April 2, 2020

Think of others

I am a long time live-aboard on my sailboat in Ventura Harbor, and a business owner in downtown Ventura. Since the March 19 order to shelter in place by the governor, we have seen the careless actions by others (beaches, parks) that have resulted in their closures, and I want to bring up a similar area of concern in my neighborhood. The people who do not live on their boats have been coming down here since last weekend and are again this weekend, as if nothing is different in the world, bringing their friends and family and hanging out all weekend. There have been no restrictions put in place to keep them away until this is over.

One would think that reasonable people would do the right thing and stay home, but they are not. I have even tried to say something to the man in the slip next to me, who ignores me completely and goes about spreading his germs from wherever he lives.

We have many elderly, retired folks who live here, much like the senior mobile homes across the street on Anchors Way. They are very much at risk, and I don’t want to see any of them be a statistic of COVID-19. I have appealed to the Harbor Patrol and the Port District in Ventura Harbor to address this issue ASAP because unfortunately we must force others to do the right thing or else we’ll all end up oppressed with martial law. I do hope they respond quickly.

Dr. Tania Davidson

Ventura West Marina

Domino effect of hoarding

I am getting so tired of going into store after store, and finding more empty shelves than full ones. All the people that are hoarding everything from the store are greedy and not being very considerate of other people, and I’ll tell you why.

I was out taking a walk the other day, and noticed somebody’s garage half way open. As I was walking past, I noticed that from the floor almost up to the ceiling was packed with boxes and boxes of toilet paper and paper towels. I am not the only one in the neighborhood that noticed this as well.

Because of one person going into panic mode and starting to hoard, did you NOT think that there would be a serious domino effect on everyone else? Then when someone needs stuff like that, there isn’t any — because you think of only yourself, and don’t even think that someone else needs it, too.

We are in California, people. We should all be prepared at any given moment for any kind of disaster in any capacity, like earthquakes. If you were properly prepared all the time, I wouldn’t have to be going to multiple stores looking for one specific item. If you were properly prepared, a lot of this chaos wouldn’t be stressing everyone out. If you stay ready, you won’t need to get ready.

If you didn’t have anything, wouldn’t you like for someone to show you some kindness by helping you out? I hope that hard reality will make people realize the negativity they are causing by doing this. Think about that one as you use your hoarded items.

D.C.

Oxnard

History repeating itself

In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolph Hitler dictatorial powers.

Fast forward to these past years when our own GOP has mostly by default or non-action effectively granted our president and Senate dictatorial powers!

They’ve used their dictatorial power to give tax dollars to the superrich, deny Medi-Cal to uninsured people in the GOP-controlled states and now to give one or more trillions to corporations, where many CEOs earn millions each year in salaries and perks.

Do you agree that U.S. tax dollars should go to cruise companies that are mostly owned (on paper) by foreign companies? The cruise companies can then avoid paying all of the U.S. taxes.

The only way to change our U.S. history is to vote, vote, vote out of office this dictatorial president and Senate. It’s beyond my comprehension how millions of ordinary people blindly follow leaders who repeatedly pass legislation that enriches corporations and the 2-3 percent wealthy.

Judith A. Beay

Ventura

Defying death for catfood run (a little pandemic humor)

We’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, but Ziggy and Sammy Sue could care less. They like variety in their canned food and we’re out of salmon and beef choices. I ignored their whining for one day, but it continued into the night and now at 6 a.m. they are victorious.

In a few minutes, I’ll brave the sprinkling rain outside, take my life in my hands, and walk to the grocery store for their precious favorites.

Never mind that the governor has demanded we stay in place, or that I have a scant one-hour window at the big chain store to make this purchase. Seniors are allowed in from 7-8 a.m., and it’s do or die time. Bad choice of words.

There’s a bag of dry food, kitty treats and other cans on the kitchen counter, but that means absolutely nothing to these two furballs. Fifteen-pound Ziggy and five-pound Sammy are rescues and food is their opiate. I am their dealer.

At the store, the line wraps around the parking lot to the street. No way to maintain the six feet of separation mandated in social distancing — we’d all be in the next town, or at least in the middle of the nearby eight-lane highway.

People are masked, gloved, silent. It might not be the end of the world, but it feels like it. I am too late for a basket or cart. I’ll just have to run in like a crazy person when the doors finally open, grab the right cans and wait in another long line to pay. Others will stand around me with mega packs of toilet paper (maybe), eggs (possibly), meat and pasta. I’ll just pathetically clutch these tins holding shreds of salmon and beef because the beasts don’t like pâté style.

But the final joke will be on the cats. Their special delivery will be delayed because I’m including some junk food to get me through the next few days. Chips, cookies and chocolates. While they slurp their salmon, I’ll crunch my chips. Three can play this game!

Judith Ayn

Ventura County