Pictured: Channel Islands Beach on Schooner Drive at Ventura Harbor Village on the morning of Friday, April 24, 2020. Photo by Kimberly Rivers

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

For the time being, it looks like Ventura County beaches will remain open, with existing restrictions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the “hard closure” of some California beaches during a press conference at noon today, following reports of seaside crowds in Ventura and Orange counties during last weekend’s heatwave. The order was aimed at Orange County, and did not include Ventura County beaches.

“Why undo all the great progress?” said Newsom, defending his decision to close Orange County beaches. He applauded other areas that have abided by the state’s stay at home and social distancing orders, saying he continues to talk with local officials but primarily listens to public health officials in determining what orders to make.

Newsom bucked expectations set yesterday when reports surfaced regarding a memo that he was planning to close all beaches in the state.

Advanced word of a statewide beach closure was sent to law enforcement agencies across the state on April 29 by the California Police Chief’s Association (CPCA) in an attempt to provide advance notice to prepare to enforce the order over the weekend, which is expected to provide prime beach-going weather.

The email obtained by the VCReporter refers to “overcrowded beaches this past weekend [April 25-26], in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order.”

The email reports that “state parks personnel will be out to help support local efforts as well.”

Last week local officials in Ventura County reported decent compliance with those rules and social distancing orders. Ventura City Police said only four citations were issued to people refusing to move along , but that hundreds of parking citations were issued over the weekend. Residents of the beachside communities also reported packed streets and sidewalks as people — apparently from out of town — flooded the area trying to get to the beach.

Current restrictions at beaches across Ventura County prohibit sunbathing and picnicking, but allow for walking, jogging, swimming and surfing. Social distancing orders are still in place. Parking areas and bathrooms remain closed.