Pictured: An oil well along Ventura Avenue in west Ventura.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Note: On March 13 the state announced these meetings will be postponed and rescheduled to a future date.

On March 18, the public will have the opportunity to provide input to the California Department of Conservation (DOC) in advance of a rule-making process that is aimed at improving protections for communities near oil and gas operations.

“As a center for oil production in California, Ventura County has a high stake in the outcome of any process designed to place more regulations on the oil industry,” said Marie Lakin, communications director with Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG).

New state legislation, Assembly Bill 1057 by Assemblymember Monique Limon, is shifting the mandate of the Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), the agency within the DOC responsible for enforcing the state’s oil and gas regulations. Previously the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, the agency’s former dual mandate was to protect public health and oversee the responsible extraction of oil and gas resources in the state. CalGEM’s new mandate will include protecting public health and the environment and supporting the state’s goals to be carbon neutral by 2045.

“We encourage residents, especially those who live near oil extraction, to express their concerns,” Lakin said.

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 6-8 p.m., in the cafeteria at Pacifica High School, 600 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard. Written comments can also be submitted via email to CalGEMRegulations@conservation.ca.gov, and by mail to: Department of Conservation, 801 K Street, MS 24-02, Sacramento, CA 95814, ATTN: Public Health near Oil Gas Rulemaking. For more information, visit www.conservation.ca.gov/calgem/Pages/Public-Health.aspx.