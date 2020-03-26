by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On March 23, the county of Ventura issued a statement seeking donations of “new, unused personal protective equipment to assist health care providers, health care facilities and first responders responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“This crisis is real and is going to hit us like no other infectious disease crisis has hit this community,” said Dr. John Fankhauser, CEO of Ventura County Medical Center, who oversees the Ventura location and Santa Paula Hospital. He also emphasized the need for community compliance with the existing social-distancing and stay-at-home orders to help protect the community.

“We are urging the community to make donations of personal protective gear so that we can protect the health and vitality of our frontline first responders,” said Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO, in the written statement. “We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, and the increasing demands of our health care system is contributing to shortages in personal protective supplies.”

Items requested are surgical masks, N95 masks, procedure masks, isolation gowns, medical goggles, Dacron™ culture swabs and Tyvek® suits. Items donated will be distributed to area hospitals, first responders and essential medical facilities.

Donations can be delivered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., to the following locations:

Ventura County Community Foundation – 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Camarillo

4001 Mission Oaks Blvd. Camarillo Offices of Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, two locations – 2301 E. Daily Dr., suite 200, Camarillo, and 230 West 7th St., suite B, Oxnard

Questions? Contact the Public Information Officer for Ventura County at Ashley.bautista@ventura.org.