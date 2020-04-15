This list is updated as new information and resources are made available. If you know of a service that could be of use to residents of Ventura County please email the information to our staff reporter, Kimberly Rivers at kimberly@vcreporter.com with “Resources” in the subject line.

Scheduled online events

FREE Webinars on the federal CARES Act | Navigating local, state and federal resources for employers, employees and the self-employed:Hosted by the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) Various dates through April and May. DATES and REGISTRATION online HERE.

Telephone Town Hall Meetings | Hosted by local, state and federal elected officials

Recordings of previous Telephone Town Halls | Hosted by Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson, Assemb. Monique Limón and Rep. Salud Carbajal. Call recordings online at: https://sd19.senate.ca.gov/coronavirus-resources

GENERAL ASSISTANCE

State of California: financial assistance for residents impacted by the virus. www.covid19.ca.gov/get-financial-help/#top

ASSISTANCE FOR BUSINESS OWNERS

Is your business essential? Do you see a business open that is not essential? Do you have questions about COVID-19 compliance at local businesses? Do you have a business with questions about whether or not they are considered essential? CLICK HERE for county information for businesses. Please call the Covid Compliance hotline at 805-202-1805 or email covidcompliance@ventura. org. Read the modified Stay Well At Home Order at: https://vcportal.ventura.org/ covid19/docs/March_31_2020_ Order.pdf.

Rapid Response Grant: The Ventura County Community Foundation is coordinating locally funded grants. rapidresponsevc.org

Economic Development Collaborative: Provides no-cost business consulting and disaster loans to local businesses. In addition to traditional EDC loan funds, EDC is offering 4.25 percent interest loans from $5,000-$50,000 through its Disaster Loan Fund to give a cash flow boost to businesses impacted by reduced sales, supply chain disruption or other challenges related to COVID-19. Also offering an online action toolkit for business owners and phone appointments. www.edcollaborative.com

Small Business Administration: All SBA loans have been granted automatic deferment on existing disaster loans; existing loan holders do not need to request deferment. Loans are available for small businesses: 800-659-2955; disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Quick Response Loan: For all businesses experiencing economic hardship. Loans of up to $10,000, with a 4.5 percent fixed interest rate and 36-month repayment term are available to eligible businesses. www.wevonline.org.

Jewish Free Loan Association: Applicants must be a resident of Ventura or Los Angeles County. No-interest, quick-response loans to those who have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans can be applied for business economic injury, childcare costs and more. www.jfla.org/coronavirus-loans.

Agricultural Resources: www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/resources/

County resources list for business owners: https://www.vcemergency.com/business

Assistance for workers

Immigrant resource guide: State of California resources for immigrants, including undocumented residents of California. www.covid19.ca.gov/guide-immigrant-californians/

Labor and Workforce Development Agency: Paid family leave, disability and unemployment benefits are available to those who are unable to work due to caring for a sick or quarantined family member with COVID-19 or who have lost their job, had reduction in work or other loss of income related to the virus. Those who may have been exposed to the virus and are unable to work may qualify for worker’s compensation benefits. www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/.

805UNDOCUFUND: This locally based fund is being reactivated to assist undocumented residents of the area. Donations are currently being accepted. Check website for details. www.805undocufund.org

County of Ventura Human Services Agency: Bilingual list of local and online resources, which include basic needs, employment interruption support, childcare for essential workers, support for seniors, mental health, educational activities, stories, projects and more, as well as how to talk about coronavirus with kids and teens to help with fear and anxiety. www.ventura.org/departments/hsa/community-events/coronavirus-remote-resources/remote-resources-during-coronavirus/.

Recursos para Apoyar a la Comunidad Durante el Coronavirus – español: Lista bilingüe de recursos locales y en línea para apoyar a la comunidad durante el coronavirus, la cual incluye necesidades básicas, apoyo para la interrupción del empleo, cuidado de niños para trabajadores esenciales, apoyo para personas mayores, salud mental, actividades educativas, cuentos, proyectos y más, además de cómo hablar con los niños y adolescentes acerca del coronavirus, para ayudar con el miedo y la ansiedad. www.ventura.org/departments/hsa/community-events/coronavirus-remote-resources/remote-resources-during-coronavirus/#~español~.

Assistance for farmworkers:

Ventura County’s Farmworker Resource Program: Call 805-385-1899 for more information, available in Spanish, Mixteco or other indigenous languages, or email AGCOVID19INFO@VENTURA.ORG

Assistance for seniors

Food distribution: Many food pantries are closed. If you are a low-income senior needing food, please call Ventura County Area Agency on Aging at 805-477-7300. The VCAAA is offering a full-service food and supply pantry at no cost for Ventura County residents who are 60 or older and people with disabilities. A two week food supply is delivered to those in need. More information about resources at: https://www.vcaaa.org/ covid-19/

Meals on Wheels and grocery delivery: A low-cost service provided by Senior Concerns. To qualify, you must be over the age of 60, home during lunchtime delivery hours (or leave a cooler with ice at the door), unable to cook or shop due to physical or mental health limitations and have no one in your household able to cook. Grocery delivery service is available for seniors who are able to cook for themselves. Call 805-496-2009, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Senior Shopping Hours: many stores are setting aside specific hours for seniors. Call your local grocery store for confirmation and details. www.ventura.org/departments/hsa/community-events/support-for-seniors-community-events/special-shopping-hours-for-seniors/

Assistance for families and individuals

Federal Impact Payments: Information about impact relief payments from the federal government: www.irs.gov/coronavirus

The Southeast Ventura County YMCA: 805-497-3081, extension 1008 or email mglynn@sevymca.org

POP-UP FOOD PANTRIES: Food Share of Ventura County has built food-pantry pickup locations across the county for low income families who live in the city where the pantry is located. An ID or other proof of residence (like a utility bill with name and address) is required, and all locations are drive-thru only. One box per household per day; first come, first served. Three Oxnard locations, 3-5 p.m. P.A.L. Teen Center, 350 South K St. | Colonia Village, 1500 Camino del Sol | Garden City Acres Park, 5302 Cypress Road. Thousand Oaks, 12-2 p.m. Conejo Creek South, 1300 E. Janss Road. Ventura, 12-2 p.m. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ojai, 12-2 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 St. Thomas Drive. Starting April 6: Santa Paula, 3-5 p.m. Old Ford Dealership, 126 Hallock St. Starting April 7: Camarillo, 12-2 p.m. Freedom Park, 480 Skyway Drive www.foodshare.com

Upper Ojai Relief: nonprofit organization providing deliveries of food and other essential items. . Pick up of fresh produce at Upper Ojai location. Email needs to: UpperOjaiReliefOrg@gmail.com. Text RELIEF to 877-959-2599.

Assistance for Foster Youth

Raising Hope: Providing housing and utility assistance, technology for distance learning, as well as gift cards for food and gas. www.raisinghope.org.

Kids and Families Together: www.kidsandfamilies.org

James Storehouse: www.jamesstorehouse.org

Shelter Care Resources: Oxnard based support for foster and other at risk youth. www.sheltercareresources.com

Assistance for artists

Resources for freelance artists impacted by COVID-19: a list of FREE resources, opportunities, and financial relief options and information available to artists of all disciplines. www.covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com.

Artists Thrive: www.artiststhrive.org/covid-19

National Mutual Air Resources: CLICK HERE.

Assistance for Nonprofit Organizations

Rapid Response Grant: The Ventura County Community Foundation is coordinating locally funded grants. More info online: rapidresponsevc.org

National Council of Nonprofits: www.councilofnonprofits.org

Mental health resources | Feeling anxious? Seek help early.

Ventura County Behavioral Health: Crisis intervention. 866-998-2243. www.vchca.org.

Give An Hour: An organization providing care for those who don’t have access to compassionate mental health care. Licensed mental health providers have joined Give an Hour® to change the direction of mental health and provide direct services. The organization supports all military families and regions impacted by a disaster or other major emergency. Find a local provider: giveanhour.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741, www.crisistextline.org

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990, www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline or text talkwithus to 66746

The Trevor Project: support for LGBTQ Youth: 1-866-488-7386, www.thetrevorproject.org, text START to 678678.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233, www.thehotline.org or text loveis to 22522

Other mental health resources: www.211ventura.org/crisis-services/

Essential Utilities

Contact your city, county or utility company for information regarding moratoriums on service, shutoff for utilities like water, gas, electricity and Internet related to reduction of income from novel coronavirus.

Southern California Edison: Online information HERE.

Southern California Gas Co: Customers impacted by the pandemic may qualify for alternative rates and other benefits. Details and eligibility online: www.socalgas.com/care.

Pets and Animals

Ventura County Animal Services: Limiting intake of surrendered animals for “urgent or emergency” situations only; 805-383-4716. Many services like pet licensing are available online. Adoption services by appointment only. 805-388-4341, info@vcas.us, www.vcas.us/scheduling.

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC): Fostering and adoption still available, please call first. Impounded animals can be collected by appointment. 805-525-8609, www.santapaulaarc.org.

Healthcare and Medical Attention

Want to be tested? Link to steps to take and where you’d be tested. CLICK HERE for county information.

Recovered from COVID-19? Consider donating plasma. Details and registration ONLINE HERE.

MediCal 24-Hour Advice Nurse Line: 1-805-437-5001 / 1-877-431-1700. TTY call 711. Ventura County residents on the medical Gold Coast Health Plan can speak to a nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week if they or a family member have medical questions. Nurses can help determine if they need to go to urgent care or can wait to see their doctor, or manage symptoms at home. Callers should have their GCHP ID card or Medical Benefits ID card in hand when they call.

Gold Coast Health Plan Lanza – Línea de Asesoramiento de Enfermeras las 24 Horas El Plan de Medi-Cal del Condado de Ventura garantiza que los miembros tengan acceso a asesoramiento médico durante la pandemia COVID-19. Para comunicarse con la Línea de Asesoramiento de Enfermeras de GCHP, los miembros pueden llamar al 1-805-437-5001. El número gratuito es 1-877-431-1700. Aquellos que usan un TTY deben llamar al 711. Al llamar, el miembro debe tener lista su tarjeta de identificación de GCHP o su tarjeta de identificación de beneficios de Medi-Cal (BIC).

COVID-19 Spanish Hotline Number | 805-614-5758 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. In a proactive effort to provide COVID-19 education to community members, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital (SJPVH), and St. John’s Regional Medical Center (SJRMC), which are Dignity Health hospitals, have launched a Spanish hotline number. If a call is placed after hours, individuals may leave a voicemail and calls will be returned promptly the next morning.

COVID-19 un número de linea directa en español | 805-614-5758 De lunes a Viernes 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. En un esfuerzo proactivo para proporcionar educación COVID-19 a los miembros de la comunidad, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital (SJPVH) y St. John’s Regional Medical Center (SJRMC), que son hospitales de Dignity Health, han lanzado un número de línea directa en español. Si llaman antes o después de las horas de servicio, las personas pueden dejar un correo de voz y sus llamadas serán devueltas a la mañana siguiente.

CDC COVID-19 Symptom Checker: Automated symptom checker available online. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

Insure Kids Now: Provides low-cost insurance for kids and families quickly. www.insurekidsnow.gov.

Covered California has opened the health insurance exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who need healthcare coverage amid the COVID-19 national emergency. Anyone who meets Covered California’s eligibility requirements, which are similar to those in place during the annual open-enrollment period, can sign up for coverage through June 30. Visit coveredca.comfor more information.

Ojai Cares: Support for those battling cancer in the Ojai Valley. Offices are closed; Patient Navigation services by phone or video on Tuesdays and Thursdays; email during regular business hours, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m .– 4 p.m. Currently working to create Zoom meetings and groups.info@ojaicares.org or 805-646-6433.

Resources for masks for the public:

On April 2, Ventura County Public Health issued a statement recommending the public wear cloth/home made masks when out of their homes. Here are a few resources on how to make/fashion/show a mask yourself:

No Sewing option using hairbands and scarf: CLICK HERE FOR INSTRUCTIONS Sewing instructions from Camarillo Sewing Brigade: CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO.

ONLINE RESOURCES:

COUNTY OF VENTURA RESOURCES:

Dial 211: From any phone for various types of support and assistance available in Ventura County. www.211ventura.org

Ventura County Coronavirus Hotline: 805-465-6650

Ventura County Reporting on virus status: www.vcemergency.com

Ventura County Coronavirus News Group Official on Facebook– www.facebook.com/groups/868716840244142/

Grupo Informativo de Coronavirus del Condado de Ventura – OFICIAL– www.facebook.com/groups/2367667666668715/

Ventura County Office of Education- information about school closures. www.vcoe.org/news/articleid/4714/coronavirus

CALIFORNIA ONLINE RESOURCES:

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Gov. Gavin Newsom executive orders regarding COVID-19: www.gov.ca.gov/category/executive-orders/

California Department of Education: www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/coronavirus.asp

State information on financial assistance: For residents impacted by the virus as well as unemployment: www.covid19.ca.gov/get-financial-help/#top

FEDERAL AND GLOBAL ONLINE RESOURCES –

National Institutes of Health: www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC website on ways to protect oneself and others: www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/index.html