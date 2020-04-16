by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Insurance companies ordered to refund premiums

On April 13, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued orders that require insurance companies, including those providing personal auto insurance, to issue appropriate refunds of premiums for March and April if the insured driver was impacted by the stay at home orders.

“With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss,” said Lara. “Today’s mandatory action will put money back in people’s pockets when they need it most.”

The order will extend through May if shelter in place orders continue. A separate order extends insurance coverage for those with expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Insurance types included in the order are: private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, workers compensation, commercial multi-peril, commercial liability and medical malpractice. The order also states that it includes “any other insurance where the risk of loss has fallen,” due to the pandemic.

Insurance companies must “provide a premium credit, reduction, return of premium,” or other appropriate adjustment “as soon as possible” and no later than August 2020. Lara has previously requested a 60-day grace period to avoid cancellations of policies due to nonpayment.

View the order online at www.insurance.ca.gov/0400-news/0100-press-releases/2020/upload/nr038AutoPremiumRefundsCOVID04132020.pdf.

County’s first blood plasma donation

On April 8, Dwight Everett of Camarillo became the first “convalescent plasma” donor in the county. He thinks he caught the novel coronavirus while on a cruise ship, he tested positive, then received and tested negative for the virus on March 14.

“Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma; that plasma — called ‘convalescent plasma — could be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients,” explained Dr. Lynn Jeffers, chief medical officer at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital. Everett’s plasma was used to treat a patient at SJPV.

The plasma donation took place at the Ventura office of Vitalant, a nonprofit network of blood donation locations. Vitalant is working across Ventura County with multiple hospitals to identify qualified donors and collect plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. All donors must be evaluated and cleared by a physician.

For information on registering to donate plasma visit: www.vcemergency.com/donate/plasma.

One-stop 211 service

All Ventura County residents can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to a wide array of services and information. Many resources are available, from financial assistance to meal deliveries for homebound seniors to help for those at risk from domestic violence.

211 Ventura County is part of Interface Children and Family Services. Since March 5, there have been over 15,182 calls fielded by the service. Another 33,274 people were connected to resources through the organization’s texting program.

“Besides our staff, we have over 50 volunteers assisting now, including 30 employees of Boys and Girls Club from three clubs closed due to COVID-19,” said Erik Sternad, executive director of Interface.

Calls range from people having anxiety about the virus, seniors needing food, people losing jobs and complaints from renters about landlords seeking early rent payments. People who call are connected to resources which include “telemedicine” services, including mental health support.

Domestic violence help, human trafficking prevention and youth crisis services are all continuing through both virtual help and the shelters operated by Interface, which are still open.

Direct numbers for specific help and support:

24-hour Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-800-636-6738

24-hour Youth or Housing Crisis Hotline: 805-469-5882

Mental Health Intake Line (Mon-Fri. 8am-5pm): 805-485-6114 ext. 662

Crisis calls increase

Oxnard-based Coalition for Family Harmony reports a 10 to 15 percent increase in calls to its hotline for victims of domestic abuse and violence since stay-at-home orders were issued.

“Financial and emotional stresses are taking a toll. Victims are calling our hotline, fearful about staying in their home with an abuser but also worried about leaving and possibly being exposed to COVID-19,” says Dr. Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, Coalition For Family Harmony executive director. “They are in desperate situations.”

The Coalition offers individual and group counseling sessions, operates a 24/7 bilingual hotline (800-300-2181) and can help develop a plan to exit a dangerous situation. When that is not possible, it will also offer plans on how to be safe, and how to call the police if needed.

Call 805-983-6014 for questions regarding services or visit www.TheCoalition.org

Ojai Valley School donates food

Ojai Valley School, a private school, has donated food from the OVS kitchen to HELP of Ojai, a nonprofit organization supporting seniors and others in need in the Ojai Valley. The food will be part of HELP of Ojai’s program delivering 180 meals each day to seniors who are unable to get to grocery stores, or for whom it is unsafe to do so.

County accepting waivers for property tax payments

Beginning April 11, Steven Hintz, Ventura County Treasurer-Tax Collector, will be accepting waiver applications for “late-payment penalties and fees” for the second payment of 2019-20 secured property tax bills.

A written statement issued by Hintz reported that he will consider “significant economic hardship . . . caused directly by the COVID-19 virus pandemic” that prevented property owners from making payments on time (Feb. 1 and April 10, 2020).

If the waiver is granted, the new payment date will be August 31, 2020. That is the final date for payment. No other extensions will be available.

The application form, submitted “under penalty of perjury,” is available online at ventura.org/ttc/. The form will be mailed to those who request it if they are unable to download it. Applicants should attach documentation to support their hardship. A separate application must be submitted for each property.

Payments made under a waiver cannot be paid online or by a credit card.

More information at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office: 805-654-3738 or email HelpingHand@ventura.org.

County DA highlights price gouging rules

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office has set up a price gouging hotline for residents to report incidents of exorbitant prices pursuant to new state rules.

On April 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-44-20, which states that retailers may not charge more than they did on Feb. 4 for many categories of products including food, medical and emergency supplies. There are exceptions if the seller’s costs have increased or if their prices were reduced on Feb. 4. Additionally, products being sold by a seller that were not being sold on Feb. 4 are now subject to a price cap. Retail prices cannot exceed the cost to seller to purchase or manufacture the item, plus a 50 percent markup.

Violations of these provisions are considered a misdemeanor punishable with six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

If you suspect price gouging in Ventura County, call the District Attorney’s office: 805-662-1737 or email DAOpricegouging@ventura.org.

CalEPA takes Earth Day Online

April 22 is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Due to the pandemic, community events and festivals are cancelled. The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) is part of a national movement involving local, state and federal agencies creating safe ways for the public to celebrate Earth Day through online hangouts, community social distancing clean-ups and more.

“While sheltering in place, I invite all Californians to join Earth Day 50 celebrations online and take steps to save the planet from home,” said Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of CalEPA.

California residents are encouraged to use various hashtags on social media — #CalEarthDay50, #HowISavethePlanet — and share photos and videos of their ecofriendly activities that day. The movement can continue beyond Earth Day with people sharing images everyday. CalEPA will also offer practical actions to protect the environment, and will have educational activities for children throughout the month.

More information online: www.calepa.ca.gov.

Unable to pay your rent? Report it now.

California tenants are urged by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to pay as much of their rent as possible, but that if they are short or unable to pay, to report it as soon as possible.

“I urge families who are facing an inability to pay their rent due to COVID-19 to act swiftly and take control of their rights under the Governor’s executive order,” said Becerra in a written statement. He is referencing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order halting evictions. “The order allows certain evictions to be delayed, but tenants must act quickly or risk losing their rights.”

Tenants must first notify their landlord in writing as soon as possible, but no later than seven days after rent is due. The written notice must state that the tenant is unable to pay full rent “due to reasons related to COVID-19.” Then tenants should gather any documents that show they are unable to pay their rent, including notices of layoff, bank statements and medical bills.

Many cities and counties, including Ventura County, have taken additional measures to protect tenants.

A printable form tenants can use to notify their landlord is available online: https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press-docs/Tenant%20to%20Landlord%20notice%20form%20UPDATED.pdf.

Tenants who receive an eviction notice or lawsuit and need legal guidance should contact their local legal aid organization, which they can find at www.calbar.ca.gov/Public/Need-Legal-Help/Free-Legal-Help.