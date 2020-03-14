The Ventura Unified School district has announced that meals will be available starting Monday, March 16, each weekday (Mon-Fri) 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all Ventura families while schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus. VUSD has announced schools are scheduled to be closed staring Monday, March 16 through April 10.

They emphasized that all Ventura families are welcome and no children need be present, and no identification or information of any other kind is required.

DETAILS:

Parents or students may walk or drive up to the carts that we will have set up and receive one breakfast (for the next day) and one lunch per child ages 1-18 years of age.

All children are welcome; they do not have to be VUSD students, no ID or information is needed, and the children do not need to be present; all Ventura families are welcome.

All meals must be taken off the property to be eaten, as we are trying to maintain social distancing.

These sites were selected strategically, so the District provides meals in areas of high need throughout the city and where walking to the location is an option. We will evaluate the program daily and adjust if needed. The six sites are: Atlas Elementary School 760 Jazmin Avenue, Ventura Montalvo Elementary 2050 Grand Avenue, Ventura Will Rogers Elementary 316 Howard Street, Ventura Data Middle School 2060 Cameron Street, Ventura Sheridan Way Elementary 573 Sheridan Way, Ventura Sunset K-8 School 400 Sunset Ave., Oak View



School Closure Hotline

School Closure Hotline (formerly the Coronavirus Hotline) is operational Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm at 855-320-6138