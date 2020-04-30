Pictured: Aircraft fly in synchronized formation over St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard on April 25. Photo courtesy of Dignity Health

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Four aircraft took to the skies on the morning of Saturday, April 25, to send a very special message of thanks to the healthcare team at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. Performing a synchronized flyover, the pilots — some of whom are military veterans — offered up a high-flying nod to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff seeing to the needs of patients amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is our way of thanking the care team at St. John’s and all health care workers for all that they are doing to care for the community,” said Michael Malaco, pilot and lead organizer of the flyover. “We thought, what better way to show our appreciation than with an aerial tribute.”

Hospital employees came outside to witness the impressive display, taking photos and videos as the planes flew overhead.

“The community outpouring for our health care team has been incredible,” said Darren Lee, president and CEO of St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo. “We are grateful for our community’s continued show of appreciation and support.”