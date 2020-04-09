“To be clear, there is no disruption in the toilet paper supply chain. The problem is entirely a consumer perception of scarcity.”

by David Goldstein, PWA, IWMD

“Are tortillas flushable? . . . Asking for a friend.” This humorous ditty made the rounds of Facebook postings a couple weeks ago as shoppers reacted to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic by hoarding toilet paper.

In response, one person posted, “If you run out of toilet paper and start using newspaper, you will find the Times are rough.”

Of course, using newspaper, or tortillas for that matter, will clog your toilet. Using paper towels or sanitary wipes — commonly called “wipies” — will also likely clog your pipes. If you run out of toilet paper, however, using small amounts of facial tissue — commonly called by the brand name Kleenex — is not likely to clog your pipes, according to Peter Donlon, owner of Oxnard-based Donlon Plumbing. If you need to use more than a few tissues at a time, your safest course of action is to tear a standard-size facial tissue in half and flush only the equivalent of a few tissues at once.

Donlon also noted another solution to the toilet paper retail shortage. His company currently has a waiting list of 15 customers who he jokes are eager to have a plumber install a bidet, so he made a large order and expects to make dozens of the devices available for installation next week. A bidet is a device which shoots a stream of water upward from a ceramic bowl, cleaning whichever part of the body it comes in contact with, front or back, and thus reducing the need for toilet paper. Common in Europe, these devices are unknown to many Americans, prompting the joke about an American tourist who asks the European hotel concierge, “Why are the drinking fountains in the bathroom so low to the ground?”

In Europe, many bidets are stand-alone appliances, installed next to a toilet in a bathroom, but a visit to the websites of bidet vendors reveals a wide variety of options. For example, the Toto Corporation website has a luxury, combination toilet/bidet for $3,370, which includes both oscillating and pulsating functions for the bidet water stream, as well as a heated seat, heated water, and heated air dry functions, all accessible via a detachable remote control. However, vendors also offer $100 bidets which are replacements for toilet seats, and the least expensive bidets are simply attachments which can fit under an existing toilet seat. Donlon provides and installs simple bidets for just their $85 service call fee, plus the cost of materials.

If you opt to replace your entire toilet with a bidet/toilet combination, rather than adding a bidet attachment to an existing toilet, you might consider conserving not just toilet paper, but also conserving water. Low flow toilets are required for new installations in all Ventura County cities, but an additional water saving feature is optional. The best water saving toilets feature two levels of flushing. You can move a handle one way for a small flush, used for liquid only, and you can move the handle another way to flush solids.

While water conservation has been promoted locally for years, and some water districts have offered incentives for replacement of old toilets with low-flow models, conservation of toilet paper has been less considered and has even been the subject of some debate.

Last year, Kyle Sammmin, writing in online magazine <em>The Federalist,</em> disputed research conducted by the Natural Resources Defense Council regarding how much toilet paper is used by the average American and how use of toilet paper affects the environment. The NRDC alleged, in a February 2019 “Issue with Tissue” report, manufacturers of leading toilet paper brands were sourcing their fibers from ancient trees in Canada’s Boreal Forest, the “Amazon of the North,” and Americans were using this precious material at a rate more than 10 percent higher than the average British person, and far higher than others throughout the world. Sammin pointed to more benign sources of toilet paper and calculated a lower use level. But whether the actual figure is 56 rolls or 141 rolls per person per year, and whether the toilet paper you use comes from recycled paper, wood chips left over from lumber manufacturing, trees from responsibly managed sources, or a clear cut of a precious virgin forest, we can all agree it is selfish to hoard toilet paper during a crisis, and it is terrible to run out.

To be clear, there is no disruption in the toilet paper supply chain. The problem is entirely a consumer perception of scarcity. Loren Fanroy, Charmin spokesperson for Procter and Gamble, assured me toilet paper is being produced in the company’s Oxnard factory and other manufacturing sites “at record high levels.” There is no shutdown of factories producing this essential product, and “we are working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as possible so everyone can continue to Enjoy the Go.” Nevertheless, demand continues to outpace supply.

Bidets are one way to reduce demand, but the problem could also be addressed simply by a reduction of hoarding.

More information:

https://thefederalist.com/2019/03/02/no-average-american-doesnt-use-three-rolls-toilet-paper-per-week/

https://www.nrdc.org/media/2019/190220

https://donlonplumbing.com/

David Goldstein is an Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency.