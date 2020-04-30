FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200330-10005484-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITLESS, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, B.L. MADISON, INC, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ B.L. MADISON, INC, Lisa Madison, Lisa Madison, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20, 4/16/20, 4/23/20 and 4/30/20./29991

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200406-10005633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLDEN STATE SELF STORAGE, 2) GOLDEN STATE STORAGE, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ojai Oil Company, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/15/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ojai Oil Company, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Assistant Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Assistant Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/16/20, 4/23/20, 4/30/20 and 5/7/20./30068

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005978-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AJK ETERNAL VALOR PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Amani J. King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2018. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amani J. King, Amani J. King, Amani J. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30219

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INSPIREBY MIKAELI, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30220

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200416-10005996-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOOD TO DREAM PRODUCTIONS, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Kim Mikaeli King, 1561 Flynn Rd., #4312, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/3/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King, Kim Mikaeli King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30221



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200421-10006079-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) INTEGRATOR DESIGNS, 2) INTEGRATOR ELECTRONICS, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Daniel P Grieder, 2520 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/01/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel P Grieder, Daniel P Grieder. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 21, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30216



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200421-10006083-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIGN 4 U. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 02/12/2019. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20190212-10002623-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. 1DAY2LA LLC, 1013 Calle Vista Calma, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ 1DAY2LA LLC, Jonathan Patrick, Jonathan Patrick. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30218



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200423-10006171-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARIPOSA BAGS, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melinda Diane Angle, 257 Dorothy Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melinda Diane Angle, Melinda Diane Angle. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 23, 2020.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20, 5/14/20 and 5/21/20./30229

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072414

HEARING DATE: 07/01/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Jonathan Fleischer, a child. To: Lindsay Fleischer, Unknown father, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Jonathan Fleischer, Date of Birth: 02/11/2020, Place of Birth: Santa Barbara, CA, Father’s name: Unknown, Mother’s name: Lindsay Fleischer. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 07/01/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 07/01/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 04/08/2020 by: Crystal Jimenez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/7/20

CNS-3359086#/30062

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Friday, May 8, 2020 to wit: YEAR 94 MAKE HARL VIN 1HD4CEM36RY203711 LIC# STATE. To be sold by: BIGG JUGGZ V TWIN CYCLES I 534 MONTGOMERY AVE #204 OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93036 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien(s) of the above for towing, storage, labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20./30211

LIEN SALE

Platinum Tow & Transport, 938 Verdulera St Camarillo, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 5/5/2020 07-MERZ License: HDV2127 / NY Vin: WDBUF56X47B087366.

Platinum Towing / Oxnard, 720 Mountain View Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 5/12/2020 05-SUZI License: 7JUA832 / CA Vin: KL5JD56Z95K141629.

Sierra Towing, 2651 Lavery Ct #B Newbury Park, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 5/12/2020. 16-AUDI License: HWW4510 / OH Vin: WA1EFCFS6GR022986

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20./30214

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on May 21, 2020, and afterwards opened, for SANTA ROSA RD NO.2 DB DECOMMISSIONING PLANTING, for Specification No. WP20-10, which consists of contract growing and material acquisition of all container stock planting material, plant treatment, irrigation installation, planting, hydroseeding, and a two year plant establishment period.

The estimated cost of construction is $ 233,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access.

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs.

When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted BY MAIL on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class C-27 California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

4/30/20

CNS-3361891#/30207

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial

Code)

Escrow No. 001738-EL

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are:

BTSV CORPORATION, 2679 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 2679 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are:

ADD-KAY, INC., 2679 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are furniture, fixtures, equipment, goodwill, tradename, leasehold interest and improvements covenant not to compete, inventory of stock in trade of that certain business located at: 2679 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: It’s Boba Time

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 05/18/20 at the office of Hana Escrow Company, Inc., 3580 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1170, Los Angeles, CA 90010.

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is 05/15/20.

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: None

Dated: February 14, 2020

Transferees:

ADD-KAY, INC., a California Corporation

By: S/ Helen J. Chae, President

By: S/ Frank Kim, Secretary

4/30/20

CNS-3361830#/30208

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 20, 2020, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

B040 – Valdez, Thomas; B055 – Parrish, Patrick; B071 – Wilson, Janetta; C020 – Mahler, Kristopher; C038 – Davis-Zellers, Dianne; F003 – Wagner, Eric; F029 – Brown, Fred; F044 – Hickstein, Wayne; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F117 – Sierra, Albert; F144 – Dwayne, Renwick; F269 – Zorovich, Susan; F318 – Arthur, William; F380 – Perez, Mary Lou; F410 – Hickstein, Wayne; F423 – Ipatzi, Martin; F443 – Washington, Lester; F447 – Sanchez, Maria; F448 – Vasquez, Daniela

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

A006 – rutkowski, Kenny; B038 – Bazaldua, Jose; B335 – Butler, Luwan; C218 – Larue, Jontue; C250 – Glaze, Debbie; H228 – Goode, Cindee; H306 – Klocow, William; K001 – Miranda, Yvonne; K211 – Chitiea, Emily

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; B017 – Medrano, Alfredo; C019 – Yost, Christopher; C036 – Rust, Maria; C055 – Galvez, Tim; C123 – Jauregui, Norma; C129 – Castillo, Martin; C135 – Bourne, Heather; C175 – Gallegos, Daisy; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard; C207 – Bueno, Niurka; D071 – Hernandez, Tannia; D097 – Fries, Chris; D163 – Herman, Robert; D181 – Lugo, Melissa; D301 – Kolodziejski, Krystyn; D323 – Abraham, Nathlye; D335 – Reyes, Richard; D340 – Darling, Thomas

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

A056 – Gutierrez, James; B074 – Sanders Robles, Victoria; B128 – Voigts, Ryan; B143 – Peters, Danielle; E433 – Julius, William; E436 – Baseet, Lisa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B534 – Patterson, William; B597 – Perry, Tab; B608 – Perez, Manuel; B624 – Arsenault, Candace; B653 – Taylor, Dammarea; B675 – Gaines, Al; B695 – Avila, Erika; B700 – Gonzales, Angela; R255 – Matthews, Gregory; R305 – Barnes, Patrick; R324 – Ruiz, Vanessa; R367 – Avila, Erika; W202 – Quintero, Denisse

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and regulations available at sale. Dated this 30th of April & 7th of May 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

4/30, 5/7/20

CNS-3360732#/30149



TSG No.: 8762335 TS No.: CA2000286183 APN: 075-0-211-095 Property Address: 3209 PORTER LANE VENTURA, CA 93003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/04/2020 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/26/2007, as Instrument No. 20070426-00086479-0, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JANET M. WENTLING, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 075-0-211-095 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3209 PORTER LANE, VENTURA, CA 93003 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 494,890.20. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA2000286183 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0370038 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 04/30/2020, 05/07/2020, 05/14/2020/30168

SUMMONS

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

56-2019-00537370-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ORBIS WATER COMPANY, a suspended California Corporation, All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SHAYNAELY 18, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ellen K. Wolf, Wolf Wallenstein & Abrams, PC, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90064, 310-622-1000

DATE (Fecha): 12/16/2019

Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), by Joan Foster, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

The real property which is the subject of this litigation is located at 701 North Wendy Drive, Thousand Oaks, California, in Ventura County and more specifically described as:

THAT PORTION OF LOT 14 IN TRACT NO. 1313, IN THE CITY OF THOUSAND OAKS, IN THE COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 32 PAGE 40 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 243.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF THE TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

2ND: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

3RD: NORTH 48° 16′ 00″ WEST, 306.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 560.00 FEET, LAST SAID CURVE ALSO BEING TANGENT AT ITS WESTERLY TERMINUS WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD, 700.00

FEET WIDE, AS SAID ROAD IS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313; THENCE,

4TH: NORTHWESTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 268.72 FEET TO SAID POINT OF TANGENCY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID CONEJO ROAD,

5TH: NORTH 75° 45′ 36″ WEST, 119.24 FEET TO A POINT, LAST SAID POINT BEING DISTANT ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF CONEJO ROAD SOUTH 75° 45′ 36″ EAST, 420.00 FEET FROM THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 14; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO

6TH: SOUTH 14° 14′ 24″ WEST, 592.39 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH A LINE PERPENDICULAR TO THAT CERTAIN COURSE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS HAVING A BEARING AND DISTANCE OF “NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 597.67 FEET“, SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE PASSING THROUGH A POINT IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14 DISTANT THEREALONG NORTH 64° 18’ 42” EAST, 16.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED COURSE IN SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG SAID PERPENDICULAR LINE,

7TH: SOUTH 25° 41′ 18″ EAST 216.59 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH SAID SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 14; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14,

8TH: NORTH 64° 18′ 42″ EAST 381.67 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313, AS BEING “CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 960.00 FEET”; THENCE,

1ST: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 218.31 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST, LAST SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE,

2ND: CONTINUING NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 25.14 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THAT COMPOUND CURVE IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 14, SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF TRACT NO. 1313 AS BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 300.00 FEET; THENCE,

3RD: NORTHEASTERLY ALONG LAST SAID CURVE A DISTANCE OF 142.34 FEET TO A POINT, A RADIAL LINE TO LAST SAID POINT HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 67° 24′ 12″ EAST; THENCE,

4TH: NORTH 48° 16’ 00″ WEST, 140.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES THERETO.

5TH: SOUTH 41° 44’ 00″ WEST 140.00 FEET TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THAT RADIAL LINE HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED AS HAVING A BEARING OF SOUTH 38° 43′ 04″ EAST AND WHICH PASSES THROUGH THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG LAST SAID RADIAL LINE,

6TH: SOUTH 38° 43’ 04″ EAST 151.88 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONDEMNED BY THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE FINAL ORDER OF CONDEMNATION A CERTIFIED COPY OF WHICH WAS RECORDED JUNE 19, 1967 IN BOOK 3157 PAGE 375 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

ALSO EXCEPT AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST OF ALL OIL, GAS AND HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER AND UPON SAID LAND, WITHOUT THE RIGHT, HOWEVER TO DRILL, DIG OR MINE THROUGH THE SURFACE THEREOF, AND WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO ENTER OR ENCROACH UPON ANY PORTION OF SAID LAND LYING WITHIN 500 FEET OF THE SURFACE AS RESERVED BY CASPER BORCHARD, JR., AND IDA FRANCES BORCHARD, BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 1959 AS DOCUMENT NO. 47712 IN BOOK 1809 PAGE 210 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

APN: 668-0-250-085

4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21/20

CNS-3361837#/30210

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

GARY MAURICE

THOMAS

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00541246-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of GARY MAURICE THOMAS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by FREDRICK THOMAS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that FREDRICK THOMAS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/10/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT A. ARABIAN

SBN 177963

GIFFORD, DEARING

& ABERNATHY, LLP

515 S. FIGUEROA ST.

STE 2060

LOS ANGELES CA

90071

4/16, 4/23, 4/30/20

CNS-3359352#/30061

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

MANUEL L. PRADO,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00540391-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MANUEL L. PRADO

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BEATRICE A. PRADO-JIMENEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: BEATRICE A. PRADO-JIMENEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L Collins 297122, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/30/20, 5/7/20 and 5/14/20./30215