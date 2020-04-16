FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200302-10004104-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEANA NICOLE SKIN CARE AND HAIR, 317 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Deana Nicole Pinckard, 3276 Corona St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Deana Nicole Pinckard, Deana Nicole Pinckard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 2, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29657

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEST IN SHOW CLASSIC PARTS, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jeremias Jauregui, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/03/2020. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeremias Jauregui, Jeremias Jauregui. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29490

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004789-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JON MAR BAR, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Jonathan Rey Marrufo, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/10/20. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Rey Marrufo, Jonathan Rey Marrufo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20, 4/9/20, 4/16/20 and 4/23/20./29929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200330-10005484-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITLESS, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, B.L. MADISON, INC, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ B.L. MADISON, INC, Lisa Madison, Lisa Madison, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20, 4/16/20, 4/23/20 and 4/30/20./29991

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200406-10005633-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLDEN STATE SELF STORAGE, 2) GOLDEN STATE STORAGE, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ojai Oil Company, 400 W. Ventura Blvd., Ste. 100, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/15/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ojai Oil Company, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Sarah Powell Monroe Allen, Assistant Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on April 6, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/16/20, 4/23/20, 4/30/20 and 5/7/20./30068

LEGAL NOTICES

A.P.N.: 693-0-020-215 Trustee Sale No.:2019-2246 Title Order No: 1407292CAD Reference No: 6801 Haack NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 5/24/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT OUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 4/23/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/29/2018, as Document No. 20180529-00060525-0 Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: John M Haack and Robert D Haack and the heirs or devisees of Genevieve M Haack Deceased their interests being subject to the administration of the estate of said decedent in Ventura County Probate Case No. P70689 Wherein John M Haack and Robert D Haack are the appointed administers of said estate. The purported new owner: John M Haack and Robert D Haack and the heirs or devisees of Genevieve M Haack Deceased their interests being subject to the administration of the estate of said decedent in Ventura County Probate Case No. P70689 Wherein John M Haack and Robert D Haack are the appointed administers of said estate. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2627 Hartland Circle Westlake Village CA 91361 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $10,775.89 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: VILLAGE GLEN PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-2246. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 3/13/20. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (04/02/20, 04/09/20, 04/16/20| TS#2019- 2246 SDI-17941/29630

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF ABANDONED

PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to California Civil Code section 1993.07 and Govt. Code Section 6066, a public auction will take place on May 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at 2919 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, California. The following property will be sold: tools; fabrication equipment; drills; grinders; automobile and truck hydraulic lifts; hoists; air compressors; wheels; tires; ladders; exercise equipment; truck bed storage containers; sea containers; liquids; off-road vehicles; snow mobiles; storage racks and shelves; trailers; welders; welding supplies; diagnostic testing equipment; truck beds; gas powered tire cutter; tire installation machine; chains and straps; office equipment; desk; computers; telephones; and heavy equipment. The auction will be conducted by Precision Warehouse, 3502 Dry Creek Rd., #2, Paso Robles, CA 93446, telephone number: (805) 835-7085, email: info@precisionwarehouse.com, and www.precision warehouse.com/online-equipment-auctions. Which will describe the items available. Further described as Martin Henderson d/b/a Double R Towing liquidation. The terms of sale are: cash in lawful money of the United States, with sale going to the highest bidder in competitive bidding. The property must be paid for and removed by the purchaser at the time of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./30006

VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on May 07, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for Arroyo Simi Stabilizer Repairs, for Specification No. WP20-06, which consists of removal of existing damaged 1/4-ton concreted rock riprap bank protection; repair of damaged 1/4-ton concreted rock riprap bank protection, and repair of a scour sinkhole by injecting slurry to fill the void; construction of 1-ton concreted rock riprap cutoff wall, 1-ton concreted rock riprap splash pools; and appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $ 524,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.or g/esd/contracting/ Then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, printed copies are not available by purchase through the County of Ventura

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor's License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier's check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

4/16/20

CNS-3359459#/30057

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on MAY 12TH, 2020, and afterwards publicly opened, for CALLE ORINDA STORM DRAIN REPAIR, for Specification No.: RD20-08, which consists of pavement resurfacing including Public Access & Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control & Construction Signing, Water Pollution Control, Existing Utility & Roadway Facilities, Excavation Safety, Potholing, Clearing & Grubbing, Pipe Investigation, Sawcut, Unclassified Excavation & Export, Unclassified Fill, Slurry Cement Backfill, Pipe & Structure Abandonment, Minor Concrete, 24″ Reinforced Concrete Pipe, Monolithic Catch Basin Connection, Tack Coat & Asphalt Concrete Hot Mix & appurtenant Existing Utility & Roadway Facilities, Excavation Safety, Potholing, Clearing & Grubbing, Pipe Investigation, Sawcut, Unclassified Excavation & Export, Unclassified Fill, Slurry Cement Backfill, Pipe & Structure Abandonment, Minor Concrete, 24″ Reinforced Concrete Pipe, Monolithic Catch Basin Connection, Tack Coat & Asphalt Concrete Hot Mix & appurtenant work.

The estimated cost of construction is $350,000.00.

The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.or g/esd/contracting/ then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities” and then “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, printed copies are not available by purchase through the County of Ventura.

A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. When projects are awarded, the award notification to the State will be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractor’s License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification processes.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier's check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy of the bid bond form, included in the Proposal form, may be used but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. Copies of the completed bond will not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. Bidders, contractors, and other interested parties can obtain wage rates pertaining to Ventura County projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. The awarded contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage determinations at each job site.

4/16/20

CNS-3359489#/30060



LIEN SALE

Bob Carlson’s Towing, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/28/2020: 13-CHEV License: 7TBJ 3 9 1 / CA Vin:1G1JG6SB7D4175046

Double R Towing, Inc., 2619 N Ventura Ave. Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/28/2020: 95-KAWK CF#: 4077NX HULL#: KAW47855E595.

Jim’s Fillmore Towing, 1575 Ventura St Fillmore, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/28/2020: 13-NISS License: 6YRV948 / CA Vin: 1N4AL3AP7DN487172.

Roy’s Towing, Inc., 1344 1/2 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/28/2020: 20-CARRYON License: NONE / UNK

Vin: 4YMBU1019LN006055. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/16/20./30066

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Escrow No. 132030118

Escrow No. 132030118 Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: Carlos Martinez and Vicente Martinez 2311 Crystal Downs Court Oxnard, CA 93036 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: Panaderia Vanessa, 1221 Saviers Road, Oxnard, CA 93030 The names and business addresses of the buyer are: Yogurt Creations Group, LLC 8040 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Furniture, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 2819 Saviers Road, Oxnard, CA 93033 The business name used by the seller at that location is: Tutti Frutti Yogurt. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 05/04/20 at the office of Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Chicago Title Company, 475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 108, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, and the last date for filing claims shall be 05/01/20, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: 4/5/20

Yogurt Creations Group, LLC

By: S/ Liam Grant

Sole Managing Member

4/16/20

CNS-3359097#/30064

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 072414

HEARING DATE: 07/01/2020

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

J 072414 HEARING DATE: 07/01/2020 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Jonathan Fleischer, a child. To: Lindsay Fleischer, Unknown father, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Jonathan Fleischer, Date of Birth: 02/11/2020, Place of Birth: Santa Barbara, CA, Father's name: Unknown, Mother's name: Lindsay Fleischer. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 07/01/2020, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 07/01/2020, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 04/08/2020 by: Crystal Jimenez Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/7/20

CNS-3359086#/30062

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

RIC 1904772

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) ISMAEL HERRERA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): ARCH CBT SPE, LLC, a California limited liability company; and, NPI DEBT FUND I, LP, a California limited partnership.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): RIVERSIDE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 4050 MAIN STREET, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): TOM R NORMANDIN 102265 – Prenovost, Normandin, Bergh & Dawe, A.P.C., 2122 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92706, (714) 547-2444.

DATE (Fecha): SEP 19 2019 Clerk, By, E. Escobedo (Secretario), Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29628

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ANTONIA J. DAVID,

aka ANTONIA JUANA

DAVID,

DECEDENT

CASE NO:

56-2020-00541197-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANTONIA J. DAVID, aka ANTONIA JUANA DAVID.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MICHAEL F. DAVID in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: MICHAEL F. DAVID be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert B. England (State Bar No. 91193), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29930

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

GARY MAURICE

THOMAS

CASE NO. 56-2020-

00541246-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of GARY MAURICE THOMAS.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by FREDRICK THOMAS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that FREDRICK THOMAS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 06/10/20 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT A. ARABIAN

SBN 177963

GIFFORD, DEARING

& ABERNATHY, LLP

515 S. FIGUEROA ST.

STE 2060

LOS ANGELES CA

90071

4/16, 4/23, 4/30/20

CNS-3359352#/30061