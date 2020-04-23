THE STORY OF PLASTIC Thursday, April 23, 4-6 p.m. FREE screening in celebration of Earth Day. This documentary tracks the man-made crisis and those working against the power of the plastic industry. Hosted by the Surfrider Foundation and followed by a 30-minute Zoom discussion and Q&A about the film. FREE registration required HERE.

Thursday

POP-UP FOOD PANTRY 12 p.m. FREE food distribution to low-income families in the area near the pantry location. Drive through only, bring verification of local address. Hosted by Ventura County Food Share. Thousand Oaks, Conejo Creek South, 1300 E. Janss Rd. www.foodshare.com.

CITY OF SANTA PAULA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING 6 p.m. Agenda items include approving an ordinance prohibiting the cultivation of industrial hemp within the city, and review and approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a hemp processing facility in the city. The actions of the planning commission will be confirmed as needed by the city council. Details and information online HERE.

Friday

POP-UP FOOD PANTRY 1 p.m. FREE food distribution to low-income families in the area near the pantry location. Drive through only, bring verification of local address. Hosted by Ventura County Food Share. Santa Paula, Harding Park, 1330 E. Harvard Blvd. www.foodshare.com.

Saturday

FRESH FOOD POP-UP FOR VENTURA DOWNTOWN FOOD SERVICE WORKERS 3 p.m. FREE boxes of fresh food and household essentials will be passed out to downtown Ventura food service workers who are unemployed, under-employed. Bring a pay stub from local restaurant or bar and stay in your car. First come, first served. This is a drive-up event only. From Chestnut Street enter the parking lot next to Winchesters, 632 E. Main St., next to the Ventura Theater. Want to help? Packing will take place 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Santa Cruz building at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sign up to volunteer by emailing totallylocalvc@gmail.com. This is hosted by The Local Love Project with Food Forward and Winchesters Grill and Saloon. www.totallylocalvc.com/local-love-project/.

Sunday

POP-UP FOOD PANTRY 1 p.m. FREE food distribution to low-income families in the area near the pantry location. Drive through only, bring verification of local address. Hosted by Ventura County Food Share. Moorpark/Simi Valley Area, 709 Science Dr., Moorpark www.foodshare.com.

Monday

POP-UP FOOD PANTRY Two locations, two times. FREE food distribution to low-income families in the area near the pantry location. Drive through only, bring verification of local address. Hosted by Ventura County Food Share. Ojai, 12 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 S. Thomas Aquinas Drive. Ventura, 1 p.m., Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Five films now streaming Corpus Christi, a polish film (English subtitles) tells the story of an ex-con, finding Christ and starting the pathway to join the clergy. Vitalina Varela is an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival from Portugal this visually stunning film follows a new widow finding her new life. Incitement tells the story of an Israeli man incited to plan to murder Yitzhak Rabin. The Whistler a thriller, crime drama from Romania involves a cop, a beauty and a trip to the Canary Islands. Presented by The Oxnard Film Society, each film is available for 72 hours for $12. Links to stream each film at: www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL MEETING 4:30 p.m. Streaming online. Details and agenda HERE.

Tuesday

CITY OF OXNARD COMMITTEE MEETINGS Times as noted. Finance and Governance Committee, 9:30 a.m., Public Works and Transportation, 11 a.m., Housing and Economic Development Committee, 4:30 p.m. Agendas and information about accessing meetings online HERE.

YOUTH ARTS ONLINE 3 p.m. Join local artist Michele Foster every week for fun and dynamic art classes. Details and sign up: michele@bellartsfactory.org.

THOUSAND OAKS CITY COUNCIL 6 p.m. Details for viewing and agenda online HERE.

FILLMORE CITY COUNCIL MEETING 6:30 p.m. Agenda and live podcast details online HERE.

OJAI CITY COUNCIL MEETING 7 p.m. Live streamed HERE. www.ojaicity.org/granicus/.

Wednesday

POP-UP FOOD PANTRY 1 p.m. FREE food distribution to low-income families in the area near the pantry location. Drive through only, bring verification of local address. Hosted by Ventura County Food Share. Oxnard, 1 p.m. College Park, 3250 S. Rose Ave. www.foodshare.org.

MOORPARK CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING 6:30 p.m. Agenda and streaming details online HERE.

Thursday

GREAT FUTURES FOR KIDS BREAKFAST 8-9 a.m. An online fundraising event to support the children of Oxnard and Port Hueneme. Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. For details and to RSVP contact Andrew Peake 805-815-4959 ext. 204, apeake@bgcop.org. www.bgcop.org.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING 4-5 p.m. WEBEX online and phone. To join by phone: Call: 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 623 954 075. Streaming info HERE.