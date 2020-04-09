PICTURED: The Stoke Bowl from Palm and Boy — served in a compostable bioplastic container. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
Palm and Boy Coffee and Acai
451 E. Main St., #8, Ventura
805667-9201
palmandboy.square.site
$3-11
A few weeks before everything changed, my sister was in town and we enjoyed a leisurely
morning at Palm and Boy in Downtown Ventura. The air was cool and soft, the city was still
quiet and El Jardin Courtyard, with its arched entrance, red brick sidewalk and charming
storefronts, made for a picturesque location for coffee and conversation.
I look back fondly on that outing now, when we could marvel at latte art and sit as long as we
desired in a pleasant dining space, even chatting with people at the tables next to us. Hanging
out in that courtyard patio is not an option anymore, but Palm and Boy continues to offer its
premium coffee drinks and simple but quality menu for takeout.
Coffee was the main thing on our minds that morning, and Palm and Boy promised premium
options courtesy of Handlebar Coffee, a roaster based in Santa Barbara. I’m a bit of a
traditionalist when it comes to coffee, and a vanilla latte is my go-to whenever I let a
professional barista satisfy my caffeine habit. Palm and Boy’s was rich and smooth, with a hint
of vanilla that enhanced but didn’t overwhelm. And, true to form, my coffee was served with
steamed oat milk “arranged” in a beautiful leaf pattern. My sister — more adventurous than I —
tried a honey latte, which had just enough sweetness to counter the coffee’s acidity. If you like
your espresso with just a touch of sugar to temper the edge, I highly recommend this option.
We weren’t intending to eat, but the food options caught our eye: açaí, yogurt, granola, fresh
fruit and avocado toast. As we were looking forward to a day of wine tasting and indulgent
meals, a hearty but healthy start was called for, and Palm and Boy’s menu fit the bill perfectly.
I do love a good açaí bowl, and Palm and Boy’s is definitely one of the better ones. The Stoke
Bowl featured frozen and blended açaí berries (pretty, purple and quite tasty — but beware the
brain freeze!) with granola, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds and large coconut flakes. The bowl
offered plenty of crunch, sweetness, freshness and flavor with every bite. The portion was quite
generous, too, and my sister and I were happy to split rather than get separate orders. For more
protein, consider adding almond or peanut butter. Palm and Boy also offers a similar bowl with
yogurt instead of açaí. An added bonus: Bowls come served in a plant-based bioplastic that is
compostable.
We didn’t really need the avocado toast, but it sounded good — and the orders we noticed on
other patrons’ tables were enticing. The OG Avo Toast featured smashed-up avocado seasoned
with red chili flakes and a touch of lemon. On the bottom: a nice, grainy bread. On top: sprouts
and sliced cherry tomatoes drizzled with oil and dusted with salt and pepper. So simple, but so
delicious! I almost didn’t want to share.
Like many local restaurants, Palm and Boy has set up an online ordering system for pickup. At
this time, it doesn’t look like that wonderful avocado toast is available, unfortunately. But the
açaí and yogurt bowls are still an option, and easily customizable. The same can be said for the
drinks menu, which offers cold brew, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, chai and matcha — all
available hot or over ice. Milk options include oat, almond, half and half, whole and two percent,
and there are a number of syrup flavors, too.
In these days of social distancing, I miss having a local cafe to spend a few hours with a freshly
brewed cup of coffee. I look forward to one day returning to Palm and Boy for some coffee, açaí and avocado toast in the courtyard. Until then, I’m happy to enjoy what I can, safely and
comfortably, right here at home.