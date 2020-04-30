CORONAVIRUS AND WHERE WE STAND Thursday, April 30, 6:30 p.m. Local Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D – Thousand Oaks) will be conducting a live interview with Dr. Samuel I. Fink MD (Pictured) a local internist based in Tarzana, treating patients with COVID-19 who was one of the first to sound the alarm about the virus. He has been featured on KTLA, CNN, FOX and has a Facebook LIVE program “The Fink Tank.” Irwin will interview him about what he is seeing on the frontlines and on his perspective of the future with COVID-19. Live streamed at www.facebook.com/AssemblymemberJacquiIrwin/.

Thursday – April 30

WEBSITE BASICS FOR YOUR BUSINESS 10:30-11:30 a.m. Part of the Freelancers Academy, this online class will help you build a dynamic and effective website for your business to help it stand out. Hosted by Hub101. Taught by Dave Hooper on Zoom. Register online at www.hub101.la/freelancersacademy.

EASTERN CLASSICS 12-1 p.m. FREE. Join in a facilitated exploration session of “Analects” by Confusius. This session will focus on Chapter Seven. Hosted by The Agora Foundation. Registration required to receive link. Information and readings online at: www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

Friday – May 1

MAY DAY 805 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Celebrate workers and immigrants on International Workers’ Day at a time when working class families across the county, nation and world are struggling for survival. The celebration and caravan route will be seeking a bail out for the working class and rent cancellation. Organized by CAUSE. Meet at Food for Less, 250 W. Esplanade Dr. Oxnard.

MAY DAY MARCH TO REOPEN CALIFORNIA 12-2 p.m. A march to demand the state open up businesses and public spaces with social distancing protocols. Part of a statewide effort. Participants are required to follow CDC guidelines for preventing transmission, including social distancing of non-family members. High risk individuals and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home. Corner of Victoria Ave. and Telephone at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. www.wehaverights.com/ventura

KARATE CLASSES ONLINE 3:30-4 p.m. FREE Live classes with warmup, stretching, cardio challenges, self defense training and more with world class instructors at Moorpark Karate and Krav Maga. Details: www.facebook.com/events/s/free-virtual-martial-arts-clas/1336353879887688/?ti=icl.

FIRST FRIDAY 6-7:30 p.m. The Bell Arts Factory brings you an online interactive exploration of galleries, performances and meet and greet with artists.Hosted on Zoom and broadcasted live on Facebook. View at www.facebook.com/bellartsfactory.

Monday – May 4

30 DAYS OF STREAMING MOVIES You pick the time The Oxnard Film Society is hosting the streaming of several international films. Award winning films telling stories of faith, love and suspense from around the world. $12 per film gets the viewer unlimited viewing over 72 hours. Check back soon for more films being offered. Films and details at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC, TAKE II 5:30-6:30 p.m. FREE Community Seminar examining the founding document of the United States of America. This session will focus on Federalist Papers 69 and 70. Registration and readings online: www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

Tuesday – May 5

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM VIRTUAL TOUR 10 a.m. FREE Be part of a virtual tour of one of the top 10 automotive museums in the world. See the amazing vehicles in the museum and hear incredible stories behind the cars, and submit your questions live on Instagram. You’ll get rare access to Peter Mullin’s French car collection, including one of the largest Bugatti collections in the world. Find the museum on Instagram: www.instagram.com/mullinmuseum.

SAVVY CAREGIVER WORKSHOP 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. An educational webinar series for friends, family and caregivers of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s. With a focus on communication and managing behaviors to handle the challenges. Aims include reducing caregiver distress and available resources. Hosted by The Alzheimer’s Assocaition. Future dates May 12, 19 and 26. Registration and further information online: alz.org/CACentral.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING 6 p.m. The council will meet on agendized items including to hear a report about a plan to install broadband fiber network in the city. Full Agenda, info packet online, and details on watching the meeting and submitting public comments are online at: www.oxnard.org/city-meetings.

CAMARILLO PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING 7:30 p.m. The Planning Commission will consider a proposal from the city of Camarillo to update the city’s guidelines for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), which were last adopted in 2000. The commission can make recommendations to be considered by the city council. These guidelines are used by staff and consultants in the planning/permitting process to review projects and determine environmental impact and mitigations. The update will include rules for noticing public review of environmental documents. Written comments may be submitted to the Department of Community Development at planning@cityofcamarillo.org. Please send your email at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting. The project history, Guidelines, Public Hearing Notice, and all other project information can be found on the CEQA Guidelines Update Webpage.Questions? Call: 805.388.5360. Para asistencia en español, por favor de contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario y comunicarse con Monique Martinez al 805.383.5613. The meeting will be live broadcast on the Local Government Channels – Spectrum Channel 10 and Frontier Channel 29, or via the City’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/thecityofcamarillo/live.

Wednesday – May 6

NEW VENTURE FAIR Live Demo at 4 p.m. Awards at 6 p.m. An expo-style event for Cal Lutheran students to test their entrepreneurial skills and pitch their ideas to a live audience is going virtual. Vote for the best idea (Through May 5) and see the fair and awards on May 6. The online event is FREE but registration is required. More information online HERE.

Thursday May 7

ASK A MASTER MOM GARDENER WEBINAR 10 a.m. Gather online with three local gardening experts for a great way to learn tips and skills to create or revive and grow a thriving garden. GPart of the Sprouting Minds Webinar Series with SEEAG. Register online: www.seeag.org/webinars.