FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004789-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JON MAR BAR, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Jonathan Rey Marrufo, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/10/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Rey Marrufo, Jonathan Rey Marrufo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20, 4/9/20, 4/16/20 and 4/23/20./29929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200330-10005484-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITLESS, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, B.L. MADISON, INC, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ B.L. MADISON, INC, Lisa Madison, Lisa Madison, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20, 4/16/20, 4/23/20 and 4/30/20./29991

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200406-10005633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLDEN STATE SELF STORAGE, 2) GOLDEN STATE STORAGE, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ojai Oil Company, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/15/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ojai Oil Company, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Assistant Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Assistant Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/16/20, 4/23/20, 4/30/20 and 5/7/20./30068

LEGAL NOTICES

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072414

HEARING DATE: 07/01/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Jonathan Fleischer, a child. To: Lindsay Fleischer, Unknown father, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Jonathan Fleischer, Date of Birth: 02/11/2020, Place of Birth: Santa Barbara, CA, Father’s name: Unknown, Mother’s name: Lindsay Fleischer. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 07/01/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 07/01/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 04/08/2020 by: Crystal Jimenez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/7/20

CNS-3359086#/30062

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

GARY MAURICE

THOMAS

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00541246-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of GARY MAURICE THOMAS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by FREDRICK THOMAS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that FREDRICK THOMAS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/10/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT A. ARABIAN

SBN 177963

GIFFORD, DEARING

& ABERNATHY, LLP

515 S. FIGUEROA ST.

STE 2060

LOS ANGELES CA

90071

4/16, 4/23, 4/30/20

CNS-3359352#/30061