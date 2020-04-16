Pictured: P-38 a male mountain lion that was shot and killed July 2, 2019 in Simi Valley.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Police officer charged with hiding evidence, filing false report

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office has filed two felony charges against Richard Barrios III of Camarillo related to “concealing physical evidence of a person’s innocence,” and filing a false police report on Nov. 12, 2019, during an arrest and investigation he conducted in Camarillo as an officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO). The VCSO learned of the false information and the innocent person was not incarcerated.

Arraignment is set for June 10 in Ventura County Superior Court. Barrios was released on zero dollars bail in accordance with new bail rules instituted by the California Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Barrios faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted of all charges.

California adding protections for mountain lions

On April 16 at 9 a.m., the California Fish and Game Commission approved listing mountain lions as either threatened or endangered under the California Endangered Species Act. The commission received public comments through April 10. There will now be a year-long review of the species in the state before a final decision is made.

Various conservation groups have sought protection for the big cats in light of diminishing habitat and segmentation to their natural range. The mountain lions in the Ventura County area are particularly vulnerable, these groups say, due to increasing genetic isolation and decreasing population.

Funding available through Resource Conservation District

Funding and services are available for property owners through the Ventura County Resource Conservation District through various programs aimed at building climate resilience and ecosystems on farms and ranches. Areas of focus include soil moisture monitoring systems, restoring environmental degradation from the 2018 and 2019 wildfires, building healthy soils and creating pollinator-friendly habitats. More information at www.vcrcd.org.

Pet wellness coming to homeless shelter

On April 7, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors authorized the director of Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS) to enter into an agreement with Mercy House Living Centers to provide a pet wellness program for residents at homeless shelters in Ventura and Oxnard.

County staff reported that about 10 percent of those who are homeless have a pet, and most shelters do not allow the pets to remain with their owners when they stay at the shelter, creating another barrier to service. Both shelters operated by Mercy House allow pets.

The pet wellness program includes vaccinations, wellness exams, flea treatment, microchipping, licensing, spay/neuter services and visits on-site. Services can also be provided as needed at VCAS’s Camarillo facility.

Camarillo Airport Master Plan Update

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors, at their April 7 meeting, authorized the airports director to accept a $600,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and to apply for matching funds from the California Department of Transportation, which together will allow the county to enter into a Planning Services Contract for $741,094 with Coffman Associates, Inc., to update the Camarillo Airport Master Plan.

Nominations for Pleasant Valley Dons and Doñas

Do you know an amazing person who should be recognized for their service or contribution to the community? In the spirit of Adolfo Camarillo (1864-1958), the “last of the Spanish Dons,”men and women of Camarillo, Somis or the Santa Rosa Valley qualify to be nominated. Deadline for nominations is May 22. Send confidential nominations to the Pleasant Valley Historical Society Dons and Doñas Selection Committee, P.O. Box 570, Camarillo, CA 93011. Questions? 805-482-3660. Nomination form and details online at www.pvhsonline.org.

Oxnard Union School District Superintendent resigns

Superintendent Penelope DeLeon announced her resignation from Oxnard Union High School District (OUHSD) in order to live full time with her husband, who was unable to transfer his employment to Ventura County when DeLeon started with OUHSD in 2016. She has been seeing him only on the weekends. In her short time with the district, the number of students who completed California State and University of California entrance requirements increased by 65 percent, increasing the graduation rate and decreasing the dropout rate. Under her leadership the district also began funding the required college entrance tests and college application fees for all students.

She will be leaving her role effective June 1, and will begin her new position as superintendent of Glendora Unified School District on July 1, 2020.