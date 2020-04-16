It is ironic that we are ready to spend trillions of dollars overcoming the emergencies, but have little interest in solving the existing problems caused by decades of neglect.

by Jamshid Damooei, Ph.D.

Our response to the coronavirus pandemic started with denial of the severity of the problem and advanced to an ongoing struggle to bring together the available resources as we face escalating challenges every day. We hear that there are a wide variety of infrastructure inadequacies that include an insufficient number of hospital beds and a struggle to stretch the available medical and emergency personnel. It is ironic that we are ready to spend trillions of dollars overcoming the emergencies, but have little interest in solving the existing problems caused by decades of neglect. It is clear that we have never suffered from a lack of resources for solving our problems but only a lack of political will.

The real reason for our inability to mount an appropriate response is our misunderstanding of the nature of health care services and preparation for emergencies. They are public services just like firefighting, law enforcement and the military. We cannot expect the private and for-profit sectors to prepare for emergencies and decide how to gather our resources. We enjoy a relatively robust rapid response to wildfires in California only because we learned to provide more resources for meeting the existing and escalating needs.

A large portion of our healthcare system is in the hands of private and for-profit sectors. Their objective is not to provide services to those in need. They respond to demands for health care, and their objective is to maximize their profits. Maximizing profit is not wrong, but sacrificing the health of our people to profit maximization is wrong. There is a big difference between need and demand. Demand for a good or a service happens when a person wants it and has the ability to pay for it. Need is based on recognizing the right of people and communities to have a service or a good. It is an entitlement that extends to all.

Our failure to distinguish between demands and needs brought us to where we are now. We spend twice as much on our healthcare system as a percentage of gross domestic product than the average of the 36 Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development countries to which we belong. Yet, we have left tens of millions of people without insurance or with inadequate insurance. This means that our health care system does not actually serve all, but only the fraction of our population who have a demand for the care they need. This is why there are only 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people in the United States whereas Japan has more than 13, Korea more than 12, Germany 8 and China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 4.3.

By not recognizing health care as a need and the right of every individual, we risk losing thousands of lives during a crisis — or even in a typical year without any crisis. We have been losing lives every single year because of our economic system. COVID-19 just brought existing problems to the boiling point.

Now, in the time of crisis, we are asking why, but there is still no real debate about our structural problems. I wonder if there will ever be a time when we talk about the real causes.

COVID-19 has opened up a dark window into the cruel way we treat ourselves as a society. To do better, recognizing health care as a need is the first step. We then need to prioritize public spending on health care and be realistic about calculating that need. Italy recognizes health care as a need, but has failed to spend enough on it. Italy has an old population with a median age of 47 years, but it only has 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Japan, which also has an old population, has more than four times the number of beds per 1,000 people. Italy has had to ration its offering of health care to seniors and we may be forced to do the same, yet no one is talking about this.

If we do not learn from our mistakes, we will repeat them. Let us have no doubt about that.

Jamshid Damooei, Ph.D, is executive director of the Center for Economics of Social Issues and director of the Economics Program at California Lutheran University.