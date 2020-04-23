Pictured: California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks has made test scores for undergraduate admission optional.

by Kimberly Rivers

Input sought on Somis Farmworker housing project

The Ventura County Resource Management Agency has announced a Notice of Preparation of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a proposed farmworker housing project at 2789 Somis Road in the unincorporated area of the county. The first part of the EIR process involves receiving input from the public on the scope of the EIR, which may include comments on environmental issues, project alternatives and potential mitigations. Comments on the scope of the EIR can be submitted until May 13 via email to Justin Bertoline, Justine.bertoline@ventura.org, 805-654-2466. More information online at www.vcrma.org/somis-ranch-farmworker-housing-project.

Supervisors hear county housing update

On April 14 the Ventura County Board of Supervisors received a state mandated update from Dave Ward, director of the Ventura County Planning Department on the county’s progress in complying with housing targets in the existing General Plan. The report only refers to the unincorporated areas outside of city limits. Overall the county is not meeting the targets set by the state. Ward said the county is meeting housing targets in the low and upper income categories, but not in the extremely low, very low and moderate income categories.

The report showed that a total of 108 building permits (for housing) were issued in 2019, with over half being for “conventional single family” units. The second most permitted housing type in 2019, at 30 percent, was accessory dwelling units.

In order to meet state targets and remained aligned with the county’s General Plan, 127 permits would need to be issued each year for residential building.

Report can be viewed online: www.bosagenda.countyofventura.org/sirepub/cache/2/zw0m3exm51gqx2qbflkat3wd/146591604192020014648627.PDF.

CLU makes test scores optional for undergrad admissions

California Lutheran University has announced it will no longer require applicants to take the SAT or ACT standardized tests previously required for undergraduate admission.

“This will open doors to more students from a variety of backgrounds who can excel at Cal Lutheran. We have seen that potential for achievement in college may not always be accurately measured in a single test score,” said Michael Elgarico, dean of undergraduate admission at CLU. He said the university is making this switch to “place an emphasis on factors that contribute to a student’s ability to be successful,” such as classroom achievement and commitment to their education.

Students can still submit test scores if they choose, and those opting to not submit test scores will be required to answer four “supplemental” questions. Homeschooled applicants and students who attended schools that do not use traditional grades to evaluate student work will still be required to submit test scores. Students who want to apply for CLU’s Presidential Scholarship will also need to submit test scores.

The change comes after three years of research demonstrating high school GPA is the best indicator of success, and CLU points to national research that shows GPA is “less biased” than test scores because low-income and student of colors, on average, have lower testing scores than students coming from white and more affluent backgrounds. One reason may be the cost of tests creates a barrier to low-income student retaking tests, giving wealthier students an advantage.

For more information on Cal Lutheran’s test-optional policy, go to CalLutheran.edu/testoptional.

CSUCI community learning program goes virtual

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) is moving all classes online for the spring semester. The classes are designed for ages 50 and up.

The online classes are now being offered at no cost via Zoom. Topics offered include baroque art, history of Southern California architectural styles and the psychological dimensions of climate change. Classes meet once a week for seven weeks.

OLLI staff providing training to those using Zoom for the first time and the program had 230 participants in the first week. All classes are available FREE online at: https://ext.csuci.edu/programs/professional-community-ed/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/online-courses.htm.

For more information contact the OLLI team at olli@csuci.edu.

County extends contract for 2040 General Plan Update, more funds needed for oil and gas expertise

On April 21, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors extended the contract with consulting firm Mintier Harnish to Dec. 31, 2020, from March 30, 2020, in order to complete the update of the Ventura County General Plan Update. The action included allocating additional funds ($92,555) for a total of $2.4 million.

The housing element update was removed from the scope of work, while “technical support for oil and gas related professional services,” was added in order to bring on Catalyst Environmental, and oil and gas consulting firm to “advise and provide peer review,” of the Environmental Impact Report, which will examine environmental impacts of the policies related to oil and gas activities in the General Plan. Policies to be reviewed include criteria for distance between housing and oil wells, the movement of oil and oil field wastewater, and the collection, use and disposal of natural gas produced during the extraction of oil. $30,000 of the requested funds will be allocated for this need. www.vc2040.org.