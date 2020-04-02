Pictured: Snickerdoodle is available for adoption and fostering at SPARC. Photo by Lance Brady.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Now that you’re spending more time at home, it might be a great time to foster or permanently adopt a dog or cat. Cuddling with pets and dog walking comply with social distancing and all stay-at-home orders.

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC) has many animals that would love to spend time snuggling and cuddling with you, either as a temporary foster home or a potential forever-home adoption.

“We’re really looking at this as a win-win situation. We are able to free up space to help our community and give some joy, love and a way to help for those who have found themselves isolated,” said Tammy Adkins, administrator at SPARC. “Giving people the kind of happiness, love and stress relief that results from interacting with an animal is why we do what we do.”

SPARC has cancelled many events including a vaccine clinic, offsite adoption and volunteer trainings. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet, however, can call the organization to make an appointment.

“Animals can benefit from being outside of our environment, even if it’s temporary,” said Jonah Fisher, manager of the kennel at SPARC. “A break from the noise and stress at the shelter would be extremely beneficial and we’re hopeful that some of the temporary situations would become permanent.”

Pet owners should ensure they have plenty of food on hand, as some stores may be closed, and that veterinarians have necessary medication available.

The shelter is still open every day, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., for picking up impounded animals. To report a stray animal in the city of Santa Paula, call animal control at 805-933-4230. Outside city limits, call Ventura County Animal Services at 805-388-4341.

Those interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering can call SPARC at 805-525-8609, email

info@santapaulaarc.org or visit www.santapaulaarc.org.