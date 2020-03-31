Support for businesses affected by COVID-19

A town hall telephone call for the public to get important information and ask questions with elected officials and experts will take place on Wed., April 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The call is hosted by Senator Hannah Beth- Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Congressman Salud Carbajal.

COVID-19 Teleconference Town Hall: Support for Small Businesses

Wednesday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Call: Toll free 877-226-8216

Access code: 36403080

If you are unable to attend, you will be able to listen to a recording by visiting Sen. Jackson’s website.

If you have any questions you would like answered, please email them to senator.jackson@senate.ca.gov by 12 p.m. noon on April 1.