This page will be updated as new information becomes available regarding novel coronavirus in Ventura County. The most recent, up to date information will be at the top of the page. Online resources are at the bottom of the page.

Thursday, March 5, 8:19 a.m. – no cases in Ventura County, 7 tested in VC, more on self quarantine.

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL INFO:

Gov. Newsom has declared statewide emergency allowing for coordinated planning.

A cruise ship that carried the person who has died in California with coronavirus is being held 100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, testing kits are being flown to the ship, as reported HERE by NPR.

Zero cases in Santa Barbara County

7 cases in Los Angeles County

4 people being tested in Kern County, no confirmed cases.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:53 a.m. – first California coronavirus death reported

An elderly man with other health issues who tested positive for novel coronavirus has died in Placer County, in Northern California. Health officials there believe the man was exposed during a cruise to Mexico.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:20 a.m. – Los Angeles County declares local emergency with 6 new cases

Tuesday morning Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a “local emergency” and cited an “abundance of caution” in light of six new cases of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County. She emphasized the proclamation approved by the Supervisors is made to “facilitate coordination” between partners to ensure residents are protected. The Los Angeles Public Health Dept. also declared a “local health emergency.”

CLICK HERE to view press conference with announcements by Barger.

Nine deaths have occurred in the U.S., all in Washington State. Almost 100,000 reported cases around the world are reported.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) about how novel coronavirus spreads:

How does COVID-19 spread?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the ways COVID-19 is spread and will continue to share updated findings. Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air? Studies to date suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air. See previous answer on “How does COVID-19 spread?” Can CoVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms? The main way the disease spreads is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing. The risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms at all is very low. However, many people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms. This is particularly true at the early stages of the disease. It is therefore possible to catch COVID-19 from someone who has, for example, just a mild cough and does not feel ill. WHO is assessing ongoing research on the period of transmission of COVID-19 and will continue to share updated findings. CLICK HERE to visit the WHO COVID-19 website.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5 p.m. – no cases in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health has issued a statement urging businesses, agencies, organizations and groups to plan for “social distancing” in the event the virus is confirmed in the county or nearby.

Businesses should identify employees who can work from home. Details at www.vcemergency.com.

CURRENT STATUS OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN VENTURA COUNTY (www.vcemergency.com)

Five people have been tested, all five tests were negative.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

19 people who traveled to areas where they may have been exposed to the virus are currently under home quarantine/isolation. Right now none of them are reporting any symptoms to Ventura County Public Health.

One traveler remains in federal quarantine at Navy Base Venture County, Pt. Mugu. Another traveler was released after spending the required amount of time without any symptoms.

CURRENT STATUS IN NEIGHBORING COUNTIES/AREAS:

No cases in Santa Barbara County.

One reported case in Los Angeles County.

11 confirmed cases in Santa Clara County – San Jose area. Reported by the LA Times.

