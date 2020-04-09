FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200316-10005238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JACKS & RACKS LOW VOLTAGE, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, JACKS & RACKS, LLC, 170 W. Simpson Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 16, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29512



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004191-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLD COAST SOBER LIVING MEN'S, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, ALL LEVELS LLC, 4744 Telephone Rd., Ste 3 #251, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29513



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER LOO, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Candice Imbler, 4205 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29491



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200313-10005128-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO, 287 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Christensen, 3373 Armada Dr. #18, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29492



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200305-10004473-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BEVERLY WEST HEALTHCARE CENTER, 2) WESTSIDE HEALTH CARE, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, 202001510165 / CA, MIRALCLE MILE HEALTHCARE CENTER, LLC, 3075 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 5, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29493



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200311-10004916-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CAPITOL CONSTRUCTION, 2) GOOD GUYS CONSTRUCTION, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, CAPITOL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC, 751 Channel Islands Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 11, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29494



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004717-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TELCOM, INC, 2) TELCOM COMMUNICATIONS, 411 N Lombard St., Unit D, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, C1365464 CALIFORNIA, PETROLEUM TELCOM, INC, 411 N Lombard St., Unit D, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3-10-20. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29495



FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004817-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARMEN'S PIANO SERVICE, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, L.A. County, Armen Tarpinians, 5131 Campo Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2001. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29497



STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20200313-10005127- 0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLO HAIR STUDIO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 287 San Clemente St., Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 4/14/11. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20110414100052300. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Carol Evarts, 791 Skyview Terrace, Ventura, CA 93003, N/A. This business is conducted by: An Individual. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29499

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200302-10004104-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEANA NICOLE SKIN CARE AND HAIR, 317 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Deana Nicole Pinckard, 3276 Corona St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 2, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29657

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200303-10004210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEST IN SHOW CLASSIC PARTS, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jeremias Jauregui, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Unit 2106, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/03/2020. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 3, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29490

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200310-10004789-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JON MAR BAR, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Jonathan Rey Marrufo, 467 Alpine Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/10/20. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 10, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20, 4/9/20, 4/16/20 and 4/23/20./29929

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20200330-10005484-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITLESS, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CALIFORNIA, B.L. MADISON, INC, 325 E. Hillcrest Drive #130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on March 30, 2020. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20, 4/16/20, 4/23/20 and 4/30/20./29991

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2020-00540922- CU-PT-VTA

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2020-00540922- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAR 09 2020, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. Petitioner: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DONALD SIMPKINS aka DONALD HINDSMAN to DONALD HINDSMAN. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-22- 2020. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. Date MAR 09 2020. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29477

A.P.N.: 627-0-342-185 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1735 Title Order No: 1376389CAD Reference No: 0011-01 Sterling NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. Notice is hereby given that on 4/16/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/10/2019, as Document No. 20190910-00106492 Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: James I Sterling and Evelyn E Sterling Trustees of the James & Evelyn Sterling family trust under declaration of trust dated March 28 1990 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER at THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 4460 Lubbock Dr# B Simi Valley, CA 93063 Said sale will be made to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $13,565.07 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: PARK LANE OWNERS ASSOCIATION The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may 16 — — March 26, 2020 LEGAL be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Date: 3/13/20. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (03/26/20, 04/02/20, 04/09/20| TS#2019-1735 SDI-17940)/29629



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on April 22, 2020, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 248-7083

B003 – Bass, Robert; B071 – Wilson, Janetta; C051 – Bass, Robert; F102 – Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F157 – Alvarez, Ana; F295 – Gonzales, Steve; F380 – Perez, Mary Lou; F447 – Sanchez, Maria; F448 – Vasquez, Daniela

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050, 4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 324-6011

A006 – rutkowski, Kenny; B038 – Bazaldua, Jose; C250 – Glaze, Debbie; H306 – Klocow, William

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812, 6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 329-5384

A004 – Shelton, Cynthia; B017 – Medrano, Alfredo; C036 – Rust, Maria; C126 – Bourne, Heather; C129 – Castillo, Martin; C135 – Bourne, Heather; C242 – Halley, Marcelius; C247 – Vega, Gabriel; D010 – Scott, Aysha; D115 – Medrano, Joshua; D149 – Garcia, Yolani; D285 – McKinney, Vanessa; D301 – Kolodziejski, Krystyn; D340 – Darling, Thomas

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110, 5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

A056 – Gutierrez, James; B089 – Valencia, Maricela; B118 – Balolong, Trish; C255 – Fragoso, Maria D

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B489 – Pasquini, Gena; B534 – Patterson, William; B624 – Arsenault, Candace; B675 – Gaines, Al; R255 – Matthews, Gregory; R274 – Wimberly, Iya; R305 – Barnes, Patrick

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529, 30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-3029

1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 3115 – Boettcher, Ann

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154, 23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

E012 – ostayan, sam; G039 – Claiborne, Damaris

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Dated this 2nd & 9th of April 2020 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244- 8

Bond No. 6052683.

4/2, 4/9/20

CNS-3355795#/29912



A.P.N.: 693-0-020-215 Trustee Sale No.:2019-2246 Title Order No: 1407292CAD Reference No: 6801 Haack NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 5/24/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT OUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 4/23/2020 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/29/2018, as Document No. 20180529-00060525-0 Book , Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: John M Haack and Robert D Haack and the heirs or devisees of Genevieve M Haack Deceased their interests being subject to the administration of the estate of said decedent in Ventura County Probate Case No. P70689 Wherein John M Haack and Robert D Haack are the appointed administers of said estate. The purported new owner: John M Haack and Robert D Haack and the heirs or devisees of Genevieve M Haack Deceased their interests being subject to the administration of the estate of said decedent in Ventura County Probate Case No. P70689 Wherein John M Haack and Robert D Haack are the appointed administers of said estate. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2627 Hartland Circle Westlake Village CA 91361 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $10,775.89 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: VILLAGE GLEN PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-2246. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 3/13/20. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (04/02/20, 04/09/20, 04/16/20| TS#2019- 2246 SDI-17941/29630



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code.The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 21St day of April, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Cynthia Bello 066

Alma Coleman 346

Steve Davis 786

Michael De Santiago 255C

Jorge Estrada 433

Gerardo Flores 070

Michael Hill 600

Antonio Flores 474

Sarah Juarez 076

Miguel Martinez 750

Raul Martinez 554

Ginger Mason 264

Gonzalo Michel 771

Maria Ramirez 616

Barbara Rasalan 254

Edward Zavala 243

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 2nd day of April and 9th day of April, 2020. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29927

LIEN SALE

Jessie’s Radiator, 1777 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/21/2020: 18-FORD License: 45591S2 / CA

Vin:1FTFW1EG0JKF94132

Roy’s Towing, Inc., 1344 1/2 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/21/2020: 06-FORD License: 7TTR754 / CA

Vin: 1ZVFT80N365150009

Zavala Auto Body, 830 East Fifth St Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/21/2020: 17-FORD License: 7VGX757 / CA

Vin:1FM5K7D82HGA03893. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20./29988

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF ABANDONED

PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to California Civil Code section 1993.07 and Govt. Code Section 6066, a public auction will take place on May 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at 2919 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, California. The following property will be sold: tools; fabrication equipment; drills; grinders; automobile and truck hydraulic lifts; hoists; air compressors; wheels; tires; ladders; exercise equipment; truck bed storage containers; sea containers; liquids; off-road vehicles; snow mobiles; storage racks and shelves; trailers; welders; welding supplies; diagnostic testing equipment; truck beds; gas powered tire cutter; tire installation machine; chains and straps; office equipment; desk; computers; telephones; and heavy equipment. The auction will be conducted by Precision Warehouse, 3502 Dry Creek Rd., #2, Paso Robles, CA 93446, telephone number: (805) 835-7085, email: info@precisionwarehouse.com, and www.precision warehouse.com/online-equipment-auctions. Which will describe the items available. Further described as Martin Henderson d/b/a Double R Towing liquidation. The terms of sale are: cash in lawful money of the United States, with sale going to the highest bidder in competitive bidding. The property must be paid for and removed by the purchaser at the time of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./30006

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

56-2019-00526838-

CL-IC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Trevor Jay Prickett, and Does 1-40, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California,(www. sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT – VENTURA DIVISION, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richard L. Mahfouz II, Clerkin, Sinclair & Mahfouz, LLP, 530 B St., 8th Fl., San Diego, CA, 92101, 619-308-6550.

DATE: (Fecha): APR 02 2019.

Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/19/20, 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29489

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso):

RIC 1904772

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) ISMAEL HERRERA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): ARCH CBT SPE, LLC, a California limited liability company; and, NPI DEBT FUND I, LP, a California limited partnership.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citaciónon y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada teléf.onica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaciónon, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exenciónon de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumplía con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov)o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): RIVERSIDE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 4050 MAIN STREET, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): TOM R NORMANDIN 102265 – Prenovost, Normandin, Bergh & Dawe, A.P.C., 2122 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92706, (714) 547-2444.

DATE (Fecha): SEP 19 2019 Clerk, By, E. Escobedo (Secretario), Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29628

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

PAUL CALVIN

WORTHINGTON,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2020-00541120-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PAUL CALVIN WORTHINGTON A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SEAN WORTHINGTON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SEAN WORTHINGTON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: APRIL 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: MARC K. HERBERT, ESQ SBN 176910, 190 SIERRA COURT, SUITE B-3, PALMDALE, CA 93550, (661) 273-9007. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/26/20, 4/2/20 and 4/9/20./29658

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ANTONIA J. DAVID,

aka ANTONIA JUANA

DAVID,

DECEDENT

CASE NO:

56-2020-00541197-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ANTONIA J. DAVID, aka ANTONIA JUANA DAVID.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MICHAEL F. DAVID in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: MICHAEL F. DAVID be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert B. England (State Bar No. 91193), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 S. Kimball Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/2/20, 4/9/20 and 4/16/20./29930