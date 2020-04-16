Pictured: Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health speaking at a press conference in February in Camarillo.

by Kimberly Rivers

Online update April 14: At the April 14 meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, reported that a new order would be issued in the next few days, before April 19 and would encompass all the current orders, and extend them to May 15, 2020.

On April 9, Ventura County Public Health Officer Robert Levin issued an order adding new requirements to orders previously issued in March aimed at protecting public health amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. The order was in effect when issued and is effective until April 19, unless rescinded or extended by Levin.

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages, and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions,” said Levin in a written statement issued with the order. “The Stay Well At Home Order has been updated to further help save lives and protect our community.”

New restrictions for gatherings

The order clarifies that “All gatherings are prohibited.” A gathering is defined as “public and private gatherings of two or more persons” who live in different homes. Gatherings larger than two people are only allowed “for the limited purposes of operating an essential business or to perform essential governmental functions or services.” The order allows “no more than seven people” who are “staff of organizations or associations” to “gather for the sole purpose of preparing and facilitating live-stream.”

The order clarifies that members of larger families or households are “permitted to engage in essential travel or essential activities together.”

In the event of graveside funeral services, “gatherings of 10 or fewer persons are permitted.”

Long-term care facilities

The public health order states that “Seniors confined together in a Long-Term Care Facility are at particular risk. An outbreak there might result in numerous deaths.” For that reason Levin advises that COVID-19 positive patients at long term care facilities be moved to hospitals.

Instructions for essential businesses

The order also requires that all essential businesses prepare and by April 12 post near the entrance a “Social Distancing Protocol” for all locations where employees or the public will visit. The protocol must be easily visible and provided to all employees. Evidence of implementation must be provided to any enforcement agency “upon demand.” The protocol must include plans for how the number of people entering, waiting in line and working will maintain a minimum six-foot distance from others and how the business will provide means to sanitize hands in appropriate place. Businesses must ensure that employees who have a cough or fever are not to come to work or enter the business.

Other restrictions for essential businesses include:

Bicycle repair and supply shops may only sell bicycles online when “all bicycles are delivered to a place of residence or essential business.”

Residential real estate services, including renting, leasing and home sales, may engage in activities “provided that appointments and other residential viewings must only occur virtually.” If virtual viewing is not possible, it must be “by appointment with no more than two visitors at a time, both of whom must” live together, joined by the agent/owner showing the unit. “In-person visits are not allowed when the occupant is present in the residence.”

Auto sellers may only sell online “provided that all vehicles are delivered to a place of residence or essential business.”

Read the entire order online, access the business protocol form and view the guidance for long term care facilities at: www.vcemergency.com/newsroom.