All Ventura County School Districts to Close Starting March 16

HERE is information on meal programs in all districts.

After careful consideration and consultation with Ventura County Public Health, all school districts in Ventura County have decided to close their schools for a limited period in response to the coronavirus. All districts will close starting Monday, March 16. Districts will decide whether to extend their closures based on the developing circumstances with the spread of the virus. Additional information is available by clicking on the district names below.

School districts closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20:

School districts closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27:

School district closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10:

School district closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 17:

In addition to the school district closures, the following Ventura County charter schools have announced plans to close:

Charter schools closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20:

Bridges Charter School

Camarillo Academy of Progressive Education (CAPE)

Meadows Arts and Technology Elementary School (MATES)

River Oaks Academy (open only for special education)

University Preparation Charter School at CSU Channel Islands

Vista Real Charter High School

Charter schools closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3:

Architecture, Construction and Engineering Charter High School (ACE)

Ventura Charter School

https://www.vcoe.org/news/ArticleID/4714/coronavirus