Pictured: Staff at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo enjoy meals from Urbane Cafe sponsored by Law Offices of Hiepler and Hiepler. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and loved ones who are working in all positions at area hospitals are getting some extra support and nourishment from local restaurants, who in turn are getting support to keep their kitchens open.

The Oxnard-based Law Offices of Hiepler and Hiepler have sponsored 800 meals from the local Urbane Café for staff at St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital. (Note: online update, following press deadline the number of donated meals increased).

“We are grateful to Mark and Michelle Hiepler for their generous support of our physicians, nurses and staff,” said Darren Lee, president and CEO. “Mark, a graduate of Camarillo High School, wanted to recognize the heroes close to home and support local restaurants that are struggling during this unprecedented time.”

Two other local restaurants have started programs to support free meals for healthcare workers.

“We need your help during these challenging times to keep our business alive and to support our healthcare workers,” said Hernan Lopez. He and his wife, Corina, own The Blend Superfood Bar at The Collection in Oxnard. He has set a goal of raising $10,000 through a Go Fund Me page that will pay for 1,000 meals and keep employees working during a major slowdown in business.

To claim a free meal, healthcare professionals simply need to show their medical ID and/or the medical IDs of those whose orders they are picking up. The Blend’s menu includes a variety of healthy açaí bowls, smoothies and juices.

“There are some amazing teams of medical workers and first responders who are working long hours and risking their time and health for us, so we want to give back to them,” said Sarah Pritchett, owner of Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters, also at The Collection in Oxnard. “During a hard time we have to stick together and stay positive.”

Pritchett is inviting community members to purchase snack packs to be donated to local healthcare workers. Pack options include freshly baked pastries, jug of latte, granola with yogurt, croissant sandwiches and coffee.

Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters: email hello@ragamuffinroasters.com or visit www.ragamuffinroasters.com.

The Blend Superfood Bar Go Fund Me campaign: www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-blend-amp-fuel-health-care-workers.