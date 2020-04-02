Pictured: Three nursing students with CSUCI screen entrants for novel coronavirus symptoms at Vista Del Mar Hospital on March 24, 2020 in Ventura. Photo by Barry Harrington.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Over 30 nursing students at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) are screening all entrants to Vista del Mar Hospital in Ventura for symptoms of the novel coronavirus as part of their needed hours to continue their degree.

“They are providing the standard screening [recommended] by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] and taking temps of anyone coming into any buildings,” said Jenifer Nyhuis, chief executive officer at the acute psychiatric hospital in the Ventura Hills. She said they started screening everyone “a couple of weeks ago. This is a great opportunity for us, to have that insurance that everyone is being screened and for the student nurses.”

Due to the coronavirus, the clinical classes for the students were cancelled. “They needed to get their hours and move forward in their class work. It’s a win-win opportunity, we are grateful.”

Nyhuis said that the hospital has an ongoing relationship with the CSUCI nursing program and students have done clinical psychiatric rotations. This situation provides a unique opportunity for the nursing students to get a real-world learning experience and fill a vital need. Nyhuis noted that, “We don’t have additional staff to fill this need, it would have been difficult,” to find people to perform this task for the hospital.

The students are rotating shifts seven days a week with CSUCI managing the schedule. As soon as the need arose, Nyhuis said the faculty at CSUCI got the program “executed quickly,” putting together the “procedure log, equipment kit and worked on the schedule” for the students. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration, we are thrilled.”

The hospital has “narrowed the points of entrance” to just one entry and “increased our communication of any changes with local public health and the CDC.” Nyhuis said Vista del Mar has ongoing “re-education of . . . clinical and floor staff on procedures ensuring proper hand hygiene, following all of the guidance from the CDC . . . at a higher frequency than we normally would.”

Another change is that some patient care has shifted to “TeleHealth.” This software allows a doctor to visually see the patient (who is in a room with a nurse) and talk to them and enter information directly into the patient’s chart without exposing either doctor or patient. “This allows the doctor to have a face-to-face with the patient, it is much better than the telephone.”

The hospital has not, however, been able to shift many staff members to working remotely. “Almost all of our staff are functional parts of the hospital operations . . . most need to be on site.” She said the focus of all of these adaptations is to “make sure patients have as little impact as possible” in their care.

The nursing students are on the schedule through mid April, but Nyhuis said the hospital will be constantly reevaluating needs as the situation unfolds.