came in today)

350 total cases

136 recovered cases

65 ever hospitalized (23 current)

22 ever in the ICU (8 current)

13 deaths ages 51-89 all had preexisting conditions

5,806 people tested as of 4/13/20

Business Spotlight:

The Economic Development Collaborative Business Resource Guide is updated daily in English and Spanish at https://edcollaborative.com/covid19/ .

. You can also call the business resource hotline for assistance at 805-409-9159 or 805-309-5874.

More information at https://www.vcemergency.com/business.

Mental Health and Wellness:

Watch five mental health wellness tips for self-quarantine at: https://vimeo.com/400729063.

Wellness everyday resources at https://www.wellnesseveryday.org/coping-during-coronavirus.

Sunday, April 12, 3 p.m. – Ventura County Public Health strengthened stay at home orders and rules for essential businesses and issues daily status report:

Information on April 9 VC Public Health order online at www.vcemergency.com.

5 new cases

132 active cases

314 total cases

172 recovered cases

21 hospitalized (64 ever hospitalized for COVID-19)

9 in the ICU (22 have ever been in the ICU for COVID-19)

144 cases under quarantine

10 deaths

Please tune in Monday, 4/13/20 for a video update on COVID-19 response. Watch the live feed at www.vcemergency.com . Also streamed on News Channel 3, ABC 7, Spectrum Channel 10, Public TV and County of Ventura social media @ CountyofVentura.

Video of Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health:

The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging is offering a full-service food and supply pantry at no cost for Ventura County residents who are 60 or older and people with disabilities. A two week food supply is delivered to those in need. More information about resources at: https://www.vcaaa.org/ covid-19/

Have kids at home? Join your favorite Ventura County Librarians for fun online stories and songs. Storytime is live on Facebook Monday through Friday at 10:30 am (Includes STEAM story time on Thursdays). Bilingual Storytime Monday at 3:30 pm. Follow on Facebook @ VenturaCountyLibary www. vencolibrary.org/youth/ virtual-storytimes . No kids but want to read? Lots of online options to download your favorite books at www.vencolibrary.org

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. – County Public Health advising public to wear cloth/home made masks when they leave their homes.

Press release issued by Ventura County Public Health this morning:

New public health comments about masks

Ventura, CA – Ventura County Public Health Officer changes position on face masks, no longer advising against wearing them in public. Instead, he supports those residents who wish to cover their nose and mouth when leaving home for essential travel to doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

The face coverings should not be hospital grade at this time because there is a shortage and our health professionals need them. Masks should be homemade and cover the nose and mouth. There are numerous sites online which demonstrate or give patterns for how to make fabric masks. The Camarillo Sewing Brigade provides video instruction at the following link. Additional instruction at the following link. Fabric masks can be washed and used again.

(Not part of county statement: Here is a link to a non-sewing method of making a cloth mask using a scare/bandana/handkerchief)

For decades, Public Health officials nationwide and locally have said that wearing a mask for protection against the flu is unnecessary for the general public. Now, Ventura County Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin says circumstances have changed.

“There is growing evidence that people can have COVID-19 without any symptoms and that they can pass it to others at this stage. Many people wear masks thinking it will protect them from a virus, and in certain cases it may. That may also be true for COVID-19 especially if accompanied by good hand hygiene and social distancing, but now there may be a better reason to wear a mask; it will decrease the chance of you spreading it to someone else if you have the infection asymptomatically.”

This is particularly important if decreasing spread means not infecting a senior or someone with other chronic conditions.

“In light of building evidence, I support those who wish to wear a mask in public. I don’t think everyone must do so, but I look upon those who do as making a responsible decision. I never thought I’d say that.”

It is imperative though, that the use of masks by members of the public not contribute to the shortage of personal protective equipment needed by first responders like health care workers. If someone chooses to wear a mask in public, it should be home made, at least until there is no more shortage.

“I’m not ready to wear a mask yet but I will respect those who do. It’s going to be hard for me to not start wearing one,” said Doctor Levin. “Covering your face doesn’t change the orders everyone must abide by to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but it’s an extra layer of protection that I think is reasonable to add.”

The rationale for covering one’s face comes from the belief that transmission occurs primarily through droplets from an infected individual, which fabrics may filter. This not only helps to reduce the risk a well person can breathe those droplets in, but also protects others around someone with mild or no symptoms who may not yet realize they have the COVID-19 infection. Face coverings may be worn anytime a person is outside of their home, even in offices of essential businesses.

“We must work together to stop the spread and save lives in our County,” said Doctor Levin. “That means that flattening the curve may benefit from another layer of protection against the virus. Consider the additional step to cover your face.” Health officials continue to stress that frequent hand washing, social distancing and staying home are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay in your place, maintain your space and cover your face.

Updated status of the virus in the county: www.vcemergency.com

Monday, March 30, 6 p.m. – County issues update – 17 new cases since yesterday.

17 new cases.

126 total cases.

16 people have recovered.

106 active cases.

2, 213 people have been tested in the County of Ventura.

4 people have passed away.

28 have ever been hospitalized.

The data system assigns, by address, the cases to our county by city or unincorporated area.

Question of the day: What is being done to assist the homeless?

The County of Ventura, with guidance from the California Department of Public Health, has been taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in the community. The County has secured housing options at local motels in the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Newbury Park. County agencies are coordinating to provide transportation, medical and mental health care, nutritional needs and on-site security. Referrals are made by community homeless service providers including nonprofit organizations, county service providers, city partners and homeless liaison officers. Persons are medically evaluated before they are cleared for intake.

“We are trying to place persons in a location near their home community whenever possible and commit to helping individuals reconnect with that community when it is safe to do so,” said Tara Carruth, Program Manager with the Ventura County Continuum of Care. “Facilities of at-risk individuals are supported by the Human Services Agency as the site lead, meals are provided and there is 24/7 security on-site. Our County Health Care Agency partners including Whole Person Care and the Healthcare for the Homeless and Back Pack Medicine team are also assisting to support these efforts. We are encouraging nonprofit partners and other community partners to also support their clients if placed in these locations while practicing safe social distancing,” she added.

The Backpack Medicine team is providing rapid response in the community to encampments and other unsheltered locations for anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The Backpack Medicine team may be reached at 805-515-6940 between the hours of 8 am -5 pm, Monday – Friday.

Homeless Services are considered essential services. Persons wanting to seek connection to a service provider may call 2-1-1 for linkage to programs and services.

More information at www.vcemergency.com/homeless .

State of California Recommendations

Sunday, March 29: 8 p.m. – 109 cases in the county, 4 have died, all over 70 years old. 26 people are hospitalized.

Statement from County of Ventura:

Question of the day: I am pregnant and worried that my partner will not be allowed to be at the delivery. Are partners allowed in the hospital for births during this time? “The Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital have no plans to restrict partners from being present for delivery. This is happening in other states that are severely impacted by COVID-19,” said Doctor Minako Watabe, Associate Chief Medical Officer VCMC and SPH and Associate Director Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “The County of Ventura Medical Providers hope to keep parents together during this special time,” she added. The County of Ventura has a 1 support person policy at County hospitals. A partner is welcome for the big day. Read more about labor and delivery during COVID-19 at https://www.babycenter.com/ 0_labor-and-delivery-during- coronavirus-covid-19-what- pregnant_40007022.bc

Santa Paula Hospital now offers a full-scope midwifery service offering both outpatient and inpatient care. To learn more email Denise.ellison@ventura.org . Follow on FB @SantaPaulaMidwives.

Thurs. March 26, 8 p.m. – Ventura County Public Health reporting 61 cases in county after 1288 total tests completed.

Question of the day: Which types of businesses are considered “essential” under the Public Health Stay Well At Home Order? Please take some time to read the Order. The Order outlines which businesses can remain open during this time. All other business must be closed. This is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 with the goal of saving lives. Page 4 and 5 of the order list “essential” businesses. Read the Order at the following link: www.vcemergency.com/ staywellvc

Thurs., March 26 11 a.m. – yesterday county updated numbers to 50 cases, 7 hospitalized, 808 tested with results returned.

City and age breakdown at www.vcemergency.com. All press releases at: www.vcemergency.com/ newsroom. Community members are urged to stay home to stop the spread. A list of essential businesses is included in the Stay Well At Home Order: www.vcemergency.com/ staywellvc.

Thurs. March 19, 7:49 p.m. – Gov. Newsom issued stay at home order for all Californians | Order some businesses closed | Ventura County reports details on locations and ages of positive cases.

In a facebook video address and written order Gov. Newsom today ordered all Californian’s to stay at home and when they must go out for “essential” activities to practice social distancing.

Newsom stated that allowed activities include grocery shopping and walking your dog.

From state website:

The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health is ordering all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.

Read the full Executive Order here (pdf).

How long will we stay home?

This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.

What can I do? What’s open?

Essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Where does this apply?

This is in effect throughout the State of California.

Thurs., March 19, 1:49 p.m. – County emphasizes that seniors may leave their home for certain things.

Statement from County:

Misinformation out there:

False info: Seniors can’t leave their house.

Seniors impacted by the health order to self isolate can leave their homes for essential reasons like medical care, food and fresh air. If they are unable to leave there are services offered for seniors. You can learn more at the following:

www.vcaaa.org/covid-19/

https://211ventura.org

www.vcemergency.com

Thurs. March 19, 8:35 a.m. – 13 cases, County revising how it reports cases and announces CDC will no longer be confirming test results.

Statement from Ventura County Public Health: COVID-19 Update 3/18/20 6:51 pm

There are now 13 cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County. 1 was confirmed by the CDC and 12 were presumptive. As of today we will not be reporting presumptive positive cases. They will be counted as positive cases. The CDC lab will no longer be providing confirmation. The local lab will provide the final results.

Cases include travel related, community transmission, person to person and those under investigation.

Travel related: Means the person was exposed while traveling.

Community transmission: Means there is no known point of exposure.

Person to person: Means someone was exposed by someone they are close to that was already positive. In this case it was the spouse of someone that already tested posted.

Under investigation means they are determining if the case falls under the three previous categories.

Stay informed on the current situation by texting covid19 to 211211. You will get a text notification when there is an update.

Wednesday, March 18, 2:34 p.m. – Community transmission confirmed in Ventura County | tests being conducted by private labs, like Quest Diagnostics are not included in total number tested until results are back.

VCEmergency.com – 2:48 p.m. (3/18/20) –

255 people tested. 11 either known positive or pending. 244 negative.

The numbers are from the cases tested by the Ventura County Public Health Lab. Private labs are also conducting testing. Their numbers are not part of these numbers. We only include the private lab numbers in reporting postive or presumptive postive numbers.

Statement issued by Ventura County Public Health at 2:25 p.m.: 5 Community Transmission Cases Announced Ventura, CA –Ventura County Public Health has confirmed five new presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These cases have an unidentified source of exposure. They are considered community transmission cases. Public health is completing contact investigations. To date, Public Health has identified 1 positive case and 10 presumptive positive cases; of these, 5 cases are likely due to community transmission because they have an unidentified source of exposure. Cases are occurring across Ventura County, so all community members should be aware and practice social distancing. The following is the case information to date: One confirmed positive case travel related.

Two presumptive positive travel related.

One presumptive positive person to person transmission (from a known presumptive positive spouse).

Two presumptive positive cases under investigation.

Five cases with an unidentified source of exposure. Considered community transmission. Public Health is investigating these cases and has notified close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Those exposed and symptomatic have been advised to be tested. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. Community members with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should call their health care provider prior to arrival for a phone screening. “We are seeing an increase in cases and evidence of community spread as more testing occurs,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin. “Community members are encouraged to follow the orders that were enacted today. We must work together to prevent the spread of this disease. Each and every one of us, both businesses and residents, must do our part by practicing social distancing and taking common sense infection control precautions.”

Tues., March 17, 6:54 p.m. Breaking – county issues shelter in place order for those over 75, and orders certain businesses to close, effective tomorrow, March 18.

View order HERE.

1 confirmed positive. 9 presumed positive. (County revised “presumed positive” due to a subsequent negative test of previously positive test, CDC is confirming)

Tuesday, March 17, 9:35 a.m. – 1 confirmed positive, 10 presumed positive.

VC Public Health is still reporting one positive case in the county, but the number of presumed positive has jumped in the past day from 6 to 10. Those received a positive test results processed locally and are awaiting confirmation from the CDC.

193 total have been tested, 181 negative results. (one other person, a child was tested, first result was positive, then had two negative test results – pending CDC confirmation).

Ventura County farmers markets have been cancelled.

Gov. Newsom has issued an order authorizing local municipalities (cities and counties) to halt evictions related to decrease income or increased medical expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Newsom has issued a 60 day grace period for expired drivers licenses and vehicle registration to reduce the demand for unperson services at the DMV.

Sun., March 15 11 a.m. – Tax filing deadline extended to June 15.

More Time to File, Pay for California Taxpayers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sacramento — The Franchise Tax Board (FTB) today announced special tax relief for California taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Affected taxpayers are granted an extension to file 2019 California tax returns and make certain payments until June 15, 2020.

This relief includes moving the various tax filing and payment deadlines that occur on March 15, 2020, through June 15, 2020, to June 15, 2020. This includes:

Partnerships and LLCs who are taxed as partnerships whose tax returns are due on March 15 now have a 90-day extension to file and pay by June 15.

Individual filers whose tax returns are due on April 15 now have a 60-day extension to file and pay by June 15.

Quarterly estimated tax payments due on April 15 now have a 60-day extension to pay by June 15.

The FTB’s June 15 extended due date may be pushed back even further if the Internal Revenue Service grants a longer relief period.

Taxpayers claiming the special COVID-19 relief should write the name of the state of emergency (for example, COVID-19) in black ink at the top of the tax return to alert FTB of the special extension period. If taxpayers are e-filing, they should follow the software instructions to enter disaster information.

The FTB will also waive interest and any late filing or late payment penalties that would otherwise apply.

Sunday, March 15, 10:40 a.m. – VC Public Health says no confirmed community transmission yet in county.

Last night VCPH issued a statement:

UPDATE: The presumptive positive case for an 8-year-old being treated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was retested by Los Angeles Children’s Hospital with a new sample from the child. The results were negative. Ventura County Public Health retested the original specimen and also had a negative result. The same specimen is with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ventura County Public Health is waiting for the official results. “Ventura County Public Health can no longer confirm a case of community transmission at this time. This is good news, it may put us further ahead on the curve of preventing the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in Ventura County,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin.

School Closure and meal program for students available HERE.

Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. – Ventura County Declares State of Emergency. Schools and businesses close and cancel events.

Schools districts across the county have announced school closures and various businesses are announcing closures for various lengths of times. Event venues are announcing event cancellations, check all schedules to confirm.

Ventura Unified School District,

closed March 16-April 10

Ojai Unified School District: – closed March 16-March 20

Check your school district for more information details.

VC status: www.vcemergency.com

95 tested, 90 negative rest results

1 positive travel related, 2 presumptive positive awaiting CDC confirmation

2 pending results

Statewide information from the California Department of Public Health:

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers (as of 8 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time):

5 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

247– Positive cases (this does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland)

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 4 cases

Age 18-64: 143 cases

Age 65+: 98 cases

Unknown: 2 cases

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

223 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

65 – Travel-related

52 – Person to person

56 – Community transmission

50 – Under investigation

11,400+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self monitoring

21 – Labs with test kits, 18 of which are already testing

Thursday, March 12, 3:44 p.m. Ventura County Community College District going virtual

Statement issued by VCCCD:

VCCCD Announces Move to Virtual Classes Proactive move aims to protect students, faculty and staff during pandemic March 12, 2020 – Chancellor Greg Gillespie has announced that after monitoring the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic daily and consulting with and reviewing information from local, regional, state, and federal health agencies, Moorpark, Oxnard, Ventura colleges and Ventura College – East Campus will begin transitioning to virtual and alternative instruction for lecture classes beginning the week of March 16 through March 20. Following the week-long transition, lecture classes will move to virtual and alternative instruction beginning March 23. Student services on campuses and other support resources—such as libraries, computer labs, food pantries and admissions and records—will continue to be open and available to students.

Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. – Second case in Ventura County – from travel to Italy / Gov. Newsom orders all events with over 250 people cancelled./ CSUCI going to online courses after spring break, March 23.

Statement from CSUCI:

Our campus continues to remain safe and we have zero presumptive and no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on or related to our campus . However, out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with VCPH, our educational partners in the community, the Chancellor’s Office, and our academic and student leadership, CSUCI will begin to transition to virtual and alternate modalities of learning following our spring break scheduled for March 23-29, 2020. Full statement HERE.

Governor says to cancel large events:

Early this morning Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order that larger events “should” be cancelled.

“State public health experts announce that gatherings with 250 people or more should be rescheduled or canceled Smaller gatherings can proceed if organizers implement 6 feet of social distancing” Read entire statement HERE.

Second case in Ventura County:

On March 11 at 7:45 p.m. Ventura County Public Health issued a statement that a second “presumed” positive case of the virus has been declared in the county. Here is the statement from VCPH:

March 11, 2020

Ventura County Public Health COVID-19 Update

2nd presumptive positive case reported

Individuals at higher risk of severe illness urged to take precautions

Ventura, CA – A second travel related COVID-19 case has been reported in Ventura County. The traveler returned from a trip to Italy, became symptomatic and sought medical attention. The testing was completed by a health care provider in Los Angeles County. The traveler is under home quarantine in Ventura County. The test is presumptive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this time, the Ventura County Public Health Lab has conducted 77 COVID-19 tests. There is 1 positive, travel related, case of COVID-19 in Ventura County and now 1 presumptive positive travel related case. There are 25 travelers on home quarantine. There are no confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health is encouraging all community members who are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 to take actions to reduce their risk. Older adults, individuals with compromised immune systems, and individuals who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer or lung disease are encouraged to practice social distancing. Such individuals are encouraged to avoid crowded settings, avoid people who are sick and avoid hugging or shaking hands.

Wednesday, March 11, 3:52 p.m. – Status in Los Angeles County, WHO declares pandemic,

Los Angeles County Public Health reports there are 27 total cases. This includes 3 cases previously reported by the City of Long Beach and the 7 new cases announced today. The new cases include the 1 death in a non-resident case and the 6 additional resident cases.

This morning the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. HERE are the director’s remarks today.

Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m. – one confirmed case in Ventura County from travel on cruise ship.

The presumptive case has become a positive test result that was confirmed by the CDC today. The person with COVID-19 is quarantined at home with their spouse who was also on the cruise ship but has showed no symptoms (see below). A second Ventura County resident on the ship tested negative. Four other passengers of the cruise ship are on home quarantine in Ventura County.

Friday March 6, 9:11 p.m. – one “presumptive” case in Ventura County – pending verification of test results.

Here is the full and entire press release from the Ventura County Public Health department issued this afternoon:

March 6, 2020

Ventura County Public Health reports one presumptive positive case of COVID-19

Ventura, CA – One presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed by the Ventura County Public Health Lab. Secondary confirmation is pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The patient had traveled on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship from San Francisco to Mexico. The patient returned to the port of entry in San Francisco on February 21, 2020. This was the same ship on which an elderly adult traveled and later died, in Placer County, after testing positive for COVID-19. The cruise destination was not on the list of at-risk destinations so the travelers that disembarked the ship on February 21, 2020 were not under travel restrictions or health checks upon return.

Once Princess Cruises learned of the passenger’s death, they began notifications to passengers. The California Department of Public Health notified Ventura County Public Health on March 4, 2020 at 7:40 pm that there were six Ventura County residents that had traveled on the cruise. Ventura County Public Health quickly began contacting cruise travelers on the same evening. One of the six travelers had already been in contact with their primary doctor. The primary care doctor had requested that the traveler be tested for COVID-19. In an abundance of caution, the doctor had the patient remain in their vehicle during curbside specimen drop off. This was requested to limit any possible exposure. The Ventura County Public Health Lab, one of eleven labs in the state able to conduct testing, confirmed preliminary positive results on March 5, 2020. Results are pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient was not feeling well upon return from the cruise and remained home resting. The patient only left their home to seek medical attention. Ventura County Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health to provide notifications to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient while seeking medical attention or during transit to Ventura County from San Francisco. The patient is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. The patient’s spouse was also on the cruise but has no symptoms. The spouse also remains under home quarantine.

Public Health has contacted the four remaining passengers. One passenger is symptomatic and being tested at this time. The remaining three have no symptoms.

“There is no evidence of community transmission in Ventura County. This is a travel related case. We appreciate our lab and nurses for quickly responding. Their swift action helped limit community exposure,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low. Community members are encouraged to take the same steps they would take to help prevent colds and the flu. Preparing for social distancing is still recommended.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of March 5, 2020, there are a total of 60 positive cases in California: 24 travel related cases and 19 other confirmed cases. This is the first positive case, pending CDC confirmation, in Ventura County. As of March 6, 2020, there have been 8 people tested, 7 negative results, 2 pending result, 25 travelers on home quarantine, and 1 traveler under quarantine with no symptoms at Naval Base Ventura County – Point Mugu.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are like the flu, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

If you are presenting symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or had recent international travel please contact your health care provider. Before seeking medical care, consult with your provider first to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.

Recommendations for the Public

Take these precautions to stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water and rub for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing;

Stay home if you are sick; and

Get a flu shot to protect yourself and others from flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Stay informed at www.vcemergency.com

Friday, March 6, 10:30 a.m. – no confirmed cases in Ventura County, 8 tested- results pending.

Since yesterday one more person is being tested for the virus in the county. those test results are pending.

From the California Department of Public Health:

What is the treatment for COVID-19?

Most people with illnesses due to common coronavirus infections recover on their own; there are no specific treatments for coronavirus infections. For patients who are more severely ill, hospitals can provide supportive care. We are continuing to learn more about this novel coronavirus and treatment may change over time.

How is it decided whether a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 can self-isolate at home or must be confined to a hospital or elsewhere?

Local health departments are working in partnership with the California Department of Public Health and the CDC, and making determinations on whether a person ill with COVID-19 requires hospitalization or if home isolation is appropriate. That decision may be based on multiple factors including severity of illness, need for testing, and appropriateness of home for isolation purposes.

Thursday, March 5, 8:19 a.m. – no cases in Ventura County, 7 tested in VC, more on self quarantine.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY

7 people tested, all negative.

25 travelers with no symptoms on home quarantine/isolation

1 traveler with no symptoms on quarantine at NBVC Pt. Mugu

Public Health recommending businesses, agencies plan for social distancing. Details HERE.

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL INFO:

Gov. Newsom has declared statewide emergency allowing for coordinated planning.

A cruise ship that carried the person who has died in California with coronavirus is being held 100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, testing kits are being flown to the ship, as reported HERE by NPR.

Zero cases in Santa Barbara County

7 cases in Los Angeles County

4 people being tested in Kern County, no confirmed cases.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:53 a.m. – first California coronavirus death reported

An elderly man with other health issues who tested positive for novel coronavirus has died in Placer County, in Northern California. Health officials there believe the man was exposed during a cruise to Mexico.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:20 a.m. – Los Angeles County declares local emergency with 6 new cases

Tuesday morning Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a “local emergency” and cited an “abundance of caution” in light of six new cases of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County. She emphasized the proclamation approved by the Supervisors is made to “facilitate coordination” between partners to ensure residents are protected. The Los Angeles Public Health Dept. also declared a “local health emergency.”

CLICK HERE to view press conference with announcements by Barger.

Nine deaths have occurred in the U.S., all in Washington State. Almost 100,000 reported cases around the world are reported.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY (www.vcemergency.com)

Five people have been tested, all five tests were negative.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

19 people who traveled to areas where they may have been exposed to the virus are currently under home quarantine/isolation. Right now none of them are reporting any symptoms to Ventura County Public Health.

One traveler remains in federal quarantine at Navy Base Venture County, Pt. Mugu. Another traveler was released after spending the required amount of time without any symptoms.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) about how novel coronavirus spreads:

How does COVID-19 spread?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the ways COVID-19 is spread and will continue to share updated findings. Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air? Studies to date suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air. See previous answer on “How does COVID-19 spread?” Can CoVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms? The main way the disease spreads is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing. The risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms at all is very low. However, many people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms. This is particularly true at the early stages of the disease. It is therefore possible to catch COVID-19 from someone who has, for example, just a mild cough and does not feel ill. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the period of transmission of COVID-19 and will continue to share updated findings. CLICK HERE to visit the WHO COVID-19 website.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5 p.m. – no cases in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health has issued a statement urging businesses, agencies, organizations and groups to plan for “social distancing” in the event the virus is confirmed in the county or nearby.

Businesses should identify employees who can work from home. Details at www.vcemergency.com.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY (www.vcemergency.com)

Five people have been tested, all five tests were negative.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

19 people who traveled to areas where they may have been exposed to the virus are currently under home quarantine/isolation. Right now none of them are reporting any symptoms to Ventura County Public Health.

One traveler remains in federal quarantine at Navy Base Venture County, Pt. Mugu. Another traveler was released after spending the required amount of time without any symptoms.

CURRENT STATUS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTIES/AREAS:

No cases in Santa Barbara County.

One reported case in Los Angeles County.

11 confirmed cases in Santa Clara County – San Jose area. Reported by the LA Times.

ONLINE RESOURCES:

County of Ventura Resources:

Ventura County Public Health – www.vcemergency.com

Ventura County Coronavirus News Group Official on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/groups/868716840244142/

Grupo Informativo de Coronavirus del Condado de Ventura – OFICIAL- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2367667666668715/

Link to March 17 meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors SKYPE meeting- https://ventura.granicus.com/player/event/654?view_id=67

Ventura County Office of Education- https://www.vcoe.org/news/ArticleID/4714/coronavirus

California Online Resources:

California Department of Public Health – https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Gov. Gavin Newsom executive orders regarding COVID-19 – https://www.gov.ca.gov/category/executive-orders/

Directives from Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Monday, March 16, visit- https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/16/california-issues-directive-to-fight-covid-19/

Gov. Newsom’s facebook statement on March 16 asking all restaurants to close their dine-in business, and requesting all movie theaters and gyms/spas to close:

https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/videos/560533608146352/UzpfSTEwMTI4OTE4MTE2OjEwMTU4Mjg1NzcwNTczMTE3/

California Department of Education – https://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/coronavirus.asp

Federal and Global online resources –

National Institutes of Health: https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC website on ways to protect oneself and others – https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/index.html

Travel Advisories:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/before-you-go/about-our-new-products.html