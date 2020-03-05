Pictured: Tim Flynn and Carmen Ramirez are likely to be in a runoff on the November ballot for Ventura County Supervisor, 5th District.

by Kimberly Rivers

A down and dirty update on where the tallies are now.

Results for races that extend beyond Ventura County are based on data from the Secretary of state unless county specific voter info is reported. Races that are wholly within Ventura County relay on data from the Ventura County Elections Office.

Elections officials in the county say there are still mail-in and provisional ballots to be counted, close races may change.

Update, Thursday, March 5, 1:05 p.m.

The Ventura County Elections division has released an unprocessed ballots report to the Secretary of State – here is the information:

The estimated number of unprocessed ballots for precincts across the county is 56,997.

41,256 vote by mail

12,311 provisional

3,080 conditional voter

350 other (damaged, need to be remade)

Presidential Nominee:

Ventura County voters who cast for the Democratic ticket aligned with their peers statewide and went with Sen. Bernie Sanders (24,131 votes). Joe Biden came in a close second ( 21,507). Michael Bloomberg (10,562) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (8,755) round out the top four.

Republican voters in the county overwhelming voted for President Donald Trump (45,515) for that party’s nominee. About 4000 other Ventura County GOP voters split their numbers between six other candidates.

Corrections made 5:20 p.m. Thursday March 5 to reflect that the top two vote getters in all federal and state races face off again on the November ballot.

U.S. Congress

In the 24th Congressional district, incumbent U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (Dem) and Andy Caldwell (Rep) will be on the ballot in November.

For the 25th district it looks like the run off in November will be between Democrat Assemblymember Christy Smith (34.2%) and Republican Mike Garcia (27%).

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (Dem) will be challenged on the November ballot by Mark Reed (Rep.).

State Senate:

Assemblymember Monique Limon (Dem) and Republican Gary Michaels will be on the November ballot for the 19th District seat.

In District 27 Sen. Henry Stern (Dem) and Houman Salem (Rep) will be on the ballot again in November.

State Assembly:

The closely watched District 27 race will be a November runoff between Sup. Steve Bennett who took 23.9% of the vote, and Republican Charles Cole who received the most primary votes with 32.1 percent.

District 38 will have a November runoff between two republicans, Suzette Valladares and Lucie Volotzky.

Assmb. Jacqui Irwin (Dem) will face off against Denise Pedrow (Rep) in November for the Dist. 44 seat.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge:

Catherine Voelker took an overwhelming victory with 76 percent of the vote for the #2 seat and Commissioner Paul W. Baelly won seat #8 solidly with 71 percent.

Ventura County Supervisor:

These races may change, as of Thursday, March 5 (12 p.m.) the county is preparing their first “unprocessed ballot report” for the California Secretary of State. Miranda Nobriga, the public information officer for the Ventura County Clerk and Recorders office, the department that runs the elections division said they have over 10,000 ballots to verify, process and count. She did not know which districts those ballots were for.

Those ballots were mostly from the 11 official “drop box” ballot sites around the county.

“We accept [ballots] through tomorrow [March 6]” said Nobriga, as long as they are postmarked by March 3. She said it seems a lot of Vote by Mail voters waited until the last minute to get their ballots in.

She said ” a lot of people took advantage” of the same day registration option resulting in a lot of provisional ballots to verify, which takes time.

District 1: Matt LaVere, mayor of Ventura prevented a run off by taking 59.8 percent of the vote holding off frequent candidate Jeff Ketelsen (17.92 percent)and write-in candidate Trevor Quirk (13.6 percent).

District 3: Un-official results support a win by Sup. Kelly Long with 58 percent of the vote, defending her seat against newcomer Kim Marra Stephenson.

District 5: The Oxnard Supervisorial seat will likely see a run off in November with Tim Flynn, mayor of Oxnard and Carmen Ramirez, Mayor Pro-Tem of Oxnard vying for the seat.

Propositions:

Ventura County voters aligned with statewide voters and said no to the school bond measure titled Prop. 13.

School bond measures in Moorpark and Las Virginis School Districts were both voted down.

Ojai’s Measure C, adding a hotel tax, passed.

And the positions of city clerk and treasurer in Santa Paula will now be appointed positions.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 is the Presidential Election.

Volunteer poll workers are always needed in Ventura County, CLICK HERE for more information.

This story was updated at 12:19 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, and will be updated as more information becomes available.