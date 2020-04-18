Pictured: April 22, 2020 is the 50th Earth Day. Local festivities have gone virtual this year.

As events shift to online during the pandemic we are bringing the Happenings section back. Please send your events – virtual and in person – to us at happenings@vcreporter.com.

SATURDAY – April 18

VIRTUAL EARTH DAY 2020 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A community celebration to honor the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. The day’s events will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live, with multimedia experiences, including music and informative talks with environmental experts around the world. Scheduled talks include: “The Great Work of our Time” with John D. Liu, Paul Statmets, and Charles Eisenstein; Healthy Soils with Center for Regenerative Agriculture, Dr. David White and much more. Schedule online. Join in to learn about taking strong climate action. Hosted by the all volunteer Ojai Valley Green Coalition. FREE online registration HERE. Link for viewing events will be listed online at www.ojaiearthday.org.

#DEFYSOCKSTAR All Day Every Day through May 10 Hosted locally by DojoBoom, a Defy trampoline park in Thousands Oaks this fun, virtual contest will get kids of any age moving. Take a video of you and those you’re staying at home with, partying like “sock stars” – showing of your best moves while wearing your most fabulous pair of socks. You could show off trampoline tricks, incredible ninja moves, chair exercises, gymnastics or awesome dance jams. Post a video of you in action to Instagram, TikTok or Facebook using #DefySockStar. Viewers will vote for their favorite and 10 winners will win the golden sock keychain granted FREE access to any Defy park (Like DojoBoom) for a year, and free pair of socks for life for each visit to any Defy Park. More info online: www.defy.com/sockstar/.

TUESDAY – April 21

BLOOD DRIVE 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Blood supplies are low due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and donations are greatly needed. Appointments strongly recommended. Healthy donors are welcome. Charter College, 2000 Outlet Center Dr., suite 150, Oxnard. Appointments online at: www.blood4life.org. Sponsor Code: 8479.

Wednesday – April 22

EARTH DAY LIVE FESTIVAL #TogeterWeEarthRise 12 p.m. Live streaming event with Kenny Loggins, Michael Mcdonald, Glen Phillips, Whesli, Jeff Bridges, Florencia Ramirez, Former Vice President Al Gore and more scheduled to perform and speak. Hosted by the Community Environmental Council to foster inspiration, community building and climate action. The livestreaming event will be at www.SBEarthDay.org.

SOMIS RANCH FARMWORKER HOUSING PROJECT SCOPING HEARING 6 p.m. Via Zoom Webinar A farmworker housing project is proposed for 2789 Somis Road. The Ventura County Resource Management Agency is holding a mandated, public scoping hearing to receive input on what should be included in the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) that will be completed as part of the planning process. Public comments will be used to shape the EIR. Topics can include environmental issues, feasible alternatives and mitigation measures. The Notice of Preparation of the EIR is online HERE. Questions and comments can be submitted in writing through May 13th via email to Justin Bertoline, justin.bertoline@ventura.org 805-654-2466. To register to access the April 22, Zoom meeting CLICK HERE.Sing up to receive updates on this projects online at: www.vcrma.org/somis-ranch-farmworker-housing-project.