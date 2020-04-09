PICTURED: The Stoke Bowl from Palm and Boy — served in a compostable bioplastic container. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Palm and Boy Coffee and Acai

451 E. Main St., #8, Ventura

805667-9201

palmandboy.square.site

$3-11

A few weeks before everything changed, my sister was in town and we enjoyed a leisurely

morning at Palm and Boy in Downtown Ventura. The air was cool and soft, the city was still

quiet and El Jardin Courtyard, with its arched entrance, red brick sidewalk and charming

storefronts, made for a picturesque location for coffee and conversation.

I look back fondly on that outing now, when we could marvel at latte art and sit as long as we

desired in a pleasant dining space, even chatting with people at the tables next to us. Hanging

out in that courtyard patio is not an option anymore, but Palm and Boy continues to offer its

premium coffee drinks and simple but quality menu for takeout.

Coffee was the main thing on our minds that morning, and Palm and Boy promised premium

options courtesy of Handlebar Coffee, a roaster based in Santa Barbara. I’m a bit of a

traditionalist when it comes to coffee, and a vanilla latte is my go-to whenever I let a

professional barista satisfy my caffeine habit. Palm and Boy’s was rich and smooth, with a hint

of vanilla that enhanced but didn’t overwhelm. And, true to form, my coffee was served with

steamed oat milk “arranged” in a beautiful leaf pattern. My sister — more adventurous than I —

tried a honey latte, which had just enough sweetness to counter the coffee’s acidity. If you like

your espresso with just a touch of sugar to temper the edge, I highly recommend this option.

We weren’t intending to eat, but the food options caught our eye: açaí, yogurt, granola, fresh

fruit and avocado toast. As we were looking forward to a day of wine tasting and indulgent

meals, a hearty but healthy start was called for, and Palm and Boy’s menu fit the bill perfectly.

I do love a good açaí bowl, and Palm and Boy’s is definitely one of the better ones. The Stoke

Bowl featured frozen and blended açaí berries (pretty, purple and quite tasty — but beware the

brain freeze!) with granola, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds and large coconut flakes. The bowl

offered plenty of crunch, sweetness, freshness and flavor with every bite. The portion was quite

generous, too, and my sister and I were happy to split rather than get separate orders. For more

protein, consider adding almond or peanut butter. Palm and Boy also offers a similar bowl with

yogurt instead of açaí. An added bonus: Bowls come served in a plant-based bioplastic that is

compostable.

We didn’t really need the avocado toast, but it sounded good — and the orders we noticed on

other patrons’ tables were enticing. The OG Avo Toast featured smashed-up avocado seasoned

with red chili flakes and a touch of lemon. On the bottom: a nice, grainy bread. On top: sprouts

and sliced cherry tomatoes drizzled with oil and dusted with salt and pepper. So simple, but so

delicious! I almost didn’t want to share.

Like many local restaurants, Palm and Boy has set up an online ordering system for pickup. At

this time, it doesn’t look like that wonderful avocado toast is available, unfortunately. But the

açaí and yogurt bowls are still an option, and easily customizable. The same can be said for the

drinks menu, which offers cold brew, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, chai and matcha — all

available hot or over ice. Milk options include oat, almond, half and half, whole and two percent,

and there are a number of syrup flavors, too.

In these days of social distancing, I miss having a local cafe to spend a few hours with a freshly

brewed cup of coffee. I look forward to one day returning to Palm and Boy for some coffee, açaí and avocado toast in the courtyard. Until then, I’m happy to enjoy what I can, safely and

comfortably, right here at home.